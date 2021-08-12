8 beautiful outdoor decorations to dress up your backyard

8 outdoor decorations to dress up your backyard

Barring a stroll around a local urban setting or a trip to an exotic far-off land, most people’s hot spot this summer is their own backyard. But just doesn’t have to translate to ho-hum.

We’ve discovered eight sculptures and décor pieces that rival those found in any museum courtyard or European piazza. All you have to do is walk out your door and into a gorgeous “getaway.”

1. Graceful birds

Allow these stunning birds to grace your yard, and make a serious statement.

These heron statues come to rest in your yard as a graceful addition to the landscape. Made of textured and layered metal and standing 4 ft. tall, they’re hand-painted into a patina and finished with weather-resistant paints.

With 88% of reviews garnering 5 stars, these elegant cranes stand out among the flock. One reviewer, having deemed them “too beautiful to be outside,” actually made a home for them inside instead.

2. Pops of color

This gorgeous decorative mushroom set will transform your yard into a mystical garden.

Whether you pepper them solo throughout your yard or group them together, these glazed ceramic mushroom stakes are great for any garden, plant pots, or patios. Each one is hand-painted for a unique one-of-a-kind look, and the rough texture of the stem adds a realistic touch.

With 1,650 5-star ratings, “These are just as cute as you think they will be,” one reviewer notes. Another one loves how they look nestled nicely among shade plants for extra pops of color.

3. A tribute to an ancient time

A sturdy rock sculpture with an impressive history to it.

Mimicking the landmarks through Scotland’s rolling hills, each cairn is created by hand from actual river stones. These eight balanced rocks are in no danger of toppling over thanks to a sturdy metal peg inside.

This sculpture’s reviews are rock solid, with reviewers calling the stones “heavy, smooth and pleasant.” One shopper loved them so much they said they would “buy them again, and again, and again.”

4. A dragonfly globe

Can you picture this eye-catching globe in your outdoor space?

This gazing globe is made from weather-resistant multi-colored glass pieces that form an eye-catching dragonfly mosaic. It reflects the sun’s rays or evening spotlights, adding a touch of elegance to your landscaping day or night.

The colors are the show-stoppers in the piece, with several reviewers calling them “gorgeous” and “rich and beautiful.” One shopper notes “the pieces of glass are sparkly and fit beautifully into each other.”

5. A fan burst of color

Who needs a trip to the zoo when there's a stunning peacock statue right outside your door?

The gorgeous fan of color is the centerpiece of this lawn ornament. Adding a bit of fun and frolic, the peacock’s body and shining feathers are constructed of weather-resistant metal so it remains majestic for years to come.

One shopper sets the statue in front of her rose garden to amplify the blooms’ colors. A reviewer who gave it 5 stars says, “It’s just gorgeous when the sun shines on it,” while another notes this is “the best yard art we have.”

6. An ethereal beauty

Place this goddess in your garden with the hopes that all of your flowers and produce will bloom.

With her flowing hair, gossamer gown, and rose garland, the goddess Flora is the muse of ''all that blossoms.'' The divine patroness of gardens is captured by artist Carlo Bronti in resin and boasts an ethereal beauty from her bare feet to angelic face.

Simply “gorgeous” says it all for one reviewer, while one shopper says “this vision of loveliness” even better in person.

7. A soothing waterfall

I can only imagine the serene sounds that this tranquil waterfall makes.

Resembling weathered copper, this metallic fountain boasts elegant lotus petals that create a natural cascade. The quiet electric motor gently cycles the water to create a refreshing and soothing ambiance.

This water element has made a big splash with shoppers, with several reviewers loving its soothing look and relaxing sound. Many called it “elegant” and “perfect” for their outdoor spaces.

8. A nod to local rabbits

An adorable, yet sophisticated pair.

When it comes to charming outdoor décor, we’re all ears. And what better way to pay homage to your furry neighborhood friends than with these sweet garden rabbit sculptures.

Great accents for garden and yard, they’re available in two sizes. While the finish resembles stone, they’re actually made of resin (along with the metal ears). Translation: They’re long-lasting and easy to hop around the garden for wherever you decide.

