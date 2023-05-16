The 8 Best Spin Mops of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

We tested 16 popular models, including string mops, flat mops, and electric mops.

Real Simple / Alli Waataja

Regardless of the tools you use, mopping requires quite a bit of elbow grease and energy. If you’re looking to clean your floors with more ease while also avoiding the icky task of ringing out dirty water from the mop head, a spin mop might just become your new favorite cleaning tool.

“Spin mops can clean better than regular mops due to their unique design, which allows for efficient moisture control and a more thorough cleaning process,” says Michael Golubev, CEO of Mold Busters. “The spinning action helps remove dirt and grime from the mop head, ensuring a cleaner floor.”

To determine the spin mops, we tested 16 options and evaluated them on setup, maneuverability, effectiveness on a variety of floor types, portability, and ease of cleaning. For expert insight on what to look for when buying a spin mop, we spoke with Golubev, as well as Justin Carpenter, cleaning expert and owner of Modern Maids.

Best Overall Spin Mop: O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop & Bucket System

What Stands Out

It did the best job in our tests at removing tough stains from hardwood and tile.

What Could Be Improved

The bucket does not have wheels, so it’s not as easy to move around while cleaning.

For an effective, reasonably priced, and easy-to-use spin mop with a machine-washable head, you can’t go wrong with the classic O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System. The handle adjusts in height from 35 to 51 inches, and the bucket has a two-tank system—one for continuously refilling fresh water from the outer bucket, and the other with a hands-free spinning wringer powered by a foot pedal to keep the mop head clean and dry. The triangle-shaped base of the mop head also makes it easy to maneuver and get into tight corners. We especially loved that this mop could remove stains with minimal effort and that the mop head requires little effort to remove and replace.

The mop head is made of highly absorbent microfiber, so you can mop and wipe away stains for a while before having to wring it out (although we recommend wringing it out frequently to avoid spreading stains and spills). On the downside, the entire system is also not as compact as other spin or electric mops, but we think it’s worth it considering its effectiveness and wringing feature. If you want to get rid of heavy or thick chunks of soil or food from your floors, an electric mop might be more effective, but if you need a reliable spin mop for regular cleaning, this is your best bet.

Price at time of publish: $50

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 35-51 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes

Best Budget Spin Mop: O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop and Bucket System

What Stands Out

It’s very easy to set up and has a fairly compact size.

What Could Be Improved

The mop head is not as absorbent as others, so the floor may take a bit longer to air dry.

Unlike the more common string or sponge mops, spin mops come with a spinning and wringing mechanism, which means they tend to be more expensive in general. The O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop & Bucket System, however, is our choice for the best budget spin mop at under $50. We loved its simple setup (simply just twist the pole into the head) and that it can easily get rid of stains like dirt, sauce, and oil from hardwood and laminate floors. Much like our top overall pick, the bucket has a hands-free wringing spinner to keep your mop head dry. However, this model only has one reservoir to catch all the water that is being wrung out in the spinner.

We liked the extra fluffy head and lightweight handle, but we did notice that the fluffiness can get caught in tight corners and on furniture edges. We also liked how the mop head is conveniently machine-washable, and is overall more compact for those with limited storage. While this may not be the best option for those with ceramic floors since it tended to push liquids around instead of fully absorbing them, it’s definitely a great option for those who want a budget-friendly mop to clean grout, hardwood, laminate, and cement floors.

Price at time of publish: $35

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 48 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes



Best Electric Spin Mop: Bissell SpinWave Cordless PET Hard Floor Spin Mop

What Stands Out

The spray trigger allows you to control how much solution to spray on the floor.

What Could Be Improved

The dual-head, circular design may not be the best for cleaning corners, grout lines, and cracks.

Most spin mops are categorized as such for their attached wringing feature. The Bissell SpinWave Cordless Hard Floor Spin Mop, on the other hand, has two spinning heads to thoroughly scrub your floor with minimal effort on your part. It comes with four machine-washable mop pads, a charging adaptor, a storage tray, and two small bottles of cleaning solution, so you have everything you need to get to work.

