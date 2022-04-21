76ers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) play against the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 20, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The championship banner for the Raptors pic.twitter.com/3T1dO4k9Ul – 8:01 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors in traditional home white jerseys?

What in tarnation is going on here? Heresy, I tell ya. Anarchy – 7:59 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Tonight’s @invisalign Starting Lineup pic.twitter.com/1z55MzMkYk – 7:45 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

🗣 LET’S GO RAPTORS pic.twitter.com/S4C3eDbGZz – 7:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Khem Birch steps into the starting role for Precious Achiuwa, along with Anunoby, Siakam, Trent and VanVleet.

Sixers sticking with Harden, Maxey, Green, Harris and Embiid. – 7:32 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

tonight’s starting five:

• @Danny Green

• @Tobias Harris

• @Joel Embiid

• @Tyrese Maxey

• @James Harden

🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/nwpgx1uOh6 – 7:30 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Raps moving Precious back to the bench for Game 3:

Fred VanVleet

Gary Trent Jr.

OG Anunoby

Pascal Siakam

Khem Birch – 7:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Khem Birch will start tonight for Toronto. Nick Nurse opts to go with some size against Joel Embiid. – 7:16 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Business Attire pic.twitter.com/i9qqwJXmly – 7:15 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Third game, third different starting lineup for the Raptors: VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam, Birch. – 7:15 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bit of a change, Raptors will start VanVleet, Trent, Anunoby, Siakam and BIrch tonight – 7:13 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Harden in a cardigan. pic.twitter.com/RaXV1COMK2 – 7:11 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey has been upset over the injury to Scottie Barnes in this series #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/20/tyr… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:10 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Based on Gary Trent Jr.’s body language signing someone’s jersey, he looks much healthier 🤷🏻‍♂️ – 7:07 PM

Story continues

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Raptors’ Scottie Barnes will remain sidelined for Game 3 vs. Sixers with a sprained left ankle inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers star James Harden’s pass-first approach has exposed the #Raptors defense inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

✨ 𝓶𝓸𝓷𝓸𝓬𝓱𝓻𝓸𝓶𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓬 𝓶𝓸𝓶𝓮𝓷𝓽 ✨ pic.twitter.com/CPkZr0g277 – 6:45 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Not sure anyone will be surprised but Barnes is not available tonight for the Raptors. Nick Nurse seemed optimistic about Saturday

And Gary Trent Jr will lace ‘em up and see what he’s got – 6:28 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Scottie Barnes is out tonight for the Raptors, but Nick Nurse said he is progressing and that he would “certainly assume” he’ll be ready to play Game 4 Saturday. – 6:28 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nick Nurse: “We gotta get some Toronto Raptor flying around defence going on out there.” – 6:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Nick Nurse says the urgency of the moment has to be there for Toronto tonight, and said in particular he needs to see the Raptors flying around defensively. – 6:19 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

No Scottie Barnes (sprained left ankle) tonight. #Raptors coach Nick Nurse assumes he’ll be ready to play in Game 4. – 6:18 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes will not play tonight. Nick Nurse assumes he will be ready for Game 4. – 6:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes looks better, but not good enough to go tonight. He’s hoping Barnes returns in Game 4. #Sixers – 6:17 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Nick Nurse on Scottie Barnes: “He’s been able to do some things, but not to the level of letting him go tonight”

Sounds optimistic he plays Game 4 – 6:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes is “pretty good” but that he won’t play tonight. Said he’s encouraged by his progress and believes he could be ready to go for Game 4 Saturday night. – 6:17 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Scottie Barnes will not play tonight but Nurse expects he’ll be available for Game 4 – 6:17 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Scottie Barnes is OUT for tonight’s Game 3. – 6:17 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Scottie Barnes is “pretty good” Nick said. But he will not play tonight. – 6:17 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

There are so many guys positioned to make a run at their first All-Star Team next year. Mobley, Poole, Cade, Ant, Barnes, Simons, Maxey, MPJ if he’s healthy, Jamal Murray has still never made it, both Bridges, SGA and so many more guys I can’t fit in a single tweet. – 6:07 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

More Tyrese Maxey work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/aMZA9BO2p7 – 6:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Sam Cassell and Spencer Rivers are chopping it up with Tyrese Maxey pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/t25erWF8oM – 5:57 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It’s been 1,044 days since an NBA playoff game was played in Toronto. That was Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals – the game Kevin Durant tore his Achilles. Surreal to be back here for Game 3 of this series tonight as he and the Brooklyn Nets get ready to play tonight in Boston. – 5:35 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

We’ve got the 6th man back on the roster tonight. Can’t wait to see y’all back in the stands #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/rhR7qbplsZ – 5:35 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The latest Raptors injury report has Gary Trent Jr. as probable (Nick says he’ll play) but Scottie Barnes remains doubtful. He looked very graceful as he walked past me earlier today but I have no idea if he’ll play tonight. – 5:02 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

This appears to be a photo of DeRozan vs Holiday in high school, from raptors republic #Bulls pic.twitter.com/069gk82QY4 – 4:56 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Support the Raptors and your community by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today for a chance to WIN the jackpot!

🎟: https://t.co/tujAI26pui pic.twitter.com/emipUlrOUj – 4:55 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

#35 @TobiOye… – 4:39 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

14 – 4:39 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Not sure how many Raptors home games there will be left so let me ask y’all. What’s your go-to in arena meal? Tough to decide what dinner should be. Lots of good options – 4:38 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

shootaround shots. 📸 pic.twitter.com/N2U9wko3me – 3:17 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tyrese Maxey was HS senior when the Kawhi shot happened vs. the Sixers: “I remember making a tweet about Joel being upset and crying. I was like, you could tell Joel has a passion to win because of his emotion after the game. It’s crazy, full-circle, now we’re on the same team.” – 3:00 PM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

One of the interesting aspects of the Sixers offense is that each of their players requires a different type of defender. With Harden, you need someone bulkier who won’t foul vs. Maxey where you need someone quick. Obviously Joel requires a completely different type of defender. – 2:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden isn’t putting up huge scoring numbers, but he’s making a big impact just with his passing and his high IQ #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/20/jam… via @SixersWire – 2:53 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Great prizes from @TangerineBank are up for grabs in Game Time.

Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN!

📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/IhmxQHgNJ2 – 2:43 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

📍 pic.twitter.com/bFXovj0F4K – 2:35 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.

First team:

— Luka Doncic

— Devin Booker

— Scottie Barnes

— Zion Williamson

— Rob Williams

Second team:

— Jamal Murray

— Lonzo Ball

— Michael Porter Jr

— Ben Simmons

— Clint Capela

Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If Scottie Barnes plays tonight, the Sixers have to get him involved in the action on defense. Keep his feet moving. You obviously don’t want to hurt the guy, but you have to treat that as a weakness for the Raptors and exploit it. – 2:15 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Furkan Korkmaz on @Tyrese Maxey‘s playoff performance thus far:

“He is incredible right now. Watching him, it’s so much fun, the way that he plays. He can shoot, he can drive, he can pass – the full speed that he goes all the way to the rim – it’s really fun to watch.” – 2:07 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

When the Sixers were in Toronto in late December, Joel Embiid playfully told Tyrese Maxey, “You were trash today.” The very next game, Maxey went wild from three-point range.

What that says about Embiid’s evolution as a leader 👇🏼

inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 2:02 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Sixers look to go up 3-0 tonight in Toronto.

Despite the early success, @Kendrick Perkins tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson he needs to see a lot more in the post-season before giving James Harden a long-term deal #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/8YtM94ri2t – 2:00 PM