78,524 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 68 Lakh

India on Thursday, 8 October, reported 78,524 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 68,35,656. The death toll increased by 971 to 1,05,526.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,02,425 active cases across the country, while 58,27,704 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

As many as 11,94,321 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total samples tested in the country until 7 October to 8,34,65,975, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, over 36 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 10,54,000.

The US is the worst-affected country, with over 7.5 million infections and over 2,10,000 deaths. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of cases and third in terms of the death toll.

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.Latest News: 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Ladakh78,524 New COVID-19 Cases Take India’s Tally to Over 68 Lakh . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.