A 77-year-old man with dementia left a Weston hospital and disappeared, cops say

Lawrence Stuenkel left Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston Tuesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

On Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office asked for the community’s help in finding the 77-year-old, who suffers from dementia.

Stuenkel was last seen around 11 a.m. at the hospital at 2930 Cleveland Clinic Blvd. in his gold 2016 Lexus RX 350 with the Florida tag Y75BLE.

Stuenkel, who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, has a medium build, blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or Broward County Regional Communications Dispatch at 954-764-4357.