8 of the best white tees under $20 that are soft, comfortable and not too thin or see-through

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A white T-shirt is a wardrobe essential all year round, but it’s an absolute outfit staple during the warm summer months. There’s nothing better on a sunny day than a crisp white tee with denim shorts, a maxi skirt or boyfriend jeans.

Of course, anyone who’s ever shopped for a white tee knows they’re not all the same. Some are thin, and others are thick; some are soft, while others feel kind of scratchy on the skin.

If you want to stock your closet with wear-with-anything white T-shirts but don’t want to waste your cash on styles that will just fall apart after a wash or two, then check out the eight tees below. Not only are they all made from good quality cotton that feels smooth on the skin, but they’re all also under $20. Right now, all the white tees below are in stock in a wide range of sizes, so add a few to your cart and check out before they’re gone.

Nordstrom Everyday V-Neck T-Shirt, $19

Madewell Northside Vintage Tee, $16

BP. Crewneck T-Shirt, $14

L.L.Bean Women's Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $18.71 (Orig. $24.95)

Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee, $19.50

This style is also available in plus sizes.

Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt, $19

J.Crew '90s cropped organic slub cotton T-shirt, $17.25 (Orig. $34.50)

Madewell Whisper Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt, $19.50

