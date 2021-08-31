The 8 Best Duvet Inserts, According to People Who Sleep Under Them Every Night

Down Alternative Duvet

There are two types of people: those who prefer comforters, and those who prefer duvet inserts that slip into decorative covers. If you're among the latter group and on the hunt for a new duvet insert, you've come to the right place. Ahead, we're breaking down exactly what to look for in a duvet insert and offering eight highly rated options picked out by some of our own editors (aka resident shopping experts). Keep reading to discover the best duvet inserts, according to people who sleep under them every night.

What to Look for in a Duvet Insert

There are a few things to consider before ordering a duvet insert online. First, you'll need to decide whether you want a traditional down duvet insert or a down alternative duvet insert. A typical down comforter is filled with goose or duck feathers for fluff and warmth, while hypoallergenic alternatives are filled with cotton, microfiber, or other synthetic materials.

Next, consider if you run hot or cold as you sleep, and take your climate into account. This will help you determine whether you might like a lightweight duvet insert or something with a bit more heft. One term you might see listed on websites is fill power, which refers to how fluffy the down or down alternative is.

Finally, come up with a budget that you're comfortable with. You can find affordable duvet inserts on sites like Amazon, but some luxurious bedding brands have more expensive options. Since a comforter is something you'll use every day, it might be worth the investment, but that's up to you to decide.

Best Duvet Inserts

Dive deeper into the pros and cons of each of these editor-tested duvet inserts below.

Most Affordable: Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter

How We Tested: Used almost every night for more than two years

How It Feels: Lightweight and thin

Who Should Buy: Hot sleepers on a budget

Make a Note: It's not going to give you that cloud-like look.

"I'm a light sleeper who is usually cold when it's time for bed but easily overheats and wakes up sweating in the middle of the night. I picked this duvet insert when I moved into my first apartment solely because it was a highly rated option on Amazon. It's lightweight and super-affordable, and it does exactly what it's intended to do. It's not as fluffy, cozy, or aesthetically pleasing as other comforters on the market, but for the price, I still think it's worth it. It's great for first apartments, college dorms, and anyone on a budget." — Amina Lake Abdelrahman, product reviews writer

Down Alternative Duvet

Best All-Season: Casper Down Duvet

How We Tested: Three months of sleeping

How It Feels: Puffy, soft, cozy

Who Should Buy: People who prefer a fluffy look and feel

Make a Note: It's pretty lightweight for white duck down.

"The pillowy comforter is made from soft 100 percent cotton and 600 fill power of ethically sourced down that's fluffy and lightweight. I have the mid-weight duvet that's thin but puffy enough to really feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. It hasn't flattened over time nor has the down fill spread to the edges of the insert. It's certainly on the pricier end for comforters, but it's truly worth every penny given it's made from white duck down. If you prefer a cloud-like down fill over a squishy microfiber feel, this is the best option. It's perfect for all seasons since it's light, soft, and so cozy." — Lily Gray, ecommerce writer

Down Alternative Duvet

Best Cooling: The Buffy Cloud

How We Tested: Slept with for over a year

How It Feels: Cooling and airy

Who Should Buy: Hot sleepers who prefer sustainable products

Make a Note: It's not as cozy as traditional down.

"I'm a light sleeper who easily overheats at night and sweats through my pajamas. I love how lightweight and cooling the duvet insert is, but it's also weighty enough to make me feel like I'm being cocooned. It's super-easy to clean and a great option for those who want to find a sustainably made duvet since Buffy uses about 50 recycled bottles to make one duvet. Buy this if you are a fan of lightweight, cooling comforters that are easy to wash. But keep in mind that it's not as cozy or warming as a traditional down comforter." — Nina Huang, lifestyle ecommerce writer

Down Alternative Duvet

Best Down Alternative: Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

How We Tested: It's a recent upgrade that's already making a big difference.

How It Feels: Cool and comfy

Who Should Buy: Hot sleepers, those with down allergies, and people looking for vegan-friendly bedding

Make a Note: It might slip around inside your duvet cover.

"I recently received this comforter to replace an older one I got on Amazon a few years ago. Although I haven't spent too long with it, it's definitely a game-changer when it comes to keeping me cool at night. It's made of down alternative that's vegan-friendly and perfect for people with allergies to standard down duvets. The lightweight version of the comforter is perfect for hot sleepers—and it works with or without a duvet cover. However, it's a bit pricier than I'm used to, and I wish there were more loops around the comforter so I could properly tie it to my duvet; sometimes using just the four corners causes it to move out of place." — Marilyn La Jeunesse, shopping newsletter manager

Best Long-Lasting: Downright Cascada Summit Luxury White Goose Down Comforter

How We Tested: More than a decade of use

How It Feels: Soft and fluffy with a solid weight to it

Who Should Buy: Someone looking for a long-term investment

Make a Note: It feels a bit hot in the summer.

