76ers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $46,453,761 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $27,424,328 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday December 3, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Southeast - Charlotte
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: 76ers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest