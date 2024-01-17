777 Partners insist Everton takeover can be completed by end of January despite fresh concerns

Everton fans are hoping the takeover is completed soon - Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Everton’s takeover remains on course to be completed by the end of the month, according to 777 Partners, who insist there are no fresh doubts over their funding.

Prospective owners 777 have already provided £150 million in funding for Everton while they wait for their takeover to be rubber stamped by the Premier League, having received clearance from the Financial Conduct Authority.

The deal was placed under renewed scrutiny this week after Premier League chief executive Richard Masters suggested questions still needed to be answered while speaking at a Department for Culture, Media and Sport hearing.

But sources close to 777 Partners have told Telegraph Sport that they are confident they have provided the Premier League with all the necessary answers, along with proof of the source of their funds and their ability to fund the business plan over three years.

A source said: “As far as we understand, we have answered all questions put to us by the Premier League and we share their hopes that this process will be concluded within a matter of weeks.”

Optimism remains within 777 that the takeover can be completed by the end of January, with the Premier League aware that the Miami-based company cannot keep pumping money into Everton without a deal being rubber stamped.

There is recognition on all sides that if the takeover were to fall through and Everton were placed into administration, then 777 would face a huge battle to recoup the £150 million they have already provided in funding.

Everton have also been hit by claims that the takeover could be put in danger by allegations regarding one of 777s subsidiaries, 777Re, which is a Bermuda-based reinsurer.

But sources close to 777 insist the reinsurer has been placed under administrative control as part of a reorganisation of the industry by Bermudan authorities, rather than being placed into administration, and that there are no issues for their funding of the Everton deal as a result.

Story continues

Appearing before a select committee the day after Everton and Nottingham Forest faced new charges, Masters this week said approval for 777 takeover first tabled in September was “weeks away”.

When asked by Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, when it would be confirmed, Masters said: “As soon as we have completed the process and, unfortunately, some processes take weeks, and some, if we hadn’t had satisfactory answers to the questions that we have asked, take a lot longer.”

When pressed further for a date, he added: “This has already been running for a number of weeks - it’s going to take longer.”

Telegraph Sport has been told that there were legitimate questions raised before Christmas on proof of source of funds and adequacy of capital to fund the business plan over three years. But, according to 777, they have since been answered in full

Everton have been charged for a second time this season over alleged spending breaches after already being hit by a 10-point deduction, while Manchester City and Nottingham Forest also face the prospect of sanctions.

The final price 777 will pay Farhad Moshiri for Everton, should the takeover go through, will be decided by the position Sean Dyche’’s team finish in the Premier League table this season.

After being charged for a second time on Monday, Everton hit out at a “clear deficiency” in Premier League rules, having applied its normal three-year cycle to the club’s overspend calculations. Everton claim that including two of three years for which the club have already been sanctioned creates a legal minefield, given the club are already appealing against the prior punishment.

Masters rejected any suggestions that the new charge was undermined by the club’s pending appeal against a 10-point deduction issued in November.