$8.9 Billion Worldwide Air Ambulance Industry to 2027 - Featuring REVA Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and EAA Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Ambulance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air ambulance market reached a value of US$ 5.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.09% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Air ambulance services, or medical air transport services, refer to the system of air evacuation or transportation facility offered to patients in case of emergencies. An air ambulance can be a helicopter or an airplane that is equipped with medical supplies and relevant tools to ensure optimum healthcare and convenience during transportation.

The system also includes skilled medical professionals who provide immediate treatment to the patient till the ambulance reaches the nearest hospital. The equipment present in an air ambulance usually includes breathing apparatus, monitoring systems and defibrillators. The service eliminates the risk of road congestion and is most convenient in areas affected by natural disasters, wars, and epidemic outbreak.

The thriving healthcare sector and the increasing number of accidents across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Air ambulance facilitates faster travel in comparison to traditional on-road ambulance services. It provides an on-time and well-organized passage in cases of critical medical emergencies such as road accidents or burn incidents.

Furthermore, cardiac ailments including heart-attacks, along with other serious health concerns such as brain stroke, demand urgent medical attention. Air ambulance services aid significantly in such cases in smooth transportation of patients to the nearest treatment facility quickly. These services also enhance the accessibility and reach of medical facilities to even the remotest areas with poor infrastructure.

Moreover, advancements such as online booking of air ambulance services are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors driving the market growth include increasing emergency healthcare expenditures, a growing number of hospitals that can provide proper air ambulance facility and improving medical facilities across various regions of the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being PHI Air Medical, Air Ambulance Specialists, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, Metro Aviation Inc., The Royal Flying Doctor Service, REVA Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, EAA, Capital Air Ambulance and AirMed International, etc.

The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global air ambulance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the air ambulance market in any manner.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global air ambulance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air ambulance industry?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global air ambulance industry?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global air ambulance industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global air ambulance industry?

  • What is the structure of the global air ambulance industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global air ambulance industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Air Ambulance Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Service Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Aircrafts/Airplanes
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Rotary Wing
6.1.2.2 Fixed Wing
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Helicopters
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Seaplanes
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Service Type
7.1 Hospital Services
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Community Services
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Medical Care
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Transport
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 PHI Air Medical
14.3.2 Air Ambulance Specialists
14.3.3 Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance
14.3.4 Express Air Medical Transport
14.3.5 Lifeguard Air Ambulance
14.3.6 Native American Air Ambulance
14.3.7 Metro Aviation Inc.
14.3.8 The Royal Flying Doctor Service
14.3.9 REVA Air Ambulance
14.3.10 Yorkshire Air Ambulance
14.3.11 EAA
14.3.12 Capital Air Ambulance
14.3.13 AirMed International

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


