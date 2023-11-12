76ers Star Kelly Oubre Jr. Breaks Rib After Being Hit by Vehicle

Mike Mulholland / Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. broke his rib after being struck by a vehicle Saturday in Philadelphia’s Center City. The vehicle immediately fled the scene. Oubre was reportedly walking near his home when he was hit by the vehicle in the upper chest with the driver-side mirror while trying to cross a street. He was taken to a hospital and was released shortly after in stable condition with a broken rib and injuries on his hip and right leg. He was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game and is set to be re-evaluated in a week.

