8 best Michael Kors totes, satchels and crossbody bags to shop right now

Michael Kors bags have evolved though the years from a focus on preppy, sophisticated looks to edgier styles that pioneer the latest fashion trends. Since the designer's entry into the accessible luxury market in 1981, however, one thing has remained the same: the brand's commitment to high-quality materials.

Looking for a Michael Kors bag that’ll outlast the rigors of daily life while also complementing any outfit? Below are the eight best bags to shop from Michael Kors right now, including a classy leather satchel, a chic quilted crossbody and a carry-on that'll turn heads during your next trip.

1. This leather Michael Kors crossbody bag

A versatile Michael Kors satchel is a wardrobe must-have.

The Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag borrows from Michael Kors’ old-school aesthetic with its decorative logo charm and thick gold chain that can be worn as a crossbody or used as an elegant top handle. It has a handy snap closure and three roomy compartments inside. As one of the site’s most popular bags, reviewers say it’s elegant and versatile: “I love this bag—quality is superb. Full leather inside and out. It’s roomy but not bulky—this style will be a classic for years. And how cute is that lock! Functional yet classy—makes me feel like Audrey Hepburn!”

From $149 at Michael Kors

2. This studded Michael Kors shoulder bag

Add some edge to your look with the studded Cece.

Make a statement with the Cece Medium Studded Faux Leather Shoulder Bag that’s as interesting to look at as it is fun to wear. It comes in two hues: jewel green and French pink. Both color ways look edgy thanks to the bag’s gold studs and chain strap details. The purse itself features a sizable main compartment and a front slot for your phone.

$249 at Michael Kors

3. This classic Michael Kors monogrammed tote

A large Michael Kors tote is the essential everyday bag.

A large tote is a must-have, and it's no surprise that the style is often referred to as a "carryall." Carry all of your daily must-haves in the Marilyn Medium Logo Tote Bag. The bag is made of canvas printed with the MK logo, and has a roomy interior that can be fully zipped closed along with two interior pockets for your essentials. Two slim leather straps allow the bag to rest comfortably on your shoulder. The Marilyn tote is available in three colors. A reviewer says of the tote, "This is my absolute favorite Michael Kors purse. It's spacious and has numerous pockets."

$228 at Michael Kors

4. This large Michael Kors quilted bag

Add some texture to your outfit with this puffy quilted purse.

It’s rare to find such a spacious shoulder bag that doesn't look enormous. The quilted leather exterior and boxy shape of the SoHo Extra-Large Quilted Leather Shoulder Bag look trim, and the sizable inner and outer compartment keep your everyday essentials organized and contained. Its silver-toned adjustable chain handle and push-lock clasp pull together the tasteful look. It is available in black. “I love this purse," one reviewer raves. "It's just the right size, and you cannot go wrong with the layout of the inside."

$558 at Michael Kors

5. This customizable Michael Kors crossbody

This Michael Kors purse boasts a timeless and minimalist design.

Fewer things are cooler than a monogrammed accessory, whether you’re giving it to a loved one or treating yourself. With the bestselling Ginny Leather Crossbody Bag, you can take advantage of the complimentary monograming, which looks sharp on its softly structured, pebbled leather design in either pink or black. It makes for a great night-out purse that fits all your evening essentials.

One reviewer found many uses for the bag: “Perfect. I love it so much. It’s not too big or small. I think it is the best size for such a beautiful bag, with which you can go anywhere, be it dinner, lunch or just for a walk.”

$198 at Michael Kors

6. This roomy Michael Kors duffel

Take this Michael Kors weekender on your next getaway.

Whether you’re jetting off for the weekend or plan to head to the gym after work, you can benefit from a quality catch-all bag. The Bedford Extra Large Logo Stripe Weekender Bag comes in three classic MK logo prints, topped off with buckled leather trim and racing stripes. It features a wide interior with several inner and outer pockets for organization.

“I just used this bag for a quick trip and it fit everything perfectly," one person gushes. "The quality is incredible and the soft pink color is just beautiful. I used it with the shoulder strap but then took it off later. Both ways looked great and the bag was comfortable to use.”

$398 at Michael Kors

7. This day-to-night Michael Kors crossbody

The Heather crossbody packs big style in a small bag.

Carry your daily essentials in the Heather Extra-Small Leather Crossbody Bag, a compact crossbody bag made of fine leather. The Heather crossbody may be small but it packs a big punch (and big style) in both an attractive smokey rose and stalwart camel. The chain strap and gold logo details make this bag ideal for shopping days that turn into an evening out.

$258 at Michael Kors

8. This splurge-worthy Michael Kors leather satchel

This satchel can easily double as a tote.

Made of luxurious pebbled calf leather boasting a unique texture, the Bancroft Medium Pebbled Calf Leather Satchel features retractable side gussets that create extra space for your belongings. The combination of black leather against gold hardware looks classy and timeless, and you can wear it as a crossbody or by the top handle.

“This is my second Bancroft medium satchel,” one fan writes. “The size is perfect, the style is timeless and the quality is exceptional. Haven't seen anyone else with this bag except in celebrity advertisements. Looking forward to finding my next color to add to my collection!”

$1,290 at Michael Kors

