8 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Primary Bedroom

hikesterson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost to refurnish an entire bedroom can range from around $2,000 to $10,000 on average, but you can make smaller upgrades that have a large impact for a fraction of that price.

If you’re on a budget, consider these affordable ways to upgrade your primary bedroom.

More Tips: Here Are 34 Tips To Make Household Items Last

Learn: Avoid These Home Renovation Horror Stories

Change Out the Lighting

“One of the most cost-effective ways to upgrade your primary bedroom is to change the lighting,” said Andra DelMonico, interior design expert at Trendey. “Aim to add layers of light with multiple light sources. An easy way of doing this is with one of each: ambient, task and accent lighting. Choosing a modern-style and upscale-looking light fixture makes a big impact on the room.”

DelMonico said that you can expect to spend anywhere from $50 to $500 on lighting, making this upgrade adaptable to your budget.

Add a Statement Mirror

Your wall decor can make a big difference in the overall look of the room, DelMonico said.

“A simple addition that makes a big impact is a large framed mirror,” she said. “It serves multiple purposes as wall decor, a place to get ready and reflects light to make your bedroom feel brighter.”

Install Floating Shelves

“Floating shelves are an excellent upgrade for your bedroom,” said Benjamin Stenson, interior designer and CEO at The Norseman. “They are minimalistic yet modern and chic. These shelves will give your room a contemporary look. You can either use them for decoration or [as storage].”

Stenson estimates that a set of two floating shelves will cost between $40 and $50.

See: 5 Affordable Ways To Make Over Every Room in Your House

Find: 26 Home Makeover Ideas That Each Cost Less Than $500

Give It a Fresh Coat of Paint

“The number one way to transform your primary bedroom and not break the bank is with paint,” said designer Beth Martin. “Whether you opt for calming blues or a crisp new white, your space will feel instantly cozier. To make this update even more personal, add a two-toned wall. This sophisticated look is easy to accomplish and will give your primary bedroom a wow factor without spending too much money.”

Story continues

If you opt for the two-tone wall, Martin said to match the height of the colorful part of the wall with the top of your bed backboard.

“You will feel like you are sleeping in a chic hotel,” she said. “A gallon of interior paint starts at around $40, so there’s no reason not to make this your weekend project!”

Add Floor-to-Ceiling Drapes

“Drapes are an easy addition to any room as you can find a broad spectrum of colors, fabrics and patterns,” said Alyssa Trautman, interior designer at Floor360. “Solid-colored curtains are a great way to enhance other key decor items from the space, and you can maximize architectural details like tall ceilings when you use floor-to-ceiling drapes. They can be a quick, easy and cost-effective way to give a design update.”

Trautman said that you can find drapes starting at around $175.

Switch Up the Bedding

“Purchasing a new bed can be pricey, so if that’s not an option right now, upgrade the bed by changing the comforter, accent pillows, sheets and throw,” said Alexis Peters, strategic interior design advisor at Real Estate Bees. “This will substantially change the look of the room as the bed is definitely the focal point.”

You can make these upgrades for around $300.

“Affordable options are everywhere,” Peters said. “HomeGoods has amazing Ralph Lauren bedding, Costco has extremely soft sheets and Wayfair is always a sure bet for affordable items.”

Set It Off: 20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home

Discover: Home Improvements That Are Not Legal To Do Yourself

Add a Rug

Placing an accent rug underneath your bed can make a big impact.

“Rugs are the jewelry of a bedroom,” Peters said.”The best way to give a room that finishing touch is to add an area rug. These are so accessible and trendy now that you can literally find the perfect rug for $60 at Homegoods, and at great prices and quality online [at retailers] like Rugs USA.”

Invest in New Decor and Accessories

“Whether it’s using books for decor, finding new plants for some lush greenery or finding a new art piece, accessories can make a bedroom feel totally new,” said Yasmine El Sanyoura, home designer at Opendoor. “If you love the idea of fresh greenery but can’t seem to keep a plant alive, faux flowers and plants are the way to go!”

Decor and home accessories are available at a variety of price points, so you are sure to be able to find options that fit your budget.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Primary Bedroom