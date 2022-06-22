8.3M acres of public land in limbo due to questions over legality of corner crossing

Brett French
·7 min read

Access to 8.3 million acres of public land in 11 western states is in limbo due to questions over the legality of crossing from one corner of public land to another, known as corner crossing.

The checkerboard-like acreage is highlighted in a recent report by onX, a Montana-based online mapping company, which pointed out the amount is more than half of the West’s total landlocked acreage. In Montana, this amounts to 871,000 acres, according to onX, while Wyoming leads all western states with 2.44 million acres of “corner-locked” land. Idaho trails with only 57,000 acres.

The difference between the amount of landlocked acreage is tied to the presence, or lack thereof, of Bureau of Land Management property. The majority of the “corner-locked” lands, 5.98 million acres, are thanks to land grants given to railroad companies to encourage them to build westward lines, onX found, with 70% of the parcels owned by the BLM.

“The other 28% of corner-locked public lands tend to be on the edges of larger units of public land, perhaps a result of land being bought, sold, and swapped over the past 170 years,” onX wrote.

Court case raised concerns

The issue of corner crossing gained a higher profile last year after nonresident hunters in Wyoming faced charges of trespassing when they corner crossed using a ladder to step over fences from public land to public land.

“I think we first started diving into this in December,” said Lisa Nichols, access advocacy manager at onX, with initial numbers available by January. When the company’s geographic information system analyst took a deeper dive into the data, other information was added to round out the report.

At issue is whether a person going from the corner of one piece of public property to another corner of public land trespasses on the adjoining two private properties, since their body would cross into the landowners’ airspace. After the Wyoming case drew attention, blogs, websites and online personalities have highlighted the issue and debated whether it’s legal or not.

“At every point where four squares meet, there is a property corner ripe for controversy,” onX wrote in the introduction to its report. “With the issue of corner-crossing in the news again, we decided to leverage our strengths and drill down on the data.”

The four Missouri men were acquitted in district court, but now face civil charges filed by the landowner. They were also issued a summons during their first trial for a similar issue on the same property in 2020, even though the Wyoming Game and Fish warden did not cite the men for that offense. The civil case is set for trial this month after being transferred to federal court.

“Could this set a precedent? It’s possible,” David Willms, a Wyoming legal expert, told MeatEater writer Sam Lungren in a recent story. “It’s possible there could be a decision saying corner crossing is either legal or illegal. It’s also possible the decision will be far narrower. It’s possible the judge dismisses the landowner’s case on other grounds. It’s so hard to predict because there are so many possible outcomes.”

“The four hunters from Missouri now serve as proxies for thousands of others, virtual martyrs for this cause,” Lungren wrote.

A new report by mapping company OnX showed millions of acres in the West are potentially landlocked, as the only way to access them is to cross between two public land parcels where they meet at their corners.
A new report by mapping company OnX showed millions of acres in the West are potentially landlocked, as the only way to access them is to cross between two public land parcels where they meet at their corners.

Corners across the West

There are 27,120 such corners across the West, onX found, the result of the United States platting land in 640-acre square sections. When including completely inaccessible public lands, ones surrounded entirely by private property, onX has previously identified 15.8 million acres of landlocked federal and state lands in the West.

“As land was doled out to homesteaders and the newly formed states, designated for parks and forests and reservations, and retained or reclaimed by the federal government, a complex patchwork of ownership formed,” onX wrote.

Diving deeper into the data, onX learned that almost half of the acres “are just one corner away from an accessible parcel. The remaining 51% would require between two and 15 corner-hops, if it could be done legally.”

With 16,102 public easements purchased from 11,000 landowners the inaccessible public property could be unlocked, according to onX.

Nichols said onX compiled the corner-crossing report at the request of clients and organizations, not because of the Wyoming court case. The info was also given to agencies like the Forest Service and BLM following onX’s first report, she added. If those agencies eventually digitize all of their easements, as the two agencies have done in Montana and Idaho, onX would have an easier time assessing if some of the parcels are already open, Nichols said.

Unlocking public land

Signifying the disagreement over corner crossing in Montana, in 2013 the state Legislature shot down a proposal to legalize corner crossing. Then, in 2017, a Livingston-area legislator attempted to outlaw corner crossing, which also failed.

