7th Pay Commission: Decision on DA, DR Arrears to Be Taken Today

The Union government, on Saturday, 26 June, will hold a meeting to deliberate upon the pending dearness allowance arrears of central government employees as well as pensioners.

Three installments of DA for the central government employees, and DR for pensioners, had been stalled by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The installments had been due on 1 January 2020, 1 July 2020, and 1 January 2021.

According to a Hindustan Times report, officials from the department of expenditure at the Finance Ministry, department of personnel and training (DoPT), and the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery, will make a decision on the DA arrears in Saturday's meeting. The Cabinet secretary of India will preside over the meeting.

The resolution on the DA arrears and the expected hike in salaries will be formulated in accordance with the guidelines of the 7th pay commission.

The delayed DA and dearness relief (DR) and will be continued from 1 July 2021, the Centre had indicated in Parliament.

Reports suggest that the rate of the DA is expected to be elevated from the current 11 percent to 28 percent. The 7th pay commission's fitment factor of 2.57 will be used to calculate the expected raise in the monthly salaries of the central government employees.

The resumption of DA from 1 July would benefit more than 6.5 million pensioners and as many as 5 million central government employees.

(With inputs from The Hindustan Times)