While the handle is not adjustable, we thought it was set at a comfortable height—and the mop’s other features, like the cordless power and swivel head, make up for it. It’s effective on wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors, and we found that it performed very well on hardwood and grouted floors. We only had to spray a minimal amount of solution to remove different types of stains, with the exception of some mud that remained in the grout.

While this is one of the most expensive mops on our list, it’s definitely worth the price if you’re looking for an efficient electric spinning mop. The charge lasts about 30 minutes and the whirring noise is pretty quiet when in use. We do wish, though, that the mop heads were made of a better scouring material to really clean any grout. Still, the mop heads and spinning power will get your floors sparkling clean.

Price at time of publish: $155

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 45 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes

Best Spin Mop for Kitchens: Oshang Spin Mop and Bucket

What Stands Out

The bucket is super portable with wheels and a foldable handle.

What Could Be Improved

You’re better off hand-washing the mop heads, because they’re prone to fraying.

We recommend the Oshang Deluxe Spin Mop & Bucket System for kitchens because of its absorbency, long and sturdy stainless steel handle, and portable bucket, which comes with wheels and a foldable handle to carry around with ease. This mop’s best feature, though, is its stringy microfiber mop head, which makes it easy to get into nooks and crannies while effectively cleaning up all kinds of spills and messes. In fact, the microfiber strings are so absorbent that it took a few spins in the bucket to completely wring it dry.

While the bucket may be a little too bulky for storing in small spaces, it still does an excellent job at keeping the water and mop head separate. And while the mop heads are deemed machine-safe, we recommend hand-washing instead since the microfiber strings can become loose or frayed in the washer. Since this mop comes with four mop heads, you can swap them out after every use.

Price at time of publish: $70

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 63.2 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes, but we advise against it

Best Spin Mop for Hardwood: HAPINNEX Spin Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

What Stands Out

It maneuvers easily around furniture and appliances.

What Could Be Improved

Removing the mop heads is a cumbersome process.

Cleaning hardwood floors may require particular cleaning tools and liquid solutions to maintain the integrity of the wood while also getting them clean. We like the Hapinnex Spin Mop & Bucket with Wringer Set to clean hardwood floors because of its impressive absorbency, maneuverability, and quick cleaning ability. The soft microfiber mop head is super gentle and effective on hardwood floors, but you can also use it on tile, laminate, and grout. It’s also super absorbent, and we could easily clean hardwood floors without using any added products.

We also like that in addition to the handle, bucket, and stainless steel wringing system with splash guard, this set comes with four mop heads, a scrubbing brush, and additional microfiber cover that is useful for drying or simply dusting or sweeping floors. The bucket also has an anti-slip hand grip and drain plug that quickly drains out water once you’re done mopping.

Price at time of publish: $53

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 63 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes

Easiest to Clean Spin Mop: Hurricane Spin Mop

What Stands Out

Assembly and disassembly is quite simple.

What Could Be Improved

The bucket is bigger than it needs to be.

When it’s time to clean your spin mop bucket and its wringing system to get rid of any dirt, hair, and other debris, disassembling may sound stressful. The wringing bucket usually includes smaller pieces, while the larger bucket may have some grooves and drain plugs that require more meticulous cleaning. The Bulbhead Hurricane Spin Mop, however, is a winner because not only is it easy to clean, but it is very easy to use. We loved how easily the mop head popped off and snapped back on the handle. Plus, the 360-degree mop head swivels as you go, while the mop head itself is made of a fluffy and absorbent microfiber.

We found that it performed excellently on hardwood floors, but needed some extra pressure to get in between the grout of tile flooring. While the bucket itself is quite large, it may be useful for those who need to clean a large surface area or use more water than usual. Similar to other spin mops, the main bucket has a foot pedal to wring out and dry the mop. The handle is lightweight, as well as flat enough and long enough to reach under and around furniture, appliances, and tight spaces.

Price at time of publish: $50

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 50 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes

Most Portable Spin Mop: True & Tidy TrueClean Spin Mop & Bucket System

What Stands Out

It’s extremely compact, only taking up about one square foot.

