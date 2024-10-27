76ers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

The Philadelphia 76ers have not won any games while the Indiana Pacers are spending $171,245,356 per win

Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday October 27, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: 76ers vs. Pacers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest