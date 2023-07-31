With 78% ownership, SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) insiders have a lot at stake

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

69% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Beng Huat Keoh)

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in SFP Tech Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SFPTECH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 78% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SFP Tech Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that SFP Tech Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SFP Tech Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SFP Tech Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Beng Huat Keoh (who also holds the title of Senior Key Executive) with 69% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 2.8% and 1.8% of the stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of SFP Tech Holdings Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a RM2.2b stake in this RM2.8b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 14% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over SFP Tech Holdings Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand SFP Tech Holdings Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for SFP Tech Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

