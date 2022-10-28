We rounded up the best Rare Beauty products that are seriously worth your money

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I think I can speak for everyone that celebrity beauty brands are kind of hit or a miss — sorry, not sorry!

I might come off as a hater, but sometimes it’s just so clear that the famous face behind the brand isn’t really invested in their products. But just like Rihanna did when she launched Fenty Beauty, Selena Gomez has truly knocked it out of the park with her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

Sold exclusively at Sephora, Rare Beauty has been staking a claim in the makeup bags of every TikTok influencer, makeup artist and regular beauty lover across the globe. While I most definitely fit into the “regular beauty lovers” category, I have found myself often narrating my Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush application for my nonexistent YouTube channel. In this fantasy, Selena is my top commenter.

Between blushes, highlighters, lip glosses, foundation, skin tints and so much more, every single product from the Rare Beauty lineup is an absolute win. Scroll below for the definitive list of the best Rare Beauty products you need to buy straight from the glorious mind of Selena Gomez.

Credit: Sephora

$20 at Sephora

Why we love it: Rare Beauty’s viral liquid blush is easily the best and most vibrantly pigmented blush you’ll ever use. It’s super spreadable, creaseless and lasts all day long over any type of foundation. Pro tip: Blend it with the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight for the best natural flush of your life.

Credit: Sephora

$22 at Sephora

Why we love it: Depending on how you apply the silky Rare Beauty highlighter, you can have either a dewy look or a classic sparkle. Either way, the shade range features soft pinks to darker nudes and bright golds, suiting every skin tone.

Credit: Sephora

$29 at Sephora

Why we love it: Rare Beauty’s most anticipated release definitely lived up to the wild hype. With 24 different shades and SPF 20, the hydrating tinted moisturizer immediately blurs skin with glowy light to medium coverage that feels weightless on the face.

Credit: Sephora

$24 at Sephora

Why we love it: It’s a face mist that hydrates, primes, sets and refreshes skin — what else is there to say except that you need to buy this immediately? The only thing to compare it to is spritzing an actual fresh bouquet of healing flowers on your face. Use it after your skin care as a hydrating primer or to set your makeup. It’s also perfect for hydrating and refreshing your skin throughout the day, thanks to superstar soothing ingredients niacinamide and waterlily.

Credit: Sephora

$18 at Sephora

Why we love it: ICYMI, glossy lips are very much here to stay, and the shade High Shine (pictured above) might be the best pinky nude lip gloss ever. With five gorgeous shades, these nonsticky glosses are formulated with a nourishing blend of sunflower seed oil, waterlily and lotus seed to keep your lips smooth and hydrated.

Credit: Sephora

$22 at Sephora

Why we love it: IMO, loose powder is the ideal option if you’re looking for a luminous, natural look with a more controlled application. This talc-free loose setting powder will visibly smooth, blur and control any shine. Plus, the packaging is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Seriously, I can’t stop looking at it — brava to everyone involved!

Credit: Sephora

$19 at Sephora

Why we love it: For liquid liner novices (or just those with anxiety and shaky hands, like me), Selena Gomez has developed the liquid liner tip for a smooth wing. Just shake the pen to activate the formula and gently glide the pen over your eyelids for a tug-free experience.

Credit: Sephora

$28 at Sephora

Why we love it: Sometimes, all your makeup bag is missing is the perfect brush. Well, here it is! I truly don’t know what magic fibers Selena weaved to create this masterpiece of a foundation brush, but it does a better job than my fingers ever did at blurring your base products.

