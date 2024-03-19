“7th Heaven”'s Barry Watson Recalls Cringey Moment with Jessica Biel When the Camden Siblings Nearly Kissed

During the '7th Heaven' cast's 90s Con reunion panel on Sunday, Watson said one of the show's executive producers "insisted" on including the controversial scene

E.J. Camp / Spelling Prod. / Courtesy of Everett 7th Heaven's Jessica Biel and Barry Watson

Barry Watson is looking back on an awkward moment from the pilot of 7th Heaven.

During the beloved family drama’s 90s Con panel — moderated by PEOPLE’s Breanne Heldman — Watson, 49, responded to a fan who asked for his thoughts on the almost-kiss between his character Matt and his sister Mary, played by Jessica Biel, in the show’s first episode.

“I knew then, I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this,’” he recalled. “And I found out from Brenda [Hampton], the creator, that it was Aaron [Spelling] that insisted on having that scene. I was like, that was the only time I ever questioned Aaron’s creativity because I always think, ‘This would never happen.’”

Barry Brown/Shutterstock Barry Watson at 90s Con on March 16, 2024

Catherine Hicks then asked whether the two actually “made out” on the show, Watson responded: “No!”

He jokingly added: “Of course, back then, Jessie probably wouldn’t have mind.”

Fans may recall the cringey moment involving Mary asking her brother for tips about kissing — and even puckering up for a smooch — before they are caught by their father Eric (Stephen Collins). Matt then told his dad, “This isn’t what it looks like,” and the reverend replied, “That’s a relief.”

Elsewhere during Sunday's panel also featuring Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman, the group dished on some surprise cast crushes on Watson.

"Jessie and Beverley had such a crush on him," Hicks, 72, revealed, referencing Biel, 42, and Mitchell, 43. "They were, like, so in love with him. [Beverley] was 15 and Jessie was 14."

Gallagher, 39, then joked: "We were all in love with Barry!"

"I'd come out of my trailer, they were always lingering around," Watson recalled to laughter from the audience. "They were trying to act naturally."

Mitchell then clarified that her trailer was "right next to" Watson's own. But Watson argued that the pair would be "on the stairs" waiting outside for him.

7th Heaven ran on The WB (later The CW) from 1996 to 2007 for 11 seasons. Created by Brenda Hampton, the series followed a reverend and his wife navigating the ups and downs of raising seven children of various ages.

7th Heaven can be streamed in full on Paramount+.



