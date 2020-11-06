8 best under-eye concealers for Asian skin

If your eyes are the window to your soul, then dark circles are the equivalent of having dirty window sills. Unless you are a panda, they don't look cute and can make us look tired and worn out.
Unfortunately, dark circles under the eyes are a problem for many Asian women. It’s the downside of having the extra melanin that gives us that all-year-round sun-kissed complexion.
The skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face, so the capillary veins can show through. This, combined with hyper-pigmentation, which is characteristic of Asian skin tones, creates the bruised appearance that makes finding the right concealer such a challenge.
“You need to have the right skin care regime,” says celebrity make-up artist Lubna Rafiq, whose clients include Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amy Jackson. “The biggest mistake is prioritising your foundation over your concealer. If you find the right concealer, you don't even need to use foundation as you look like you have a full make-up base on."
“Dark circles are also a reflection of your lifestyle, so you need to drink a lot of water and get enough sleep, which is easier said than done.”
A good concealer will instantly brighten up your whole face, while a really great one will make you look like you have had a full eight hours of sleep when you have only had four.
I have fair skin with yellow undertones and very prominent dark circles, so finding a concealer that would make me look bright-eyed and bushy tailed throughout the day was a challenge. I mainly searched for texture, ease of application and how long they kept my face looking bright without top-ups, with extra brownie points awarded for products that had added skincare benefits.
The final eight includes concealers that worked for a fresh, natural, daytime look, as well as those which were ideal when I was aiming for full-on Bollywood glamour.
Fenty Match Stix Matte Skinstick: £21, Harvey Nichols
Pop star Rihanna has set the bar high for skin goals with her naturally radiant complexion, so it was just a matter of time before she launched her own cosmetics brand. Fortunately, she didn’t disappoint with her Fenty range, which won an instant following thanks to its high quality, on-trend products and the inclusive ethos of the brand – Rihanna insists on retailers stocking all 40 shades of her foundation. All of the products are cruelty-free and the Match Stix are vegan, too.
I am often sceptical about the quality of products from celebrity brands (Cher Lloyd perfume, anyone?), but Fenty has proved the exception to that rule. The Match Stix concealer comes in a chubby, stick shape, but didn't drag on my skin while applying. The soft, buttery texture was easy to blend in with my fingers and instantly brightened up my face. It comes in an impressive 20 shades and I found it looked natural enough for a daytime look, but gave enough coverage to see me through a night out, helping my eyes “shine bright like a diamond”.
My ideal match: Bamboo
MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette: £30, MAC Cosmetics
Concealing dark circles is not just about slapping on a product and hoping they will go away. With this in mind, MAC created the iconic Studio Conceal and Correct Palette. It contains two colour correctors to neutralise the pigments that give the under-eye area a hollowed-out look, and four concealer shades to contour and disguise it.
Debbie Finnegan, senior artist at MAC, says: “One of the most common skin questions I get is on this subject: covering under-eye discolouration on Asian skin tones effectively, without looking super heavy and ageing the person.
“For this skin tone, I always recommend using a colour corrector in a peach tone to neutralise the under-eye area first, as this will prevent ‘ashiness’ later on. Next, apply a ‘warm’ tone – this will further brighten and lift the colour of the area. Finally, use a concealer in your natural skin tone to blend out the eye area into natural skin."
Making the most of this palette took slightly longer than the Fenty offering, as I had to blend in the corrector first, but it’s worth the effort for the professional finish. It is a great product, though I’ll be saving it for special occasions as it's a bit fiddly when you’re in a rush.
My ideal match: Palette for Shade NC20
EX1 Delete Fluid Concealers: £10.50, ASOS
The EX1 brand was founded by biochemist turned make-up guru Farah Naz, who used her background in science to create a range that caters for the yellowy, olive skin tones of women from diverse backgrounds after becoming frustrated with the 50 shades of pink she found at most make-up counters.
The latest addition to the EX1 family is the concealer. It comes in a pump action tube and it felt as comfortable to apply as my favourite eye cream. The concealer brightened my face without looking chalky and blended in well with my foundation. This is a good one for daily wear and won't break the bank, though you will need to layer it up for an evening look. It comes in five shades and contains vitamin E, known for its anti-ageing properties, as an added bonus.
