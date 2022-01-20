7th annual Dry Feb raises funds to support Canadians affected by cancer

1 in 3 Canadians report drinking more alcohol than usual since the onset of COVID-19; Dry Feb raises

awareness of the link between alcohol and cancer and challenges participants to go dry while raising

funds for the Canadian Cancer Society

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - A recent survey commissioned by the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) reveals that 7 in 10 Canadians who consume alcohol say their health is a top priority. While the pandemic has led to an increase in the value Canadians place on their overall wellness and awareness of how lifestyle choices may impact their health, we know that only 1 in 3 Canadians are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer based on a previous survey. This February, CCS is challenging Canadians to go alcohol-free for Dry Feb, while raising funds for an important cause.

Canadian Cancer Society Logo (CNW Group/Canadian Cancer Society (National Office))

"We're inviting all Canadians to reduce their drinking in February by participating in Dry Feb. It is a great opportunity to get healthy, challenge yourself, and have fun while raising money to make a difference for Canadians affected by cancer," said Andrea Seale, CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society. "As the pandemic enters its third year, championing the needs of people with cancer and their caregivers has never been more important."

Funds raised through Dry Feb will support Canada's most promising cancer research and a compassionate national support system that makes a meaningful difference for people affected by cancer and their families.

Drinking any type of alcohol raises your risk of developing several types of cancer. The CCS-funded ComPARe study found that if more Canadians limit their alcohol intake, about 44,300 cancer cases could be prevented by 2042.i

Not only is abstaining from alcohol beneficial for your long-term health, in the short term, it has been shown to increase your energy levels, improve your sleep and promote weight loss. This challenge might even bring about a lasting life change – 72% of surveyed participants from the 2021 challenge said they would drink less in the future after participating in Dry Feb.

Story continues

The recent survey uncovered additional alcohol drinking habits, including:

More than 1 in 3 Canadians who consume alcohol have been drinking more since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. In particular individuals who drink alcohol at least a few times a week were more likely to report drinking more during the pandemic (56%).

46% of Canadians who consume alcohol say that they are more concerned about their health now than before the COVID-19 pandemic.

29% of Canadians who consume alcohol intend to drink less in 2022, 65% intend to drink the same amount, and 6% intend to drink more than last year.

There is also an option to participate in 'Dry(ish) Feb,' where people can choose to get involved in a way that suits them best. Participants can choose to participate for the whole month, 21 days, 14 days, or customize a timeframe that works best for their lifestyle.

Help make a difference in the lives of people affected by cancer. Take your health into your own hands and go dry this February. Register or donate today at DryFeb.ca.

About the Canadian Cancer Society

The Canadian Cancer Society works tirelessly to save and improve lives. We fund the brightest minds in cancer research. We provide a compassionate support system for all those affected by cancer, from coast to coast and for all types of cancer. As the voice for Canadians who care about cancer, we work with governments to establish healthy public policies to prevent cancer and better support those living with the disease. No other organization does all that we do to improve lives today and to change the future of cancer forever.

Help us make a difference. Call 1-888-939-3333 or visit cancer.ca today.

About Dry Feb

Dry Feb is an online third-party fundraiser run by Ezy Raise Pty Ltd. that challenges people to go booze-free for a month in support of the Canadian Cancer Society. It helps participants to get healthy and clear their heads while also raising funds for an important cause.

Survey Methodology

H+K Strategies used the Leger Opinion (LEO) online panel to survey 1,000 Canadians who consume alcohol over the period of January 4th to 9th, 2022. Sampling was done within age, gender, and region quotas. Length of survey was 5 minutes. Data was weighted on age, gender, and region according to 2016 census figures. An associated margin of error for a randomly selected sample of n=1,000 would be ±3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

_____________________________________ i Xin Grevers, Yibing Ruan, Abbey Poirier, Stephen Walter, Paul Villeneuve, Christine Friedenreich and Darren Brenner on behalf of the ComPARe study team. (2019). Estimates of the current and future burden of cancer attributable to alcohol consumption in Canada. Preventive Medicine 122: 40-48.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Society (National Office)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c4819.html