Landowners may see corner crossing as illegal because the point in space where the lands all meet is tiny. Once you step across that corner, you violate the airspace on private property. That airspace was defined as private by U.S. Supreme Court decisions as anything under 500 to 1,000 feet above ground, depending on the circumstances. However, this has become murkier following Federal Aviation Administration rulings regarding the use of drones and what is navigable public airspace.

A Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks official said if a landowner were to complain about a corner-crossing the agency’s enforcement role is to “refer the complaint to the county attorney in the county where the issue has occurred.

“If there is clear evidence of trespass beyond corner crossing, the warden has the discretion to cite,” FWP noted. “In cases where there is that clear indication, we will defer to the property owner. If the property owner wants the trespasser cited, we will cite. Sometimes they just want the trespasser warned.”

A 2004 Wyoming Game and Fish Department memo from its then director said its wardens were in a similar situation of referring corner-crossing reports to the local sheriff or county attorney. That same year, the Wyoming attorney general wrote to the Game and Fish director, noting that in a 2003 corner-crossing case, the hunter was found not guilty of trespassing. However this ruling, the attorney general’s office added, had “no binding effect on any court, even (the judge’s) own.”

The attorney general goes on to note that any case would depend on the “factual circumstances.”

The United Property Owners of Montana, a landowner group, stated on its website that corner crossing is a trespass because it’s a “physical occupation of private property,” a violation of the Fifth Amendment, which outlines taking property without just compensation, onX pointed out.

“As a sportsman interested in the issue, it feels like a gray area,” said John Sullivan III, chairman of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. “We’d love to see the public have access to their public lands. We’d like to find a reasonable solution to solve those problems.”

A new report by mapping company OnX showed millions of acres in the West are potentially landlocked, as the only way to access them is to cross between two public land parcels where they meet at their corners.
A new report by mapping company OnX showed millions of acres in the West are potentially landlocked, as the only way to access them is to cross between two public land parcels where they meet at their corners.

Solutions

The Montana digital mapping company identified the Land and Water Conservation Fund as a possible benefactor to resolve some of the problems. The fund requires that $15 million be spent each year to improve public recreational access. Small portions of private property could be purchased to connect the isolated parcels.

Another option is programs like Montana’s Block Management, under which the Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks pays landowners to provide access. In Wyoming, a similar program is called Access Yes. The limitation of these programs, however, is that they only unlock access for a few months in the fall to benefit hunters, not other recreationists like hikers and bird watchers, onX noted. The agreements are also year to year, making future access uncertain.

Montana FWP also has a program called Unlocking Public Lands — designed to provide landowners a tax credit for allowing access across their property to public parcels — that could be used for corner crossing. These agreements open the land to trapping, hiking, bird watching and fishing, as well as hunting.

A more long-term and meaningful option would be corner easements, onX contended. Since most easements are in perpetuity, the access would not be limited, and only a small portion of land — just large enough to walk across — would need to be purchased.

Asking a landowner for permission to cross at a property corner is always an option.

To read the complete onX report, log on to www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives/corner-crossing-report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Overwatch 2 is finally coming this October

    Here are all the updates about the most famous game from Blizzard: Overwatch 2.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet

    Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France. The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds. South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds. Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26). WATCH | De Grasse

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Makar has accident with drone during video shoot in practice

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar luckily escaped injury when he had a run-in with a drone during practice on Friday.

  • Canadian Eugenie Bouchard withdraws from Wimbledon, will compete 'later this summer'

    Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from Wimbledon. The 28-year-old posted the news on social media Friday, saying she'll concentrate on other tournaments, including the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, as she works her way back from a shoulder injury. Bouchard underwent arthroscopic surgery on her right shoulder last June and said at the time that she tore her subscapularis muscle at the Guadalajara Open in March 2021. She made it to the final round of the tournament before dr

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Formula One teams say timing of FIA's decision to act on "porpoising" was poor

    MONTREAL — Most Formula One teams were in the air en route to Montreal when their sport's governing body announced it was stepping in to counter the troublesome bouncing of cars. Teams arrived Thursday for the Montreal Grand Prix to discover the FIA had issued a technical directive to reduce bouncing — also known as "porpoising" — that's been the bane of numerous drivers this season, most notably seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Teams and drivers are split on the regulations. But most w

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs