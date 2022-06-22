Amazon shoppers convinced me to buy this $9 face sunscreen that doesn't dry your skin out or leave a white residue

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As a freckled person who’s been burned by the sun more times than I like to admit, I don’t mess around when it comes to sunscreen anymore. I make SPF part of my daily skin care routine, but on days when I’m outside and under the sun’s rays for long stretches of time, I always use a sunscreen face lotion.

The one I swear by and use religiously all summer long? This Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Sunscreen Face Lotion that I bought after I was inspired by the thousands of rave reviews it has on Amazon. It is hands down the best face sunscreen that I’ve ever used.

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Sunscreen Face Lotion, $8.92 (Orig. $9.99)

I will admit that I have pretty high standards when it comes to sunscreen for my face. I'm African American, so I can't stand any SPF that leaves behind a white, chalky residue. Same for any sun-protecting formula that leaves my skin dull and dry.

Luckily, the Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Weightless Sunscreen Face Lotion checks all boxes. Not only does it go on smooth and lightweight and dry without any residue, but it actually keeps my skin dewy and hydrated all day long. It doesn’t clog my pores or make me break out, and you get all this at a really wallet-friendly price. This amazing sunscreen is less than $10!

As I previously mentioned, it was shoppers on Amazon who originally convinced me to buy this Sunscreen Face Lotion that I am now obsessed with. It has over 8,700 ratings and 4.7 out of 5 stars.

One satisfied Amazon shopper commented, “I am prone to breaking out with certain lotions but this did not do that. It also kinda made my skin sparkle very subtly in the sun. I think there’s like reflective minerals in it or something. All in all it’s a really great product. Also, my skin is pale. I did not burn while using this and I stayed out for around 2 hours.”

“Besides the Black Girl Sunscreen brand, this one is the only one that I use that doesn’t leave any sort of weird white cast on my dark skin,” another shopper wrote. “It does leave a little shine (which is to be expected) but if you like a glowy look, then this is for you. I use it every day and it is pretty lightweight so I don’t feel like there’s too much on my face when I wear makeup, which is saying something since I live in a climate where the temp is between 70 and 90 degrees all year round. Definitely a good purchase for the price.”

I’m so impressed by this affordable Hawaiian Tropic Sunscreen Face Lotion that I have two extra bottles in my medicine cabinet so I never run out. Yes, it’s that good! Buy it for yourself to keep your skin soft, glowy and most importantly, protected this summer and beyond.

