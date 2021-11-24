These Are The 8 Best Black Friday Plus-Size Clothes Deals On The Internet

If you are like me, a little retail therapy or the possibility of scoring big on items from my clothing wish list sparks Marie Kondo-esque levels of joy. Although Black Friday is still around the corner, today is your lucky day. With many online retail hot spots (think Nordstrom, ASOS, and Madewell) dishing out delectable deals all throughout the week, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday to get deep discounts on all the cute and stylish goodies the internet has to offer.

As your go-to gal for all things plus-size fashion, I’ve got your back once again on the best places to get early Black-Friday deals that are also selling plus-size friendly clothing options. From slashed prices on head-turning statement coats to satin pants capable of spreading holiday cheer, you don’t want to miss out on the killer plus-size Black-Friday clothing deals ahead.

ASOS Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

Plus-size folks have always been able to count on ASOS to keep us outfitted in the latest fashions and loudest designs. This checkered printed jacket is no exception. If it’s not exactly what you’re looking for, there’s plenty of other options to see in ASOS’s wide selection of on-trend outerwear.

Nordstrom Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

Zella leggings from Nordstrom are an R29 reader favorite, so I had to put you on to a discounted pair as soon as I caught wind of this amazing deal. Leggings are the ultimate necessity year-round. Whether it’s layering up in low temps, lifting weights, or running to Trader Joe’s, you’ll definitely get good use out of these.

Nordstrom Rack Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

On a normal day, Nordstrom Rack is already full of deals on all your favorite brands like Levi’s. However, with Black Friday sales throughout the week, you can expect even more of what you already love from the retailer and then some.

Madewell Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

Madewell is a go-to for quality denim, but don’t forget you can get the coziest sweaters and sweatshirts from the brand as well. Take advantage of its early Black Friday sale to take a few dollars off the brand’s classic staples.

Target Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

Target has been there for plus-size folks before it was trendy to care about bigger bodies. There’s truly always something worth snagging, like these white carpenter-style pants. These would look incredible with an all-white monochromatic look for an easy yet epic ‘fit.

Eloquii Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

Who said you have to look cheesy while spreading holiday cheer? With all the silky, sexy clothing and glitzy glam dresses, Eloquii is the place to get festive outfits that are still sexy.

Universal Standard Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

Universal Standard is the ultimate one-stop shop for elevated basics for literally everyone. So many of their best-selling items are on sale, like this dress that puts an unexpected twist on a classic cut. US also just released affordable, luxe cashmere that’s worth checking out too.

ModCloth Plus-Size Black Friday Deals

