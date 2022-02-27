76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Philadelphia 76ers (36-23) play against the New York Knicks (25-35) at Madison Square Garden
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,120,301 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $4,905,069 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday February 27, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Californi
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early
@DavidEarly
Going off Woj, if Kevin Durant’s return is imminent but won’t be vs. Tor, that points to 3/3 Mia for KD.
If Simmons’ return is not this week but ‘on the heels’ of KD & his 1st game won’t be 3/10 Phi, that leaves for Simmons #nets debut:
3/6 Bos
3/8 Cha
3/13 nyk
3/15 orl
3/16 Dal – 2:01 AM