"I've been sleeping under this duvet since middle school: It lasts forever! I can honestly say it's retained its fluff and comfort for over a decade. It has an excellent weight and softness, and it feels like home when I get into bed. This is a top-notch 'forever' duvet insert for someone who wants to invest in a quality down duvet that lasts and feels luxurious. The only con is that it can sometimes feel hot in the summer." — Maggie Seaver, health & wellness editor

Best Traditional Down: Parachute Down Duvet Insert

How We Tested: Used almost every night for about a year

How It Feels:: Like being wrapped in a cloud

Who Should Buy: Those who are okay with real down material and prefer a bit of volume

Make a Note: It's not vegan or allergy-friendly.

"The down material gives this duvet that luxuriously plush feel. I love the way it looks quite fluffy inside my duvet cover and that it maintains an even distribution of volume. It gets a little warm in the summertime, but not so much that I feel the need to swap it out with a more lightweight duvet. You'll like this duvet insert if you don't mind down material and want a plump-looking bed." — Christie Calucchia, lifestyle ecommerce lead

Best Value: Casper Down Alternative Duvet

How We Tested: Slept with for five months, including some of the hottest days of the year

How It Feels: Like a snuggly blanket

Who Should Buy: Hot sleepers who want a lightweight duvet that still looks and feels fluffy and/or those in need of a hypoallergenic option

Make a Note: It's a little pricey, but it comes with a 30-day free trial.

"I'm a hot sleeper who still likes to feel bundled under layers of blankets. This fluffy duvet insert looks and feels like a cozy blanket you'd want to snuggle with, but it's light enough to keep you cool all night thanks to its breathable Tencel material. I also appreciate that it beautifully drapes on a bed, giving it that lived-in, plush look that you can't get from a super-thin comforter. Plus, its down-alternative material is hypoallergenic, and it comes with a 30-night trial, so if you don't love it, you can return it. It's a little pricey, but given the fact that I use it every day and sleep better because of it, it's worth it." — Jessica Leigh Mattern, senior Amazon ecommerce editor

Best Splurge: Wamsutta Dream Zone Light Warmth White Goose Down Comforter

How We Tested: Slept under by a hot sleeper for over a year

How It Feels: Plush and comfortable in all seasons

Who Should Buy: Anyone looking for a fluffy duvet that won't cause overheating in the summer

Make a Note: It's on the expensive side.

"This plush down duvet is so comfortable, I always look forward to getting back in bed at night to snuggle up in it. It's the only duvet insert that I've had that continuously stays fluffy and doesn't lose its shape. Plus, I love that it keeps me warm when it's cold out but doesn't make me overheat in the summertime. It's definitely an investment, but I thankfully had some BBB coupons that went to use when I bought it." — Rebecca Carhart, senior reviews writer and strategist

FAQs

What are the different types of duvet inserts?

Down duvet inserts are filled with down feathers. They're plush and breathable, but if you have allergies, you might want to consider a down alternative duvet insert. These are made with synthetic or polyester fibers that are hypoallergenic and vegan-friendly. You can also take different constructions into account when shopping for a duvet insert. Some are made with a box stitch, meaning two pieces of fabric are sewn together and then quilted into squares to keep filling in place, while others have a baffle-box construction, which features sewn-in squares with walls for even distribution and warmth.

What size duvet insert should you buy?

The size of the duvet insert you order depends on the size of your bed and your sleeping habits. Typically, you'll want to order a duvet insert that's the same size as your mattress. So if you have a queen mattress, you'd order a queen duvet insert. However, some brands sell one size to fit full and queen mattresses, and some people might want to order one size up to accommodate sharing the bed with others who might hog the blankets at night.

Do you really need a duvet cover?

This is still up for debate, but if you want to easily change the look of your bedroom, swapping out a duvet cover is a simple way to do so. Duvet covers are also usually easier to wash than duvet inserts, so you can keep your bedding fresh and clean with a cover you can toss in the washing machine regularly. (Psst—here's a simple way to put on a duvet cover.)

How often should you wash your duvet insert?

You can get away with washing your duvet insert just a few times a year. Be sure to follow care instructions, and when in doubt, leave it to a dry cleaning professional.