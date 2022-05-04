76ers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia 76ers
    Philadelphia 76ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Heat
    Miami Heat
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyler Herro
    Tyler Herro
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tobias Harris
    Tobias Harris
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Butler
    Jimmy Butler
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) play against the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday May 4, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 8, Miami Heat 6 (Q1 09:02)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris just took an awkward fall, right after Danny Green had slipped. Harris is up and appears to be OK. – 7:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris took a bit of a fall on that lady foul, but he’s up and he looks to be ok. That could’ve been way worse. #Sixers7:38 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
What time would a Miami Heat home game have to start for their fans to be seated at tipoff? – 7:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Erik Spoelstra had some really interesting things to say when we asked yesterday about Ruth Riley Hunter, and what she’s brought to the Heat thinktank this year — pointing out that she knew the culture from her Sol days. Excellent move by the Heat expanding her role. – 7:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler’s first assist moved him past Tayshaun Prince for 91st on the NBA all-time playoff list and tied him with Joe Johnson for 90th. – 7:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Going over screen on Jimmy Butler there
Dump off to Bam for the dunk
That’s calculated – 7:36 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Look out, here comes DeAndre Jordan. – 7:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Whatever it takes.
@Miami Heat // @therabody pic.twitter.com/dVSgPqLxNP7:33 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Congrats, @Tyler Herro! #6MOTYLER pic.twitter.com/Slq1kPRaON7:30 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talked about player props and bets for Game 2 of the Miami-Philadelphia series for @tabcomau with @BenyamKidane and @ChrisAnstey13
During the full episode, talked a lot about how Miami’s guards should keeping feasting with Joel Embiid out.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/m64EM3FTI1 pic.twitter.com/LHMRegZhUk7:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The 6th Man of the Year:
Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/Z3P31fAxps7:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro honored pregame at FTX Arena with a video and receives his Sixth Man of the Year trophy for the 89th time in the last 36 hours. – 7:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Doc Rivers claps as Tyler Herro receives his NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. No 76ers follow suit. – 7:24 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Class: Doc Rivers and the 76ers coaching staff applauding Tyler Herro as he (again) gets the 6th Man of the Year trophy. – 7:23 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tobias Harswish. pic.twitter.com/4T4RQzEEyK7:19 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A dawg. pic.twitter.com/6pzxywoJJY7:12 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers will start Green, Harris, Jordan, Maxey and Harden. – 7:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With the start, Jimmy Butler will tie Carlos Boozer for 90th on the NBA all-time playoff list and pass Danny Ainge for 91st. With his appearance, Adebayo ties P.J. Brown for 19th on the Heat all-time playoff list. – 7:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Kyle Lowry still out with his hamstring strain, Gabe Vincent again is the replacement starter, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus rounding out the first five. – 7:03 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
DeAndre Jordan is starting for the #Sixers again tonight, as expected – 7:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
DeAndre Jordan will start again #Sixers7:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yes, the 76ers staying with DeAndre Jordan as their starting center. Also starting: Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden. – 7:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Same starting five for the Heat. And DeAndre Jordan again starting for the 76ers at center. – 7:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
ICYMI: #NBA column: The #Sixers must take better care of the ball, keep the #Heat off of offensive boards and have James Harden take more than 4 2nd-half shots to avoid falling behind 2-0 vs the #Heat: https://t.co/7BEtMsHkLJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/GcoCnouxS27:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
May these five be with you #StarWarsDay
Starting 5 // @ATT pic.twitter.com/g8cWU82fFJ7:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
@Danny Green
@Tobias Harris
@DeAndre Jordan
@Tyrese Maxey
@James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/L9l8gW7DhW7:00 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Pro tip: it’s a good idea to wear white. pic.twitter.com/FY8vip2GVe6:41 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Game 2 on deck for James Harden and the Sixers: pic.twitter.com/ZZaDSFhzGb6:37 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Florida fits 🏝 pic.twitter.com/wDaW2T901M6:33 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I catch up on the playoffs, talk Zion’s extension possibilities, Harden not getting the max, Hawks retooling and more. Plus, the show goes off the rails when we get silly. Why? You’ll have to watch to find out!
youtu.be/E4lVEvuhGfI6:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden working with Sam Cassell #Sixers pic.twitter.com/i1TbIhNysX6:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden preparing for work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/CuD6WCUVM86:22 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
a column on joel embiid – a dream franchise player for philadelphia with cameos from Philly legends ⁦@JimmyRollins11⁩ , ⁦@marczumoff⁩ and ⁦@Daryl Morey⁩. nytimes.com/2022/05/04/spo…6:20 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
this garb goes Hard(en).🔰 pic.twitter.com/RFA3G4SJJm6:10 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Too clean ⚪️🔥
Check out more playoff fits ➡️ https://t.co/yYbauBmxyl pic.twitter.com/4IkoZtVsEA6:07 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent pregame warmups: pic.twitter.com/xgYJItLbgi5:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spolestra on Tyler Herro: “He is one of the young stars in this league.” – 5:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on giving Tyler Herro the 6th man of the year award yesterday after practice:
“He is one of the young stars in this league, and he’s been able to quiet all the noise.” – 5:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle) will all warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 2 vs the Sixers. – 5:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry out tonight
Everybody else will play, including the entire list of questionables
Jimmy Butler who had an excused absence from practice yesterday will play as well – 5:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The Heat players who are listed as questionable for tonight are all gonna warm up with the intention to play #Sixers5:45 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Jimmy Butler, who had excused practice absence yesterday, is here and will play. Only Lowry and Embiid out – 5:45 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick
All Heat players listed questionable again “warming up with the intent to play.” Kyle Lowry still out with his left hamstring injury. – 5:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry out tonight. Rest of the Heat’s roster is available for Game 2. – 5:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
All the questionable Miami players are warming up with the intent to play, Lowry still out, Heat say – 5:44 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Lowry remains sidelined for tonight’s game. – 5:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro on why he accepted a bench role for a third straight season with the Heat and his future goals miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I want to be an All-Star in the next year or two.” – 5:44 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry remains out. Jimmy Butler will play. – 5:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Out:
Kyle Lowry (hamstring)
Previously questionable, now expected to play:
Tyler Herro (ankle)
P.J. Tucker (calf)
Caleb Martin (ankle)
Max Strus (hamstring)
Gabe Vincent (knee) – 5:44 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Bucks-Celtics (3:21)
🔘 Gobert & Mitchell (20:41)
🔘 Gobert trades (27:31)
🔘 Hawks (50:51)
🔘 Pelicans or Wolves (55:12)
🔘 Heat or Warriors (59:05)
🔘 Raptors (1:06:11)
🎧 https://t.co/djydyH1lfS
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5ZAF
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q3grjj7xBp5:43 PM

Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
LA REMONTADA #HalaMadrid5:36 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tyler Herro is the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year! @adaniels33 totally agrees with the results.
Hear Game 2 between the 76ers and Heat tonight at 7:30pm ET on NBA Radio – https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/74YMnOstWP5:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
PREGAME PREVIEW.
join our 76ers insiders now as they talk tonight’s game in South Beach.
twitter.com/i/spaces/1mrGm…5:22 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#6MOTYLER lives by The Mantra. pic.twitter.com/2ESQGMIH185:17 PM

The Ringer @ringernba
One thing is abundantly clear: Tyrese Maxey has been a massive source of energy for the Sixers in his sophomore season.
📼: https://t.co/ZzSSxyhnhD pic.twitter.com/CIoQvhxyDm5:12 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your Game 2 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #miamiheat #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference second-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro #PhilaUnite #HEATCulture – 5:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — With Sixth Man award his, Heat’s Tyler Herro sets next goal as NBA All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:09 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
PJ Tucker felt disrespected by Bucks … yahoo.com/sports/pj-tuck…5:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: What’s the Heat’s next move with Duncan Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Call me crazy if you want, but I think Philadelphia wins tonight. Doc Rivers-led teams always have a tendency of winning games they probably shouldn’t. Go back to the 2019 playoffs with the Clippers against the Warriors. #Sixers4:47 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre
#35 @TobiOye… – 4:40 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“It’s not a desirable job. Nobody wants to guard anybody. But from a competitive standpoint, I love the way I came into league and I made myself in the league being that. It’s like, ‘Nobody wants to guard him. I got him,’” PJ Tucker to @andscape on defense bit.ly/3vRxp6p3:49 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia knows they don’t have the type of depth that the Heat have, but they’re also confident in their guys as they move forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire3:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Before tonight’s Game 2 @Tyler Herro will be formally presented with his 6th Man of the Year Award 🏆
Ceremony starts at 7:22p, be there to congratulate Tyler on his accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/ZsG2QKEL9I3:41 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The pre Game 2 notebook for Sixers-Heat:
—Fixing the rebounding and spacing issues as a group
—Georges Niang poking fun at himself
—Charles Barkley going on the podcast of a Sixers starter and saying “it’s over for DeAndre” (!!!)
phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-heat…3:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Keys to a Game 2 victory for the Sixers; Joel Embiid return-to-play update ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN45330758832:58 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🤯✨ Check out this fresh set of HEAT for #Wallpaperwednesday 🤯✨
@SaddiqBey ✨
@Jerami Grant
@JamorkoP1 ✨
#Pistons pic.twitter.com/yBuLkSEoXI2:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philadelphia couldn’t buy a 3-ball in Game 1 in Miami. Danny Green doesn’t expect that to happen again. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/dan… via @SixersWire2:23 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
P.J. Tucker sums `Heat Culture’ phenomenon #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…2:18 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last ten playoff games he’s appeared in (dating back to Game 5 of last year’s series vs. Milwaukee),
James Harden is averaging:
17.3 points on 38% shooting – 1:48 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
If you like the #Mavs, #Suns, Heat or #Sixers and are wagering tonight, some great player props in here: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof…1:34 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly
If you didn’t get to see him play in the NBA for two seasons but you just showed this still shot of how clean his release would look by 21, where’s Maxey go in redraft? pic.twitter.com/nqOL8jCDLh1:32 PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah did his part Tuesday to keep the hottest team in the major leagues in check. The Toronto bullpen didn't come close to matching his effort. With Manoah lasting six innings, the New York Yankees feasted on the Blue Jays' relievers in a six-run seventh while taking advantage of sloppy defence and questionable umpire calls in a 9-1 rout at Rogers Centre. "When you play close games and you're not really swinging the bats, you've got to make all the plays and we

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Montreal Alouettes select versatile Richards first overall in CFL draft

    TORONTO — Tyrell Richards is a football player again. The Montreal Alouettes selected the former Syracuse linebacker first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night. The six-foot-three, 232-pound Richards, had a career-high 24 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and two sacks in eight games (three starts) for the Orange in 2020. He didn't play in 2021 after he entered the transfer portal but wasn't able to move to another school due to not having enough transferable credits. Richards attended the CFL combine

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Recent Calgary Flames additions bring long-haul playoff experience

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames topped up their playoff experience with the recent addition of four forwards who know what a long post-season feels like. The No. 1 team in the Pacific Division headed into the NHL playoffs and a first-round series against the Dallas Stars banking on that experience rubbing off on a lineup lacking in long-haul playoff seasoning. Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis, Tyler Toffoli and Calle Jarnkrok, who all joined the Flames in the last 10 months, either won a Stanley Cup or

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas