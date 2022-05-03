78 Pride Captions for Instagram to Show Your Support This June and Beyond

June is Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and recognizes the history of LGBTQ+ people and the challenges they have faced in the fight for equality. It's also a time to vocalize support for LGBTQ+ people, and luckily there are lots of ways to do so. One way many people choose to celebrate Pride is by sharing information and photos on social media to demonstrate their support and in some cases, identify themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ community. And of course, you need the perfect Pride Instagram caption to go along with your pictures of Pride celebrations. We've got tons of inspirational quotes, song lyrics, and other caption ideas to get you started.

Another important way to celebrate Pride is by educating yourself. You can read about the the history of Pride itself, which actually commemorates the Stonewall Rebellion. You can also seek out information on some of the challenges that LGBTQ+ people have faced, including the injustices they continue to face today in the fight for equality. You can learn more about pronouns and why they're important. Another way to celebrate Pride Month is to donate to organizations that uplift and support LGBTQ+ youth. And of course, you can celebrate by participating in Pride parades and other local events in your area.

There are no shortage of ways to celebrate Pride. Here are some fun Pride month caption ideas for you to use when you share your celebration with the world on social media.

Pride Captions Inspired by Song Lyrics

Photo credit: Woman's Day/Getty Images

  • “Baby, you were born this way.” — Lady Gaga

  • “‘Cause shade never made anybody less gay.” — Taylor Swift

  • “Whatever God you believe in, we come from the same one, strip away the fear, underneath it's all the same love.” — Macklemore

  • “Girls like girls like boys do, nothing new.” — Hayley Kiyoko

  • “Who we are is no mistake, this is just the way we're made.” — Kesha

  • “Girls love girls and boys, and love is not a choice.” — Panic! at the Disco

  • “Love who you love, ‘cause you just get so many trips 'round the sun.” — Kacey Musgraves

  • “I see your true colors, and that's why I love you.” — Cyndi Lauper

  • “And I'm marching on to the beat I drum, I'm not scared to be seen, I make no apologies, this is me.” — Keala Settle and ‘The Greatest Showman’ Ensemble

  • “So raise your glass if you are wrong, in all the right ways.” — Pink

Movie Quotes for Pride Captions

Photo credit: Woman's Day/Getty Images

  • “I don’t recall that glorious document saying anything about all straight men are created equal. I believe it says all men are created equal.” — Joe Miller, Philadelphia

  • “I need you to hear this: You are still you, Simon. You are still the same son who I love to tease and who your father depends on for just about everything. And you're the same brother who always compliments his sister on her food, even when it sucks. You get to exhale now, Simon. You get to be more you than you have been in... in a very long time. You deserve everything you want.” — Emily, Love, Simon

  • “I don't have time to be anybody's victim, AIDS poster boy or cautionary tale. No, I decide who I am. I'm going to be what I was born to be: a performer that gives the people what they want: a touch of the heavens!” — Freddie Mercury, Bohemian Rhapsody

  • “I am here tonight to say that we will no longer sit quietly in the closet. We must fight.” — Harvey Milk, Milk

  • “At some point, you gotta decide for yourself who you gonna be. Can't let nobody make that decision for you.” — Juan, Moonlight

  • “The flower that blooms in adversity is the most rare and beautiful of all.” — The Emperor, Mulan

  • “Let’s just allow ourselves to be whatever it is we are.” — Andrew Largeman, Garden State

  • “But I know who I am, Val. It took me twenty years to get here, and I'm not gonna let some idiot senator destroy that.” — Armand Goldman, The Birdcage

  • “If the minority is somehow invisible, then the fear is much greater. That fear is why the minority is persecuted. So, you see there always is a cause. The cause is fear. Minorities are just people. People like us.” — George, A Single Man

  • "We have come to show this community that gay people, and gay positive icons such as myself, are made of the same flesh and blood as they are.” — Dee Dee Allen, The Prom

Funny Pride Captions

Photo credit: Woman's Day/Getty Images

  • I didn’t choose to be gay, I just got lucky.

  • Make America Gay Again.

  • If you’re reading this, I’m gay.

  • Let’s get one thing straight: I’m not.

  • Let me be perfectly queer.

  • Got pride?

  • I can’t even think straight.

  • Sounds gay, I’m in!

  • If Harry Potter taught us anything, it’s that no one should live in a closet.

  • I am the rainbow sheep of my family.

  • Why pick one color when you could have a whole rainbow?

Inspirational Quotes for Pride Captions

Photo credit: Woman's Day/Getty Images

  • “Gender and sexuality are so fluid. It’s OK to change your mind a million times and figure out what works for you. It’s OK to take your time.” — Amandla Stenberg

  • “I think being gay is a blessing, and it's something I am thankful for every single day.” — Anderson Cooper

  • “I am a strong, black, lesbian woman. Every single time I say it, I feel so much better.” — Brittney Griner

  • “This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another.” — Elliot Page

  • “We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity.” — George Takei

  • “There’s nothing wrong with you. There’s a lot wrong with the world you live in.” — Chris Colfer

  • “No person is your friend who demands your silence or denies your right to grow.” — Alice Walker

  • “We are powerful because we have survived.” — Audre Lorde

  • “Love is never wrong.” — Melissa Etheridge

  • “I am not gay, but if I were, I would be the first one running out of the closet.” —Dolly Parton

  • “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level.” — Miley Cyrus

  • “Openness may not completely disarm prejudice, but it’s a good place to start.” — Jason Collins

  • “The single best thing about coming out of the closet is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you’ve just told them.” — Rachel Maddow

  • “You don’t have to be gay to be a supporter—you just have to be a human.” — Daniel Radcliffe

  • “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter and those matter don’t mind.” — Dr. Seuss

  • “I'm a young, bisexual woman, and I've spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase.” — Halsey

  • “You look ridiculous if you dance. You look ridiculous if you don’t dance. So you might as well dance.” — Gertrude Stein

  • “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde

  • “There will always be enemies. Time to stop being your own.” — Larry Kramer

  • “If I wait for someone else to validate my existence, it will mean that I’m shortchanging myself.” — Zanele Muholi

Political Pride Captions

Photo credit: Woman's Day/Getty Images

  • “When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.” — Barack Obama

  • “And you’ve got to elect gay people so that that young child and the thousands upon thousands like that child know that there’s hope for a better world. There’s hope for a better tomorrow.” — Harvey Milk

  • “Our society needs to recognize the unstoppable momentum toward unequivocal civil equality for every gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender citizen of this country.” — Zachary Quinto

  • “All young people, regardless of sexual orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential.” — Harvey Milk

  • “I'm proud of who I am. I am proud of my husband and our marriage.” — Pete Buttigieg

  • “We want to live in a country where we are respected for who we are, where we enjoy freedom and opportunity because that is who we are as Americans.” — Tammy Baldwin

Short Pride Captions

Photo credit: Woman's Day/Getty Images

  • Love is love.

  • We’re here and we’re queer.

  • I’m proud to be who I am.

  • Feeling proud.

  • Happy Pride!

  • Marching to the beat of my own drum.

  • Don’t be mad, get GLAAD.

  • Showing my true colors.

  • Living my truth.

  • This is me.

  • Proud this month — and every month.

  • I finally found my people.

  • News flash: I’m bisexual.

  • Consider this my official coming-out announcement.

  • Guess what mom, I like boys AND girls.

  • We are who we are.

  • No freedom til we’re equal.

  • Proud ally.

  • Can’t hear the haters.

  • Finally feeling like myself.

  • Is this heaven?

