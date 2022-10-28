Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We rounded up the best Rare Beauty products that are seriously worth your money

Sarah Weldon
·4 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I think I can speak for everyone that celebrity beauty brands are kind of hit or a miss — sorry, not sorry!

I might come off as a hater, but sometimes it’s just so clear that the famous face behind the brand isn’t really invested in their products. But just like Rihanna did when she launched Fenty Beauty, Selena Gomez has truly knocked it out of the park with her beauty brand Rare Beauty.

Sold exclusively at Sephora, Rare Beauty has been staking a claim in the makeup bags of every TikTok influencer, makeup artist and regular beauty lover across the globe. While I most definitely fit into the “regular beauty lovers” category, I have found myself often narrating my Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush application for my nonexistent YouTube channel. In this fantasy, Selena is my top commenter.

Between blushes, highlighters, lip glosses, foundation, skin tints and so much more, every single product from the Rare Beauty lineup is an absolute win. Scroll below for the definitive list of the best Rare Beauty products you need to buy straight from the glorious mind of Selena Gomez.

1. Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, $20

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$20 at Sephora

Why we love it: Rare Beauty’s viral liquid blush is easily the best and most vibrantly pigmented blush you’ll ever use. It’s super spreadable, creaseless and lasts all day long over any type of foundation. Pro tip: Blend it with the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight for the best natural flush of your life.

2. Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight, $22

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$22 at Sephora

Why we love it: Depending on how you apply the silky Rare Beauty highlighter, you can have either a dewy look or a classic sparkle. Either way, the shade range features soft pinks to darker nudes and bright golds, suiting every skin tone.

3. Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen, $29

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$29 at Sephora

Why we love it: Rare Beauty’s most anticipated release definitely lived up to the wild hype. With 24 different shades and SPF 20, the hydrating tinted moisturizer immediately blurs skin with glowy light to medium coverage that feels weightless on the face.

4. Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist, $24

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$24 at Sephora

Why we love it: It’s a face mist that hydrates, primes, sets and refreshes skin — what else is there to say except that you need to buy this immediately? The only thing to compare it to is spritzing an actual fresh bouquet of healing flowers on your face. Use it after your skin care as a hydrating primer or to set your makeup. It’s also perfect for hydrating and refreshing your skin throughout the day, thanks to superstar soothing ingredients niacinamide and waterlily.

5. Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm, $18

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$18 at Sephora

Why we love it: ICYMI, glossy lips are very much here to stay, and the shade High Shine (pictured above) might be the best pinky nude lip gloss ever. With five gorgeous shades, these nonsticky glosses are formulated with a nourishing blend of sunflower seed oil, waterlily and lotus seed to keep your lips smooth and hydrated.

6. Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Setting Powder, $22

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$22 at Sephora

Why we love it: IMO, loose powder is the ideal option if you’re looking for a luminous, natural look with a more controlled application. This talc-free loose setting powder will visibly smooth, blur and control any shine. Plus, the packaging is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen. Seriously, I can’t stop looking at it — brava to everyone involved!

7. Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner, $19

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$19 at Sephora

Why we love it: For liquid liner novices (or just those with anxiety and shaky hands, like me), Selena Gomez has developed the liquid liner tip for a smooth wing. Just shake the pen to activate the formula and gently glide the pen over your eyelids for a tug-free experience.

8. Liquid Touch Foundation Brush, $28

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$28 at Sephora

Why we love it: Sometimes, all your makeup bag is missing is the perfect brush. Well, here it is! I truly don’t know what magic fibers Selena weaved to create this masterpiece of a foundation brush, but it does a better job than my fingers ever did at blurring your base products.

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved picks from Nordstrom.

More from In The Know:

Wayfair's biggest sale ends tonight — shop the 30+ best Way Day deals right now before they're gone

These are the best places to shop for stunning lab-grown diamond rings

Hill House Home just dropped its holiday collection featuring unreal sparkly Nap Dresses and tartan galore

Sephora dropped hundreds of beauty gift sets before the major holiday sale

The post We rounded up the best Rare Beauty products that are seriously worth your money appeared first on In The Know.

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Canadian gymnasts slam inaction by federal sports minister after toxic culture reports

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Calls to investigate the "toxic culture and rampant child abuse entrenched in Canadian gymnastics" have gone unanswered for seven months, a group of more than 500 Canadian gymnasts allege in an open letter released on Wednesday. Now, the group known as Gymnasts For Change Canada is "urging and imploring" federal sports minister Pascale St-Onge to initiate an independent third-party judicial investigation "for the well

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.