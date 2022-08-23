$7M worth of upgrades are coming to this Lexington park. Here’s what’s in store

A park in the heart of downtown Lexington is set to double in size.

Town officials held a groundbreaking Tuesday for upgrades to Virginia Hylton Park, including the addition of another 8.25 acres to the park behind Lexington Town Hall between South Church Street and South Lake Drive.

The expansion will increase the previously 6.5-acre park further down the South Church Street side, adding several new features as part of a $7 million renovation.

The 31-year-old park will soon get a new entrance on Church Street, a new playground with all new equipment, walking trails, a splash pad, and a performance pavilion.

Changes are expected to take a year, a town spokesperson said in a press release. The expanding park is meant to provide more recreational opportunities for residents of the fast-growing town.

The expansion brings Virginia Hylton close in size to Columbia’s Finlay Park, which covers 14 acres of the capital city’s downtown.

Last year, the town of Lexington completed a $5.2 million reconstruction of the dam in Gibson Pond Park, refilling the pond that had been empty since the previous dam broke during the 2015 flooding in the Midlands.

A rendering of planned upgrades to Lexington’s Virginia Hylton Park.

An artist’s rendering of the renovated Virginia Hylton Park in Lexington.