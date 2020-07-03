What 8 Black industry experts want you to know about beauty

Photo credit: Courtesy

From Harper's BAZAAR

Over the past month, following the tragic death of George Floyd, we've seen the Black Lives Matter movement grow around the world, with numerous protests against the systemic racism that exists on a global scale. As a result, many have finally woken up the brutal realities faced by Black people every day, and are now vowing to join in the fight for equality and committing to be anti-racist. Part of this means being an ally in every sense of the word – and one way that we, as consumers, can lend ourselves to the cause, is by educating ourselves about Black-owned businesses and brands, and supporting and investing in them wherever possible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With expertise that covers not only the specific needs of Black women, from afro haircare to specific skincare, but all areas of the beauty business, Bazaar spoke to seven Black beauty experts to hear their advice, learnings and hopes for a more inclusive industry. Here's what they had say.

HAIRCARE

Dionne Smith, hairstylist

Photo credit: Courtesy

Advice for the industry: Normalise talking about hair type

"If we are talking about hair it should be all hair. Mainstream media needs to be more inclusive and diverse, with natural hair featured more regularly and on front covers, not just on high-profile celebrities or as a ‘special edition’. It shouldn't be a 'wow' when someone of colour is featured.

“We also need to normalise talking about hair type. I believe all hairstylists should be knowledgeable about all hair types as the bare minimum. To keep it simple, we could just refer to hair type Two, Three and Four. Two being straight to wavy; Three, mixed textures (wavy to curly); and Four, afro textures (curly/coily). If I had my way, I would have One to Five to include Asian and Chinese hair specifically."

Styling tip: How to tackle dry curls

"Curly and kinky-textured hair is so much drier and needs to be handled with care. With these hair types detangling is one of the biggest factors, so knowing how to do this effectively is paramount as well as using the right products. My top five brands are: Design Essentials, Ojon, Avlon KeraCare, Cantu, and Shea Moisture."

Story continues

Photo credit: Courtesy

Cantu Shea Butter Curl Activator Cream, £7.99 SHOP NOW Shea Moisture Rinse Out Conditioner, £10.99 SHOP NOW KeraCare Hydrating Detangling Shampoo, £5.40 SHOP NOW





Charlotte Mensah, hairstylist and brand owner

Advice for the industry: Brands need to join the conversation

“Social media has played a huge role in cultivating a safe space for women to talk about haircare. It has also shown just how hungry Black women are for credible product recommendations, hair-care tips and styling advice. Larger brands should take note, and participate in conversations in a collaborative manner. The cornerstone of diversity should not be in numbers, but rather in awareness. One of my main motivations for writing my upcoming book, Good Hair was to provide well-needed expert information that will give women of Afro curly hair textures further support in their hair journeys.”

Styling tip: Common curly hair mistakes you are probably making

“Not using a silk scarf. If you don’t wrap your hair before you go to bed, the pillow will absorb the moisture from your hair, meaning it will appear dry and you'll need to apply more products and heat to banish frizz.

Not detangling properly . Starting from the bottom allows you to gently detangle each knot, rather than yanking your way through with a wide tooth comb or paddle brush.

Avoiding regular trims. Even though it's less obvious than with straight hair, Afro hair needs to be trimmed regularly every 6-8 weeks to enhance curl definition.

Skipping deep treatments. Apply a treatment every two weeks to help rehydrate, strengthen, protect and maintain hair health. My Manketti Oil range provides hydration, by caring for the scalp, taming frizz and adding shine.”

Naeemah LaFond, hairstylist

Advice for the industry: Don't only hire Black experts for Black models

“Black hair stylists have specialties and are multi-layered. We are influencers, celebrity stylists, film/TV hair stylists, editorial stylists, theatre hair stylists, wig specialists, hair cutting specialists and hair colour specialists – not just experts on Black hair. Just as non-Black artists have the creative freedom to do all hair without a label being imposed on them, we want the same respect. Let us tell you what our expertise is and don’t only hire Black experts when you have Black models: we can do it all.”



Styling tip: The hairstyling product you need



“My absolute favourite product is the Amika HeadStrong Hairspray. A great look is worthless if you can’t lock it in, and HeadStrong does just that. What I actually love most about the spray is how brushable it is. No need to sacrifice the movement and bounce of your hair in exchange for something that will extend the life of the style – you can have both”.

MAKE-UP

Joy Adenuga, make-up artist

Photo credit: Courtesy

Advice for the industry: Training needs to be more diverse

"It all starts at the beginning with the right education. When I trained, a Caucasian model was used throughout the duration of my training. Training schools need to teach using a variety of skin tones and ethnicities.”



Beauty tip: How to nail your base

“The base is the important part [of make-up] for me. A great knowledge of undertones – neutral, warm and cool – to cover all skin tones and ethnicities, makes colour matching very easy. It also helps in creating a flawless and non-ashy finish when working on Black skin. My favourite brands are Nars, Danessa Myricks, Fenty Beauty and Mac for their diverse shade ranges.”