My ideal shade: Shade 3
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer: £24, Feel Unique
NARS concealer has a loyal following among make-up artists and beauty bloggers and not without good reason. The light-diffusing pigments create a natural yet luminous look that brightens up the dull eye area, and made me look instantly perkier without being obviously made up. It has a luxurious, creamy texture that smoothens and hydrates without sitting in any fine lines, and you can get away with using it on its own without any foundation.
You can layer up the concealer without feeling like it’s plastered on, making it versatile enough for a natural, daytime look as well as for creating a heavy base, which can withstand bold, Bollywood eye make-up without leaving a tell-tale harsh line between your concealer and foundation. It comes in over 20 different shades but we found the golden undertones of Custard and Ginger particularly good for Asian skin.
My ideal match: Custard
Giorgio Armani High Precision Retouch: £27, John Lewis
Even a more-is-more kind of girl like me sometimes wants a subtle, just-left-the-gym look, and that is where High Precision Retouch comes in. Unlike many other liquid concealers, this comes with a slender brush rather than a sponge-tipped wand, making it handy for targeted application.
The light-reflecting qualities of this formula create a light, dewy finish that doesn’t cake or crease. We’re not sure the gentle coverage would be enough for a glamorous night out, however. I felt it worked best when tackling hard-to-reach corners such as your inner eyes – it brightens the area rather than covering it up. This is great if you want to look sparkly-eyed, but not so great if you want to go full Bollywood mode.
My ideal match: Shade 3
Bobbi Brown Instant Full Cover Concealer: £26, Debenhams
Bobbi Brown was one of the first brands to cater for diverse skin tones and remains one of the go-to brands. If you want instant results, this one does what it says on the tin, allowing you to create full coverage when you are short of time. The liquid formula, applied with a sponge-tipped wand, is easy to blend in with your fingertips. Use it sparingly as a little goes a long way and the coverage lasts longer than other concealers of a similar texture, such as the No7 below. The highly-pigmented formula softens the eye area to give that bright-eyed look without the Snapchat filter.
My best match: Sand
No. 7 Match Made Concealer: £8, Boots
This budget concealer more than holds its own against the luxury brands. It comes in a mammoth 25 different shades that cater for both pink and yellowy skin tones – an amazing range for the price – and has a twist-up stick format that is faff-free to apply, thanks to its creamy texture. Expect a fluffy, matte finish that gives decent coverage without feeling heavy and caked on – you can get away with using it with a BB cream. Although it doesn't last as long as the more expensive brands like Fenty and NARS (I needed to touch it up after a coffee with friends), the choice of shades is impressive and it is a good alternative when on a tight budget.
My ideal match: Warm Beige
Amazing Concealer: £20.99, Amazing Cosmetics
Amazing Cosmetics is one of the leading brands in the USA and is steadily gaining a following over here. The brand says this highly concentrated concealer contains nearly four times as much pigment as other similarly priced products, so it’s a fabulous choice for people who want the full-on glam effect with minimum effort. It comes in a toothpaste-style tube and covers even the most stubborn of dark circles, but go easy on the amount you use as it can look and feel caked-on if you are too heavy-handed. You can get away with using your fingers to blend it in but you need a brush to make the most of it. Popular with make-up artists (the product was used on the set of Sex in the City), it gives a matte finish which photographs well, so you look great in that Instagram selfie.
My best match: Light Caramel
The Verdict: Under-eye concealers for Asian skin
The dark circles under my eyes have been the bane of my beauty routine. I had all but given up on ever hiding them completely, particularly as many make-up brands treat concealer as the poor cousin of foundation. Luckily, lots of companies are wising up and the new generation of concealers are much easier to blend in and match to your skin tones. Many include skin-hydrating ingredients that help you care for your skin while making it look good.
My holy grail of concealers has to be the Fenty Match Stix, which was easy to use due to the creamy, blendable texture and erased my dark shadows.
A special mention must also go to NARS Radiance, which brightened up my whole face but didn’t look fake, and EX1, for its exciting range of products designed for olive and yellow skin tones at affordable prices.
