8 best garage refrigerators to store extra drinks and food

A great garage refrigerator is to hosting parties what a magician’s card-up-the-sleeve is to showmanship: Need a refresh on that iced tea? Sure, we’ve got gallons. Need room to store the third tray of Thanksgiving stuffing? Absolutely.

There are a lot of affordable refrigerators for extra storage that are perfectly primed to play host to stashes of soda and libations.

The best garage refrigerators have the space and temperature regulation you need for large dishes like casseroles, pots of chili, and ribs, as well as freezer room for all those fresh veggie pizzas you prepped. Critically, most are also designed to work in uninsulated space with fluctuating ambient temperatures—like your garage.

At Reviewed we make it our business to vet the best fridges. Here are some of our favorite garage-ready refrigerators.

The best garage refrigerators for all seasons

Garage-ready refrigerators are designed to function in uninsulated garages with variable ambient temperatures, and are usually certified for temps from 38°F to 110°F.

1. A garage-ready fridge with great core performance

This brilliant refrigerator comes in several eye-catching finishes that can even eliminate fingerprints and smudges.

So, you want a fridge that always has a nice, cool soda for everyone in your large family, or one where, in late fall you won’t have to rush outside to go snap off the power before the cold shuts it down and your squash soup spoils?

If this is the fridge for you, meet the GE GTS22KGNRBB.

A lot of folks would call this fridge no-frills, and it’s true that it doesn’t come with an in-door ice dispenser or a water filter. However, calling this fridge no-frills is like calling a 90’s Jeep no-frills for its lack of a hardshell roof.

The GE GTS22KGNRBB is specifically designed around achieving stability under unstable ambient temperatures. Certified to perform from 38°F to 110°F, it will perform well in uninsulated spaces, even when the weather would shut down most standard refrigerator’s compressors.

But those garage-ready qualities aren’t the only thing the GTS22KGNRBB has going for it. With 15.25 cubic feet of fridge storage, and an above-average 6.68 cubic feet of freezer space, it offers quite a lot of room, both for fresh food and backup frozen goods.

The GTS22KGNRBB is also available in a few finishes, including stainless steel and fingerprint-resistant stainless steel.

2. An affordable garage fridge that’s also energy efficient

Samsung's 15.6-cu.-ft. capacity top-freezer refrigerator will keep your items impressively cool.

Samsung has made some of the most impressive fridges we’ve tested, so we were excited to discover this one from Samsung fit for your garage. Not only is this fridge certified to operate in environments that drop down to 38°F and up to 110°F, but it’s also Energy Star certified.

Standard depth with glass shelves, adjustable freezer compartments, and nice LED lights, this fridge has a respectable yet basic build. It has a reversible door that makes it easy to install anywhere.

It also contains Samsung multi-vent technology that keeps cool air circulating throughout. With a total capacity of 15.6 cubic feet, it’s not the largest fridge out there, but it’s certainly got enough space to make for a perfect garage-ready backup, especially for the price.

3. A large, garage-ready fridge with efficient energy usage

If you're in need of extra space, the LG LHTNS2403S has you covered with 17.6 cubic feet in the fridge and 6.2 cubic feet in the freezer.

With lots of storage and a build that can handle the ambient temps in your garage, the LG LHTNS2403S is a big contender on the garage refrigerator scene.

This stainless-steel fridge features an attractive interior with lots of space, as well as some standout features, like a humidity controlled crisper drawer and an ice-maker hookup.

While an ice maker included is a better deal than having a compatible ice maker sold separately, not all of us want an ice maker in our garage fridge, and many will appreciate the extra storage space for frozen pizzas and ice cream. And that’s some significant space, the LHTNS2403S’ freezer includes 6.2 cubic feet of storage, while its fridge contains 17.6 cubic feet.

We haven’t tested this model in our labs, but we have loved many LG appliances that we’ve tested in the past, and we think that the LHTNS2403S comes with a great package of specs.

4. A smaller GE top-freezer refrigerator

Samsung's 15.6-cu.-ft. capacity top-freezer refrigerator will keep your items impressively cool.

Slightly smaller than our first pick from GE, this 19.2-cubic-foot option from GE is a value-packed garage fridge with a moderate size. The GE GTS19KSNRSS has a sculpted, premium door with gallon-sized bins, glass shelves, two crisper drawers, and separate temperature controls for the freezer and fridge.

While the GTS19KSNRSS doesn’t have an ice maker, its 5.6 cubic feet of freezer space will make up for that for many.

5. A zero-degree garage fridge for hardcore temps

The slim size of the Gladiator GARF30FDGB makes it the perfect space-saver for jam-packed garages.

Need a garage fridge that can withstand anything you can? Most true garage fridges are able to live through some temperature fluctuations, but the Gladiator GARF30FDGB is on a different level of heavy duty. This rolling step-open fridge can function down to zero degrees Fahrenheit.

No other fridge on our list is certified to function below 38°F, so we find the Gladiator pretty impressive. That said, Gladiator does specify that because its fridge doesn’t contain a heater, temps below freezing will drop the internal temperature of the fridge and freeze contents.

