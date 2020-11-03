77 Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): A total of 77 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra.

The total COVID-19 positive police personnel in Maharashtra has now reached 26,717. The active cases are 1,369.

The number of police personnel who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra is 285. A total of 25,063 police personnel have recovered.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 4,909 new cases of COVID-19, 6,973 discharged cases and 120 deaths, as per the state's Health Department.

The COVID-19 tally of the state rose to 16,92,693 including 15,31,277 recoveries and 44,248 deaths. The active cases in the state are at 1,16,543. (ANI)