76ers vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (0-1) play against the Miami Heat (0-0) at FTX Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday May 4, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers 8, Miami Heat 6 (Q1 09:02)

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tobias Harris just took an awkward fall, right after Danny Green had slipped. Harris is up and appears to be OK. – 7:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris took a bit of a fall on that lady foul, but he’s up and he looks to be ok. That could’ve been way worse. #Sixers – 7:38 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

What time would a Miami Heat home game have to start for their fans to be seated at tipoff? – 7:38 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Erik Spoelstra had some really interesting things to say when we asked yesterday about Ruth Riley Hunter, and what she’s brought to the Heat thinktank this year — pointing out that she knew the culture from her Sol days. Excellent move by the Heat expanding her role. – 7:38 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Jimmy Butler’s first assist moved him past Tayshaun Prince for 91st on the NBA all-time playoff list and tied him with Joe Johnson for 90th. – 7:36 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Going over screen on Jimmy Butler there

Dump off to Bam for the dunk

That’s calculated – 7:36 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Look out, here comes DeAndre Jordan. – 7:34 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Whatever it takes.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Talked about player props and bets for Game 2 of the Miami-Philadelphia series

During the full episode, talked a lot about how Miami’s guards should keeping feasting with Joel Embiid out.

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

The 6th Man of the Year:

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro honored pregame at FTX Arena with a video and receives his Sixth Man of the Year trophy for the 89th time in the last 36 hours. – 7:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers claps as Tyler Herro receives his NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. No 76ers follow suit. – 7:24 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Class: Doc Rivers and the 76ers coaching staff applauding Tyler Herro as he (again) gets the 6th Man of the Year trophy. – 7:23 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers will start Green, Harris, Jordan, Maxey and Harden. – 7:06 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With the start, Jimmy Butler will tie Carlos Boozer for 90th on the NBA all-time playoff list and pass Danny Ainge for 91st. With his appearance, Adebayo ties P.J. Brown for 19th on the Heat all-time playoff list. – 7:03 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

With Kyle Lowry still out with his hamstring strain, Gabe Vincent again is the replacement starter, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Max Strus rounding out the first five. – 7:03 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

DeAndre Jordan is starting for the #Sixers again tonight, as expected – 7:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

DeAndre Jordan will start again #Sixers – 7:01 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Yes, the 76ers staying with DeAndre Jordan as their starting center. Also starting: Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey, James Harden. – 7:01 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Same starting five for the Heat. And DeAndre Jordan again starting for the 76ers at center. – 7:00 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

May these five be with you #StarWarsDay

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

tonight’s starting five:

• @Danny Green

• @Tobias Harris

• @DeAndre Jordan

• @Tyrese Maxey

• @James Harden

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I catch up on the playoffs, talk Zion's extension possibilities, Harden not getting the max, Hawks retooling and more.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden working with Sam Cassell #Sixers pic.twitter.com/i1TbIhNysX – 6:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden preparing for work #Sixers pic.twitter.com/CuD6WCUVM8 – 6:22 PM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

a column on joel embiid – a dream franchise player for philadelphia with cameos from Philly legends ⁦@JimmyRollins11⁩ , ⁦@marczumoff⁩ and ⁦@Daryl Morey⁩. nytimes.com/2022/05/04/spo… – 6:20 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Too clean ⚪️🔥

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Erik Spolestra on Tyler Herro: “He is one of the young stars in this league.” – 5:49 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Erik Spoelstra on giving Tyler Herro the 6th man of the year award yesterday after practice:

“He is one of the young stars in this league, and he’s been able to quiet all the noise.” – 5:49 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

#PHIvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (ankle), P.J. Tucker (calf), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro (ankle) will all warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 2 vs the Sixers. – 5:48 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Kyle Lowry out tonight

Everybody else will play, including the entire list of questionables

Jimmy Butler who had an excused absence from practice yesterday will play as well – 5:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The Heat players who are listed as questionable for tonight are all gonna warm up with the intention to play #Sixers – 5:45 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Jimmy Butler, who had excused practice absence yesterday, is here and will play. Only Lowry and Embiid out – 5:45 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

All Heat players listed questionable again “warming up with the intent to play.” Kyle Lowry still out with his left hamstring injury. – 5:45 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Kyle Lowry out tonight. Rest of the Heat’s roster is available for Game 2. – 5:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

All the questionable Miami players are warming up with the intent to play, Lowry still out, Heat say – 5:44 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Kyle Lowry remains sidelined for tonight’s game. – 5:44 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro on why he accepted a bench role for a third straight season with the Heat and his future goals miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I want to be an All-Star in the next year or two.” – 5:44 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Kyle Lowry remains out. Jimmy Butler will play. – 5:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat injury update:

Out:

Kyle Lowry (hamstring)

Previously questionable, now expected to play:

Tyler Herro (ankle)

P.J. Tucker (calf)

Caleb Martin (ankle)

Max Strus (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent (knee) – 5:44 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬

🔘 Bucks-Celtics (3:21)

🔘 Gobert & Mitchell (20:41)

🔘 Gobert trades (27:31)

🔘 Hawks (50:51)

🔘 Pelicans or Wolves (55:12)

🔘 Heat or Warriors (59:05)

🔘 Raptors (1:06:11)

Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Tyler Herro is the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year! @adaniels33 totally agrees with the results.

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

PREGAME PREVIEW.

join our 76ers insiders now as they talk tonight’s game in South Beach.

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

The Ringer @ringernba

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Give Em To Me! I want your Game 2 predictions for the #Sixers vs. #miamiheat #NBAPlayoffs Eastern Conference second-rounder. I want the winner, final score and points for Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro #PhilaUnite #HEATCulture – 5:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — With Sixth Man award his, Heat’s Tyler Herro sets next goal as NBA All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM

Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel

PJ Tucker felt disrespected by Bucks … yahoo.com/sports/pj-tuck… – 5:09 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — ASK IRA: What’s the Heat’s next move with Duncan Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Call me crazy if you want, but I think Philadelphia wins tonight. Doc Rivers-led teams always have a tendency of winning games they probably shouldn’t. Go back to the 2019 playoffs with the Clippers against the Warriors. #Sixers – 4:47 PM

DeAndre Jordan @DeAndre

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“It’s not a desirable job. Nobody wants to guard anybody. But from a competitive standpoint, I love the way I came into league and I made myself in the league being that. It’s like, ‘Nobody wants to guard him. I got him,’” PJ Tucker to @andscape on defense bit.ly/3vRxp6p – 3:49 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia knows they don’t have the type of depth that the Heat have, but they’re also confident in their guys as they move forward #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/six… via @SixersWire – 3:44 PM

Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT

Before tonight’s Game 2 @Tyler Herro will be formally presented with his 6th Man of the Year Award 🏆

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The pre Game 2 notebook for Sixers-Heat:

—Fixing the rebounding and spacing issues as a group

—Georges Niang poking fun at himself

—Charles Barkley going on the podcast of a Sixers starter and saying “it’s over for DeAndre” (!!!)

phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-heat… – 3:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Keys to a Game 2 victory for the Sixers; Joel Embiid return-to-play update ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN4533075883 – 2:58 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Philadelphia couldn’t buy a 3-ball in Game 1 in Miami. Danny Green doesn’t expect that to happen again. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/04/dan… via @SixersWire – 2:23 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

P.J. Tucker sums `Heat Culture’ phenomenon #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 2:18 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Over the last ten playoff games he’s appeared in (dating back to Game 5 of last year’s series vs. Milwaukee),

James Harden is averaging:

17.3 points on 38% shooting – 1:48 PM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

If you like the #Mavs, #Suns, Heat or #Sixers and are wagering tonight, some great player props in here: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 1:34 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If you didn’t get to see him play in the NBA for two seasons but you just showed this still shot of how clean his release would look by 21, where’s Maxey go in redraft? pic.twitter.com/nqOL8jCDLh – 1:32 PM