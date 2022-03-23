76ers vs. Lakers: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Philadelphia 76ers (44-27) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-41) at STAPLES Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,384,612 per win while the Los Angeles Lakers are spending $5,302,854 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday March 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp

Home Radio: ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S)

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!