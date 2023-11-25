Here are 8 of the best SC restaurants where you can get a top tier, juicy steak in 2023

Whether its ribeye, a T-bone or filet mignon, every steak lover has their favorite cut.

Then there’s the age-old question of do you prefer your steak rare, medium, well done or something in between? Oh, and would you like some steak sauce?

Americans in general love a good steak. But many can be very particular about what constitutes a good steak. Plenty of restaurants offer steaks of different sizes and cuts. But just like the meats they serve, restaurants aren’t all of the same quality.

South Carolina has a solid collection of steakhouses, chophouses and restaurants that emphasize their steaks, but some are clearly better than others as far as customers are concerned.

Here are eight of the best-rated restaurants with quality steaks in South Carolina from Google reviews, based on their overall ratings and number of reviews.

Halls Chophouse

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (2,100 reviews)

Location: Columbia

The Hall family opened its first Chophouse in 2009 in Charleston. Bill Hall had spent more than 40 years of his career operating hotels and restaurants in Pinehurst, Hilton Head Island, Sea Island and Pebble Beach with his wife Jeanne. Halls Chophouse now has locations across South Carolina and one in Nashville.

According to its website, Halls Chophouse only serves USDA Prime Steaks from Allen Brothers of Chicago, all of which are hand-selected, aged and hand-cut to exact portion specifications. Customers can choose from filet mignon, dry aged steaks, New York strip, ribeye and porterhouse steaks. There’s also plenty of other menu items for lunch and dinner, from seafood to sandwiches.

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (3,300 reviews)

Location: Columbia

What could be better than eating tasty steak? How about if waiters constantly bring you fresh cuts of beef and other meats to try throughout your meal?

Well, that’s what you’ll get and more at Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse. From bacon-wrapped filet to top round sirloin and pork sausage, this restaurant has something for every meat lover.

Saskatoon Lodge

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (4,100 reviews)

Location: Greenville

For more than 30 years, Edmund and Renee Woo have owned and operated their wild game and steak restaurant, moving to their latest location in the fall of 2017. The menu selection is truly wild, with offerings including kangaroo, elk, buffalo, antelope, alligator and ostrich.

For the more traditionalists, the restaurant also has selections of beef, pork, duck and seafood. The restaurant also boats that its steaks and wild game are all field-to-table.

City Range Steakhouse Grill

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (1,400 reviews)

Location: Greenville

The locally-owned City Range Steakhouse Grill offers a rustic setting, complete with a stone fireplace, sure to please most meat lovers. Choose from steaks like a filet with red wine and mushroom sauce, ribeyes with bone marrow butter, New York strip with house steak sauce of prime rib with creamy horseradish, au jus.

Halls Chophouse Charleston

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (5,100 reviews)

Location: Charleston

Like in Columbia, Halls Chophouse is a favorite in Charleston. The Charleston menu includes options such as a 20-ounce Kansas City bone-in strip steak, a 34-ounce tomahawk rib eye, Japanese A5 wagyu filet and a 16-ounce Australian “Westholme” New York strip.

Oak Steakhouse

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (1,000 reviews)

Location: Charleston

Oak Steakhouse in Charleston can be found in a historic bank building that dates back to 1848. The restaurant features three floors with four distinct dining areas, arched windows, 20-foot ceilings, fireplaces and 150-year-old heart pine floors.

With locations in multiple states, Oak Steakhouse is a modern take on the classic American steakhouse, the restaurant’s website states. The restaurant offers a variety of Prime Certified Angus Beef selections, locally and regionally-sourced seafood and produce and wines.

New York Prime

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (1,300 reviews)

The New York Prime steakhouse offers a classy supper club ambiance, extensive wine list and has topped “best of” lists for more than 20 years at its Myrtle Beach, Boca Raton and Atlanta locations, the restaurant’s website states. The restaurant serves top-quality, USDA prime-only beef, along with seafood platters and classic sides.

The restaurant says its steaks are aged a minimum of four weeks for extra flavor and cut to the exact weights on the menu.

Thoroughbreds Chophouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5. (1,100 reviews)

Location: Myrtle Beach

Thoroughbreds Chophouse is a refined steakhouse that has been serving locals and tourists for more almost 30 years. Locally owned and operated, the restaurant offers a solid selection of dishes that customers can enjoy under a large chandelier while surrounded by equine oil paintings. Besides the expected servings of New York strip, filet mignon and ribeye steaks, the restaurant also offers a steak for two — a specially seasoned 16-ounce center cut filet mignon that is carved, cooked and flamed table side by the server.