Photo credit: Courtesy

Nars Weightless Foundation, £35 SHOP NOW Danessa Myricks Vision Cream Cover, £28 SHOP NOW Fenty Beauty Cream Bronzer, £28 SHOP NOW

Nikita Baffour, make-up artist

Photo credit: Courtesy

Advice for the industry: The workforce should reflect the customer base

"Though there are no straight-forward routes towards inclusion and diversity, it is welcoming to see many brands embracing the need for change, as there are clear and evident disparities within the beauty industry on a whole. Diversity is no longer a buzzword, but instead a call to action, and one that should not and can not be ignored. Primarily, I believe that the workforce must reflect the customer base. This can be done through diverse hiring and the visibility of Black people within executive and senior leadership roles. Revision should not only be reflected in the extension of a product range, but in addition, through visual representation in campaigns, advertising and product development especially, to ensure inclusion for those who are too often left out of beauty coverage."

Beauty tip: How to have fun with make-up

"I love to explore and express my work through the use of bold and bright colours – it's a passion which led me to create the hashtag #woccanwearcolour. There should be no limits when it comes to make-up, especially for deeper skin tones, and my aim is to reinforce and encourage Black women to step out of the societal boxes that have been placed upon them."

Beauty tip: Customise not only your base



"Every step of the make-up process should be unique to you. For example, brow application, setting powders and even lip liners are all based on the shade and complexion of the person in question. Over the years, I have made it my aim to build a varied range of products in my kit that not only cater to my usual clientele, but can also be mixed and adapted accordingly."

SKINCARE

Dija Ayodele, founder of the Black Skin Directory

Photo credit: Courtesy

Advice for the industry: Engage with diverse platforms

“It would be great to see writers consult a wider range of sources for their larger features to further gleam what the latest consumer insights are into the needs of skin of colour. The industry should look to engage with diverse platforms such as the Black Skin Directory that have true consumer insights from women of colour. That’s a key way of ensuring that their needs are taken into account.”

Beauty tip: How to tackle hyperpigmentation

“Both mass and luxury markets tend to overlook the needs of women of colour when it comes to pigmentation," which is why West Room Aesthetics, of which Ayodele is also the founder, is such a brilliant resource that speaks to key concerns of women of colour.

"I truly believe in a combination approach when it comes to addressing hyperpigmentation. People need to have the mindset that it’s not a one-off process. Black skin is particularly sensitive and needs to be treated gently and gradually. The Skin Better Science Even Tone Serum is a personal favourite. I see good results from it for myself and for my clients, alongside the Skin Better Science AlphaRet.”

Dr. Kemi Fabusiwa, skin expert

Photo credit: Courtesy

Advice for the industry: Commit to diversifying at the highest level

“The first thing we can do is look at who has a seat at the table when discussing issues to do with inclusivity and skin. Diverse ideas can only come from a diverse group of people. Better than just giving everyone a seat, it might be time to rebuild the tables entirely - with diversity and inclusion built into the very infrastructure of an organisation. One way of doing this is by supporting Black-owned businesses or organisations that have made a commitment to diversifying their executive staff, such as Adidas and Glossier.”

“Featuring non-conventional beauty ideals is another way to shake up a ‘one- size fits all’ system. The extremes of skin colour, natural afro hair, ginger hair or freckles are all beautiful features that we as the consumer need to see much more of. Challenging what is conventionally seen as beautiful paves the way to broadening the definition of beauty.”

Beauty tip: Black skin needs SPF too

“Melanin is the pigment in our skin which helps defend against UV radiation, which can lead to sun damage, wrinkles and sunspots. UV radiation can also make hyperpigmentation worse by causing an overproliferation of melanin. This is why SPF is vital for everyone, but a lack of positive promotion on the importance of SPF leads darker-skinned individuals to forego this most important of steps. I am a big fan of La Roche’s Posay’s Anthelios Factor 50 Fluid. It leaves my skin feeling hydrated and protected with no evidence of white a cast. Monthly glycolic acid and citric acid skin peels have also really taken my skin to the next level; I use the brand NeoStrata.”

Dr. Ifeoma Ejikeme, NHS consultant and medical director of Adonia Medical Clinic









Advice for the industry: Education is key

“When studying aesthetic medicine, case studies are all shown on Caucasian skin, including in published literature and if doctors would like to study Black skin, they have to deliberately seek out additional courses, independently. There are also thousands of talks on Caucasian skin but only one or two on Black skin. Even when it is spoken about, there is a notion that Black skin is difficult to treat. The language used around treating Black skin is negative – 'hard', 'we can't do this', 'we shouldn't do this' – which scares doctors into avoiding it." Meanwhile lasers, peels and products on the market are labelled as unsuitable for Black skin, yet no alternatives are offered.

“To change this, brands need to understand Black skin by investing in research, education and training in order to create suitable products. Companies that produce lasers and skin peels need to include Black skin on their protocols, and all skin types need to be spoken about in every talk and study.”

Beauty tip: Acids and darker skin

“Glycolic acid is great for skin types 1-3 but mandelic acid is better for darker skin, yet is often overlooked. Made from almonds, the modules are larger which makes it good for brightening darker skin types without causing pigmentation.”Bazaar recommends The Ordinary's Mandelic Acid 10%.

Photo credit: Courtesy

La Roche Posay Anthelios Factor 50 Fluid, £13.10 SHOP NOW The Ordinary Mandelic Acid, £5.75 SHOP NOW Neostrata Daily Peel Pads, £47 SHOP NOW

In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.

SIGN UP

Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.

SIGN UP

You Might Also Like