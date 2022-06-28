At 8.2% CAGR, Ready-Mix Concrete Market Size to Surpass USD 1,374.2 Billion by 2028 | Increased Adoption in Residential Sectors to Propel Market Progress

Companies covered in Ready-Mix Concrete Market are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.(Mexico), M. I. Cement Factory Limited. (Dhaka), ACC Ltd.(India), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India), LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy), R. W. Sidley, Inc. (U.S.), HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany), Italcementi Group (Italy), Hanson Cement Ltd. (U.K.), U.S. Concrete (U.S.), and many more

Pune, India, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ready-mix concrete market size stood at USD 735.9 Billion in 2020. The market is projected to growth from USD 792.2 billion in 2021 to reach USD 1,374.2 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of cement in construction projects to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled "Ready-Mix Concrete Market, 2021-2028."

Ready-mix concrete is made up of sand and coarse aggregates and cement (cement paste). It is used in the construction of buildings, roads, and bridges. Increasing investments in infrastructure development and the adoption of higher quality construction materials are expected to boost the product's adoption. Evolving consumer preferences and rising spending capacity lead to the adoption of premium housing facilities. This may boost the adoption of the product by the construction sector. The cement reduces time consumption and possesses excellent shelf life. Further, its excellent chemical structure and resistance against the harsh environment are likely to fuel its adoption in residential and commercial projects. In addition, its adoption of green infrastructure is likely to bolster market growth.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market

  • CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.(Mexico)

  • M. I. Cement Factory Limited. (Dhaka)

  • ACC Ltd.(India)

  • UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India)

  • LafargeHolcim (Switzerland)

  • Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy)

  • R. W. Sidley, Inc. (U.S.)

  • HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany)

  • Italcementi Group (Italy)

  • Hanson Cement Ltd. (U.K.)

  • U.S. Concrete (U.S.)

COVID-19 Pandemic

Restrictions on Construction Activities to Impede Market Progress

This ready-mix concrete market is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions imposed on construction activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients provoked manufacturers to impose stringent regulations on transport and manufacturing, which, in turn, can impede market progress. However, lockdown relaxations have enabled manufacturers to operate at reduced capacities and implement production machinery. These factors are likely to propel market progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the Report

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the ready-mix concrete market. Additionally it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segments

Based on application

  • Infrastructure

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Based on Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Drivers and Restraints

Increased Adoption in Residential Sectors to Propel Market Progress

Ready-mix concrete is used extensively in the creation of residential buildings because of its resistance to harsh environments and ability to reinforce the building's strength. The rising demand for high-quality constructions is expected to propel its demand. The incorporation of concrete improves building strength and reinforces it against damages. Factors such as ease of use and long shelf-life are expected to boost its adoption from the construction industry. It reduces the time needed to form a mixture and boosts the quality of the construction. The rising population and the demand for high-quality residential buildings are expected to boost the product's demand. These factors are likely to drive the ready-mix concrete market growth.

However the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction sectors may impede product sales which in turn may hamper the ready-mix concrete marketgrowth.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute

Details

Market size value in 2021

USD 792.2 billion

Revenue forecast in 2028

USD 1,374.2 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of almost 8.2% 2021-2028

Base Year

2020

Historic Years

2018 - 2019

Forecast Years

2021- 2028

Segments Covered

By End-Use, By Application

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)

Quantitative Units

Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.(Mexico), M. I. Cement Factory Limited. (Dhaka), ACC Ltd.(India), UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India), LafargeHolcim (Switzerland), Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy), R. W. Sidley, Inc. (U.S.), HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG (Germany), Italcementi Group (Italy), Hanson Cement Ltd. (U.K.), U.S. Concrete (U.S.)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization Scope

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.


REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Availability of Raw Materials in Bulk to Propel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the ready-mix concrete market share because of the availability of raw materials in abundance. The rising population and increasing demand for high-quality residential constructions foster the demand for ready-mix concrete in the region. These factors are likely to boost the market growth.

In North America rising demand for the product from residential and commercial sectors is likely to propel ready-mix concrete market growth. Further rising demand for developed household facilities and increased spending capacity are expected to bolster the concrete's demand. These factors are likely to propel ready-mix concrete market progress.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Incorporate Acquisition Strategies to Reinforce their Stance

Prominent companies operating in the market devise acquisition strategies to reinforce their market position. For example LafargeHolcim completed the acquisition of a leading producer of ready-mix concrete in the U.S. named Metro Mix LLC in August 2018. This strategy may enable the company to strengthen its presence in the country and boost its market position. Further the incorporation of research and development may enable manufacturers to tackle shortcomings and boost their product quality. This strategy may enable manufacturers to improve their brand image.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

  • Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By Application (Volume/Value)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Infrastructure

    • By Region (Volume/Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Ready-Mix Concrete Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • By Application (Volume/Value)

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Infrastructure

TOC Continued…!

Industry Development

  • April 2020- Hanson Group provided ready-mix concrete to tackle COVID-19 challenges in Swansea.