What Could Be Improved

The flat mop heads aren’t great for cleaning grout lines or in between wood planks.

Whether you live in a small apartment with limited storage space or just want an easier way to transport your mop bucket through your home, the True & Tidy True Clean Mop & Bucket System is a compact and portable option. We noted that even when the bucket was filled with water, it still felt very lightweight and was a breeze to pick up and carry. Instead of a string mop head, it has a flat mop head, which proved to be quite absorbent for their small size. Don’t worry though: The mop heads are also machine-washable and are attached to the base by velcro for easy removal.

The bucket has two reservoirs—one that pumps out clean water, and another that stores dirty water once it has been wrung out. There are also red indicators that let you know when the mop is clean and dry. Because of its size, it may be best to use this mop for smaller surface areas or just light cleaning tasks. It also had a hard time getting into grout lines and between wood planks, so we recommend it for flat surfaces like vinyl only.

Price at time of publish: $68

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 47 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes

Best Heavy Duty Spin Mop: Bissell Commercial CycloMop

What Stands Out

This commercial mop is a true workhorse, and is best for very large spaces.

What Could Be Improved

It’s very large, and can only be stored in large closets.

Mopping heavily soiled floors requires plenty of elbow grease, so we love that the Bissell CycloMop takes away some of that effort. This mop is our pick for the best heavy duty spin mop for its absorbency, ability to remove tough stains, and overall cleaning performance. Despite the intimidating appearance, we liked how light the handle was and that the bucket is on a detachable base with wheels, which makes it easy to move around as you mop. The centrifuge wringing system is easily operated by a foot pedal and the mop head has a 360-degree swivel head. While it’s the most expensive product on our list, it can’t be beat for tackling big messes and big spaces.

In addition to the bucket, handle, and dolly, the set includes two microfiber mop heads, a microfiber hand mitt that can be useful for drying, and a nylon scrubber to clean even heavier duty messes. The bucket can hold just over four gallons of water, but to avoid splashing, the manufacturer recommends filling it with a minimum of one gallon of water or cleaning solution, or a maximum of two gallons of water or cleaning solution. Although you may need some extra detailing in between tiles, grout lines, and wood planks when using this mop, we can confidently say that we trust this mop for handling any type of mess.

Price at time of publish: $254

Head Material: Microfiber | Handle Length: 55 inches | Machine-Washable Head: Yes

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System for its affordability, easy setup, impressive cleaning performance, and two-tank system. If you’re looking for a spin mop that’s a bit more budget-friendly, we recommend another model from the same brand: the O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop & Bucket System, which has just one tank instead of two.

Our Testing Process

We tested 16 spin mops in our Lab, including string mops, flat mops, and electric mops. To start, we first timed how long it took to assemble each mop out of the box, and then examined each product and measured the length of the handles. Next, we measured maneuverability. Using the dry mops, we simulated cleaning around a mock dining room setup, evaluating both maneuverability and overall comfort.

We then assessed the effectiveness of mopping with each product. We started out by pouring ¼-cup of water onto the hardwood floor, and then evaluated how quickly and effectively each dry mop was able to absorb the water. Once the floor was dry, we added apple juice, butter, canola oil, marinara sauce, and potting soil to the hardwood floors and let them sit for 10 minutes.

When it was time to clean, we first filled up each bucket (or mop head, if electric) and transported it to the stains, taking note of portability. Following manufacturer instructions for usage, we cleaned each stain one at a time using only warm water, and noted how many times we had to re-wet and rinse out each mop before cleaning was finished. We then manually cleaned each mop head in the sink and repeated the cleaning process on grouted flooring.

24 hours later, we evaluated how dry the mop heads were before washing each one per manufacturer instructions. When testing was complete, we scored each product on its setup, maneuverability, effectiveness on a variety of floor types, portability, and ease of cleaning.

How to Shop for Spin Mops Like a Pro

Type

Michael Golubev, CEO of Mold Busters, says that the two most common spin mop types either have a foot pedal or are operated by pushing the mop into the wringing system in a pumping motion. Foot pedals require less energy since you don’t have to bend down to work them, but those buckets may be trickier to clean. Choosing the best one for you, Golubev says, is based on your own preferences and how much you want to clean or maintain your mop bucket.

