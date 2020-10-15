The best instant cameras for 2020

While smartphones have given us a camera you can stick in a pocket, they can’t print out your photos instantly, making them less useful than an instant camera. One of the few film camera types to still exist, instant cameras give you that fun Polaroid-style buzz of being able to instantly see your photos printed out and shared.

The best instant cameras have better optics than the early models from decades past. We’ve compiled a list of instant cameras that fit every budget and need.

Polaroid OneStep 2 i-Type

polaroid onesteup 2 More

Polaroid’s original OneStep camera is as iconic as it gets in the world of instant film — and photography in general. That model, first made in 1977, has long been out of production. But, Polaroid Originals has revived the OneStep with the OneStep 2.

Inspired by the original, the OneStep 2 blends classic design with contemporary style and adds a few new technological improvements to bring the design into the 21st century. The camera now uses a rechargeable USB battery with a 60-day battery life and can shoot both Polaroid 600 film, as well as Polaroid’s i-Type film. The rest is old-school point-and-shoot instant film.

If the standard paint job isn’t to your liking, Polaroid also makes a Stranger Things-inspired “upside down” version of the One Step 2.





$100 from Amazon

Leica Sofort

Leica Sofort More

Leica is most known for its impressive lineup of 35-millimeter rangefinder cameras, but even the storied German camera maker has jumped on the instant photo bandwagon — with the upmarket Sofort that uses Instax Mini film.

In fact, the Leica Sofort — which means instant in German — is merely a redesigned and rebadged Fujifilm Instax Mini 90. That includes the 60mm f/12.7 lens, so it’s not like the Sofort’s premium price will get you better image quality over the Instax. What it does get you is style. The Sofort is simply the best-looking instant cameras available, and one of the few that doesn’t look like a child’s toy. If we had to pick an instant camera to wear around our neck out in public, it would be this one.

Oh, and while it’s not cheap for an instant camera, it’s still by far the most affordable Leica you can get your hands on. So if you’ve got red dot envy, the Sofort may be the easiest way to cure it.





$279 from Walmart

Instax Mini 90 NEO Classic

