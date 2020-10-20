78 per cent of new recovered COVID-19 cases emerge from 10 states/UTs

78 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union Territories

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said 78 per cent of the new recovered coronavirus cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union Territories (UT) and 75 per cent of the new confirmed cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute more than 5,000 to the new confirmed cases, according to the ministry.

According to an official release, India has leaped across several significant milestones in its fight against COVID-19. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 50,000 (46,790) for the first time in nearly three months. The new cases were 47,703 on July 28.

With a high number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of dipping active cases continues.

In another achievement, the percentage of active cases has fallen below 10 per cent. The total positive cases of the country today are less than 7.5 lakh (7,48,538) and comprise merely 9.85 per cent of the total cases.

The ministry in a statement said, this achievement is the result of collaborative, focussed and effective action by states/UTs under the Centre's strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalisation and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government.

This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country, it added.

According to the Health Ministry, the slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 67 lakhs (67,33,328). The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 59,84,790 today.

As many as 69,720 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 88.63 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 15,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries. 587 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The deaths are below 600 for the second consecutive day. Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (125 deaths).

India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. Today it stands at 1.52 per cent. These have in tandem resulted in the consistent slide in the active cases.

Meanwhile, total of 9,61,16,771 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to October 19. Of these, 10,32,795 samples were tested yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)