The impressive take-away here is that the fridge can remain online through low temperatures. This makes it a great pick for a remote cottage, a dock, or parts of the country with deep cold spikes.

With wire bins in the bottom, no freezer, and 17.8 cubic feet of storage, the Gladiator GARF30FDGB isn’t for every home, but for those that need something rugged it’s just right.

Garage-ready fridges for moderate temperatures

We also included a few fridges for garages that don’t drop to low temperatures. These are built for temperatures from 50°F to around 110°F.

These will do well in a mud room, a partially heated garage, or a summer home that gets shut down and winterized. Just be sure to turn them off (and drain any water lines) when the temps get truly low.

6. A bottom-freezer fridge with crispers that actually keep your veggies fresh

Say goodbye to wilted lettuce and mushy fruit with the help of this Whirlpool fridge.

My parents eat a salad every day for lunch, and when I’m home that means lots and lots of vegetables: Bags of greens, Tupperware containers full of cooked beets, bunches of carrots, oranges, and more.

If you’ve got a family that prioritizes fresh foods, you might want a second refrigerator that can keep up with your CSA order. The Whirlpool WRB119WFBM is just that.

This bottom-freezer fridge isn’t the budget pick that many would choose for their garage (especially with the $100 dollar extra stainless-steel finish), but those who need a little something more will appreciate it for its humid crisper drawers, customizable shelving, and efficiency.

That efficiency is one of its best features—our lab projects that on average, it will cost only about $27.29 a year to run.

This fridge is certified for temperatures from 55°F to 110°F.

7. A fridge with backup ice or more fridge space, your pick

Samsung has a longstanding reputation for crafting quality, reliable appliances.

Consistent temps, an ice maker, and even the ability to convert the freezer to extra fridge space? The Samsung RT18M6215SG seems almost too good for its price-point.

This value top-freezer fridge might be basic in many ways, but it does come with a few distinguishing features.

At the RT18M6215SG’s price point, a built-in ice maker is a boon. This feature alone can be a life saver at family gatherings or parties.

However, it's Samsung's ability to convert the freezer into extra storage space that makes it such a standout unit for the price. While the fridge is small overall, that flexibility means that it’s especially potent as a home backup.

The RT18M6215SG is built for temperatures between 50°F to 109°F.

8. A no-frills garage fridge for extra drinks

Although the appearance of this Danby fridge is simple, its functions are spectacular.

We haven’t tested the Danby DAR110A1BSLDD ourselves, but we think if you’re looking for a basic fridge without a freezer, then it might be right. Think of this as an extra-large version of a mini fridge. With 11 cubic feet of space, it makes for a decent drink fridge. It’s also Energy Star rated, certifying its efficiency.

The Danby user manual is quite vague about what ambient temperatures this fridge is compatible with, saying only that, “Extreme cold ambient temperatures may also cause the appliance to perform improperly,” and that the fridge is not designed for outdoor spaces like garages.

That said, it could work quite well in a partially insulated garage that doesn’t hit low temperatures. As its operating temps are unspecified, we just recommend turning it off when temperatures drop really low or spike over 100°F.

If you can find the Danby DAR110A1BSLDD on sale then we think it is a good buy.

What does ‘garage-ready’ refrigerator mean?

True garage-ready refrigerators are able to function in ambient temperatures between 38°F to 110°F.

However, most also offer lots of storage for beer, soda, and frozen pizzas. They often work as great backup fridges for storing extra food and drinks.

What is the best refrigerator for a hot garage?

If you’re looking to keep beverages cool in a hot garage then you’ll want to find a fridge with both stable temperatures and efficient power usage.

Look for a fridge that can withstand temperatures up to 110°F.

We recommend the GE GTS22KGNRBB, which we’ve tested in our lab. It maintains good temperature consistency in lots of climates.

What is the best refrigerator for an unheated garage?

The most rugged fridge we’ve come across is the Gladiator GARF30FDGB, which can function down to zero degrees Fahrenheit.

This is the only refrigerator on this list that’s certified for ambient temperatures below 38°F.

Is it OK to put a refrigerator in a garage?

Having another fridge in your garage can provide the extra space you need when your primary fridge is crammed.

“Sure,” says David Ellerby, Reviewed’s chief scientist and head of the Reviewed laboratory, “but you need to pay close attention to the ambient temperature specs and how they compare with the temperature range you usually get in your garage. Check the refrigerator is OK'd for garage use by the manufacturer or at least has a wide enough operating range.”

Do I need a special fridge for the garage?

“Unless your garage space is climate controlled or you live in a very mild climate with no extremes; you need a special fridge that can cope with a wider-than-usual temperature range,” says Ellerby.

“The addendum is that even with a special fridge you might need to adjust the control settings at extreme temperatures.”

Should I unplug my garage refrigerator in the winter?

“This depends on how cold your garage might get. If you won't use the refrigerator or it's likely to get colder than its recommended operating range, you should empty it and unplug it,” he says.

“If it's too cold in the garage, the thermostat could be tricked into turning off the compressor inappropriately, or the compressor could be damaged if the coolant hits low enough temperatures.”

