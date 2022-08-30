8 best Michael Kors totes, satchels and crossbody bags to shop right now

Marissa Miller, Anthony Palliparambil, Jr.
·5 min read
The best Michael Kors bags to buy right now. Shop crossbodies, totes, satchels and more.
The best Michael Kors bags to buy right now. Shop crossbodies, totes, satchels and more.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Michael Kors bags have evolved though the years from a focus on preppy, sophisticated looks to edgier styles that pioneer the latest fashion trends. Since the designer's entry into the accessible luxury market in 1981, however, one thing has remained the same: the brand's commitment to high-quality materials.

Looking for a Michael Kors bag that’ll outlast the rigors of daily life while also complementing any outfit? Below are the eight best bags to shop from Michael Kors right now, including a classy leather satchel, a chic quilted crossbody and a carry-on that'll turn heads during your next trip.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

1. This leather Michael Kors crossbody bag

A versatile Michael Kors satchel is a wardrobe must-have.
A versatile Michael Kors satchel is a wardrobe must-have.

The Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag borrows from Michael Kors’ old-school aesthetic with its decorative logo charm and thick gold chain that can be worn as a crossbody or used as an elegant top handle. It has a handy snap closure and three roomy compartments inside. As one of the site’s most popular bags, reviewers say it’s elegant and versatile: “I love this bag—quality is superb. Full leather inside and out. It’s roomy but not bulky—this style will be a classic for years. And how cute is that lock! Functional yet classy—makes me feel like Audrey Hepburn!”

From $149 at Michael Kors

2. This studded Michael Kors shoulder bag

Add some edge to your look with the studded Cece.
Add some edge to your look with the studded Cece.

Make a statement with the Cece Medium Studded Faux Leather Shoulder Bag that’s as interesting to look at as it is fun to wear. It comes in two hues: jewel green and French pink. Both color ways look edgy thanks to the bag’s gold studs and chain strap details. The purse itself features a sizable main compartment and a front slot for your phone.

$249 at Michael Kors

3. This classic Michael Kors monogrammed tote

A large Michael Kors tote is the essential everyday bag.
A large Michael Kors tote is the essential everyday bag.

A large tote is a must-have, and it's no surprise that the style is often referred to as a "carryall." Carry all of your daily must-haves in the Marilyn Medium Logo Tote Bag. The bag is made of canvas printed with the MK logo, and has a roomy interior that can be fully zipped closed along with two interior pockets for your essentials. Two slim leather straps allow the bag to rest comfortably on your shoulder. The Marilyn tote is available in three colors. A reviewer says of the tote, "This is my absolute favorite Michael Kors purse. It's spacious and has numerous pockets."

$228 at Michael Kors

4. This large Michael Kors quilted bag

Add some texture to your outfit with this puffy quilted purse.
Add some texture to your outfit with this puffy quilted purse.

It’s rare to find such a spacious shoulder bag that doesn't look enormous. The quilted leather exterior and boxy shape of the SoHo Extra-Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag look trim, and the sizable inner and outer compartment keep your everyday essentials organized and contained. Its silver-toned adjustable chain handle and push-lock clasp pull together the tasteful look. It is available in black. “I love this purse," one reviewer raves. "It's just the right size, and you cannot go wrong with the layout of the inside."

$558 at Michael Kors

5. This customizable Michael Kors crossbody

This Michael Kors purse boasts a timeless and minimalist design.
This Michael Kors purse boasts a timeless and minimalist design.

Fewer things are cooler than a monogrammed accessory, whether you’re giving it to a loved one or treating yourself. With the bestselling Ginny Leather Crossbody Bag, you can take advantage of the complimentary monograming, which looks sharp on its softly structured, pebbled leather design in either pink or black. It makes for a great night-out purse that fits all your evening essentials.

One reviewer found many uses for the bag: “Perfect. I love it so much. It’s not too big or small. I think it is the best size for such a beautiful bag, with which you can go anywhere, be it dinner, lunch or just for a walk.”

$198 at Michael Kors

6. This roomy Michael Kors duffel

Take this Michael Kors weekender on your next getaway.
Take this Michael Kors weekender on your next getaway.

Whether you’re jetting off for the weekend or plan to head to the gym after work, you can benefit from a quality catch-all bag. The Bedford Extra Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag comes in three classic MK logo prints, topped off with buckled leather trim and racing stripes. It features a wide interior with several inner and outer pockets for organization.

“I just used this bag for a quick trip and it fit everything perfectly," one person gushes. "The quality is incredible and the soft pink color is just beautiful. I used it with the shoulder strap but then took it off later. Both ways looked great and the bag was comfortable to use.”

$398 at Michael Kors

7. This day-to-night Michael Kors crossbody

The Heather crossbody packs big style in a small bag.
The Heather crossbody packs big style in a small bag.

Carry your daily essentials in the Heather Extra-Small Leather Crossbody Bag, a compact crossbody bag made of fine leather. The Heather crossbody may be small but it packs a big punch (and big style) in both an attractive smokey rose and stalwart camel. The chain strap and gold logo details make this bag ideal for shopping days that turn into an evening out.

$258 at Michael Kors

8. This splurge-worthy Michael Kors leather satchel

This satchel can easily double as a tote.
This satchel can easily double as a tote.

Made of luxurious pebbled calf leather boasting a unique texture, the Bancroft Medium Pebbled Calf Leather Satchel features retractable side gussets that create extra space for your belongings. The combination of black leather against gold hardware looks classy and timeless, and you can wear it as a crossbody or by the top handle.

“This is my second Bancroft medium satchel,” one fan writes. “The size is perfect, the style is timeless and the quality is exceptional. Haven't seen anyone else with this bag except in celebrity advertisements. Looking forward to finding my next color to add to my collection!”

$1,290 at Michael Kors

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best Michael Kors bags: Shop crossbody bags, satchels and totes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • McIlroy storms from 6 back to win FedEx Cup and $18 million

    ATLANTA (AP) — Rory McIlroy, the strongest voice for the PGA Tour in a tumultuous year, had the final say with his clubs Sunday when he rallied from six shots behind to win the Tour Championship and capture the FedEx Cup for the third time. McIlroy won $18 million, pushing his PGA Tour earnings to over $26 million for the season. He closed with a 4-under 66 to overtake Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, who made only one birdie in a 73. Scheffler was hoping to cap off the best year in golf with

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."