Head Material

It’s rare to find a spin mop with a mop head that isn’t made of microfiber material. Golubev recommends always choosing microfiber for its absorbency, ability to trap dirt efficiently, and machine-washability. Another common mop head material is terry cloth, while mop head handles are typically made of plastic, stainless steel, or a combination of both.

Features

Opting for a spin mop with extra features is not necessary, but can be useful depending on your cleaning frequency and other preferences. “Consider options like splash guards, built-in soap dispensers, or adjustable handles for added convenience and functionality,” says Golubev. The Hapinnex Spin Mop & Bucket with Wringer Set, our Best for Hardwood pick, comes with a splash guard, while the O-Cedar EasyWring RinseClean Spin Mop System, our Best Overall pick, has an adjustable handle.

Care

Like any other cleaning tool, spin mops need proper care and maintenance, especially if you’re expecting it to last a long time. Golubev recommends choosing a spin mop that has an easily removable mop head that is also machine-washable, which improves the mop’s durability and increases the lifespan. All of the products we recommend in this article have machine-washable heads, although we recommend taking extra care with the Oshang Deluxe Spin Mop & Bucket System, as the mop heads are prone to fraying and tangling in the washer.

More Spin Mops to Consider

Libman Tornado Spin Mop System: We liked this more compact, affordable spin mop for its ability to get into grout lines and comfortable maneuverability. However, we wish the mop head had longer microfiber strings, and we didn’t like that the bucket didn’t stay in place when wringing the mop head in the spinner.

Pulnda Spin Mop Bucket System: If you prioritize price over performance, this spin mop is very budget-friendly and makes a good option for quick cleanings. We found, however, that it tends to move around and splash quite a bit of water when using the wringing system, and the mop head is not as absorbent as other microfiber mop heads. The extra long handle, though, is useful for getting under appliances and furniture.

Questions You Might Ask

Do spin mops clean better than regular mops?

Justin Carpenter, cleaning expert and owner of Modern Maids, says that this answer depends largely on the type of surface being cleaned. “Spin mops are usually more effective than regular mops when cleaning tile and hardwood floors, as they can pick up dirt and debris more quickly because of their spinning action and therefore avoid the spread of germs and bacteria,” he says.

Are spin mops more hygienic than regular mops?

Standard sponge or string mops are notoriously difficult to clean and tend to hang onto stains, dirt, and other debris, even after you’ve washed them for the next use. To get a more effective and hygienic clean, a spin mop is best.

“In general, spin mops are considered to be more hygienic than regular mops because they remove more dirt and bacteria from the floors more efficiently,” says Carpenter. Plus, the mop heads can be thrown in the washer for easy cleanup, so you’re not reusing the same mop head every time you clean.

What is the lifespan of a spin mop?

According to Carpenter, the lifespan of a spin mop depends on the quality and how often it is used. Replacing your mop heads once they’ve degraded or frayed too much can also help keep your spin mop working the way you want it to.

“Generally, spin mops can last for several years with proper maintenance and care,” he says. “However, some cheaper models may need to be replaced more frequently so it’s important to always follow the manufacturer's instructions for cleaning and caring for your particular model.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, we tested 16 spin mops in our Lab, including string mops, flat mops, and electric mops, evaluating each on setup, maneuverability, effectiveness on a variety of floor types, portability, and ease of cleaning. Daniela also consulted Justin Carpenter, cleaning expert and owner of Modern Maids, and Michael Golubev, CEO of Mold Busters.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

Next to each product on this list, you may have noticed a Real Simple Selects seal of approval. Any product appearing alongside that seal has been vetted by our team—put through tests and graded on its performance to earn a spot on our list. Although we buy most of the products we test, sometimes we do get samples from companies if purchasing a product ourselves isn’t an option. All products go through the same rigorous process, whether they are purchased or sent by the company.

Love our recommendations? Check out more products that have earned the Real Simple Selects, from humidifiers to cordless vacuums.



