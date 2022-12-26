The 8 best New Year’s Eve events in Columbia to celebrate the start of 2023

It’s almost time to break out the bubbly.

Another year is about to come to a close, giving people a chance to reflect on their latest revolution around the sun, look ahead to a possible new beginning and of course — party it up.

Columbia has plenty of options to ring in the new year for those who want to brave the cold and the crowds.

Here are eight of the best New Year’s Eve events in Columbia.

Capital City Fireworks

Residents and visitors are encouraged to spend New Year’s Eve in Columbia for a spectacular fireworks display. Gather downtown around Main Street and Gervais Street at midnight to watch the night sky light up with vibrant colors.

New Year’s Eve Bash 2023

Stop by The Grand on Main Street for a New Year’s Eve party featuring outdoor games, bowling, a DJ and a countdown to the ball drop. The VIP starts at 7 p.m. and general admission begins at 9 p.m. For more information about VIP booths or how to buy tickets, click here.

Market on Main New Year’s Eve

The lively Market on Main will hold a New Year’s Eve bash. Tickets will cost $50 for your choice of a 4:30, 4:45, 5 or 5:15 p.m. seating. Customers will provided a three-course meal. Alcohol will also be available a la cart. Customers will receive a 2-hour maximum stay from start of reservation time. To purchase tickets or view the special menu, click here.

Transmission Arcade NYE

Transmission Arcade at 1712 Main Street will host its third annual New Year’s Eve Party. The ticketed event will give customers exclusive access to the space from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. As part of their ticket purchase, customers will get a multi-course meal featuring specialty cuisine options, a specialty cocktail or other drink of equal value, a champagne toast at midnight and free play of the arcade games all night.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Dave & Busters

Dave & Busters Columbia will host a New Year’s Eve party that’s fun for entire families. Celebration admission is required to attend the early New Year’s Eve event at 6 p.m. to ring in the new year.

Celebration admission comes with access to the appetizer buffet, unlimited soda, coffee or tea, a $20 power card with 100 chips for redemption games, unlimited video game play for non-redemption games, party hats and noisemakers and more.

Dave & Busters Columbia is located at 100 Columbiana Circle, Ste. 5. To order tickets, click here.

New Year’s Eve at Foxfield Bar and Grille

Listen to live music as you ring in the new year at Foxfield Bar and Grille. Located at 406 Howard St., Foxfield will kick the party off at 6:30 p.m. Five local bands will be featured to rock the night away. Check the Foxfield Facebook page for more details.

Smoked Red Carpet NYE

Enjoy an upscale experience on Main Street at Smoked for a New Year’s Eve to remember. Tickets to the restaurant include Hors D’oeuvres, open bar (beer + select wine only), champagne toast at midnight, DJ and a photo of you when you arrive to the red carpet. To order tickets, click here.

The Venue New Year’s Celebration

Try something a little different this New Year’s by visiting The Venue at 1626 Main St. The night will feature dueling pianists, who will play throughout the night, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. And of course, plenty of food and drinks will be available. Click here for reservations.