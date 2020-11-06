8 best under-eye concealers for Asian skin

If your eyes are the window to your soul, then dark circles are the equivalent of having dirty window sills. Unless you are a panda, they don't look cute and can make us look tired and worn out.

Unfortunately, dark circles under the eyes are a problem for many Asian women. It’s the downside of having the extra melanin that gives us that all-year-round sun-kissed complexion.

The skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face, so the capillary veins can show through. This, combined with hyper-pigmentation, which is characteristic of Asian skin tones, creates the bruised appearance that makes finding the right concealer such a challenge.

“You need to have the right skin care regime,” says celebrity make-up artist Lubna Rafiq, whose clients include Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amy Jackson. “The biggest mistake is prioritising your foundation over your concealer. If you find the right concealer, you don't even need to use foundation as you look like you have a full make-up base on."

“Dark circles are also a reflection of your lifestyle, so you need to drink a lot of water and get enough sleep, which is easier said than done.”

A good concealer will instantly brighten up your whole face, while a really great one will make you look like you have had a full eight hours of sleep when you have only had four.

I have fair skin with yellow undertones and very prominent dark circles, so finding a concealer that would make me look bright-eyed and bushy tailed throughout the day was a challenge. I mainly searched for texture, ease of application and how long they kept my face looking bright without top-ups, with extra brownie points awarded for products that had added skincare benefits.

The final eight includes concealers that worked for a fresh, natural, daytime look, as well as those which were ideal when I was aiming for full-on Bollywood glamour.

Fenty Match Stix Matte Skinstick: £21, Harvey Nichols

Pop star Rihanna has set the bar high for skin goals with her naturally radiant complexion, so it was just a matter of time before she launched her own cosmetics brand. Fortunately, she didn’t disappoint with her Fenty range, which won an instant following thanks to its high quality, on-trend products and the inclusive ethos of the brand – Rihanna insists on retailers stocking all 40 shades of her foundation. All of the products are cruelty-free and the Match Stix are vegan, too.

I am often sceptical about the quality of products from celebrity brands (Cher Lloyd perfume, anyone?), but Fenty has proved the exception to that rule. The Match Stix concealer comes in a chubby, stick shape, but didn't drag on my skin while applying. The soft, buttery texture was easy to blend in with my fingers and instantly brightened up my face. It comes in an impressive 20 shades and I found it looked natural enough for a daytime look, but gave enough coverage to see me through a night out, helping my eyes “shine bright like a diamond”.

My ideal match: Bamboo

