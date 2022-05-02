I-77 ramps and lanes close this week in the Rock Hill region for work on new interchange

Ramps and lanes on Interstate-77 in the Rock Hill region will be closed at times this week, as work continues on the planned new interchange between Dave Lyle Boulevard and Cherry Road.

All of the closures are due to work near mile marker 81 for the interchange that had been planned as an entrance to the Carolina Panthers headquarters. The South Carolina Department of Transportation issued a release stating temporary ramp closures will run Monday through Friday nights.

Closures will impact southbound ramps at exits 82, 83 and 85. That span goes from the S.C. 160 interchange in Fort Mill to the Cherry and Celanese roads exit in Rock Hill.

Closures also will impact northbound ramps at exits 73, 75, 77 and 79 farther south.

Two right lanes on both the northbound and southbound interstate will be closed 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each evening, during the same span.

Work on the new interchange continues despite uncertainty about the Carolina Panthers headquarters project. The Charlotte NFL team halted construction on its training facility in Rock Hill, then terminated its construction agreement with the city after concerns regarding $225 million in public infrastructure funding. Originally the headquarters project was set to open in 2023.

SCDOT officials have indicated the interchange work will continue as scheduled.