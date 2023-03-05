76ers rally to win 133-130, snap Bucks' 16-game streak

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joel Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat Milwaukee 133-130 on Saturday, snapping the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak.

Milwaukee had the longest winning streak by any NBA team since the Phoenix Suns had 18 straight victories early last season.

The 76ers trailed 125-121 before James Harden, who scored a game-high 38 points, hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left. After Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a shot from around the basket, Embiid sank a 3-pointer that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half.

After Jrue Holiday missed a 3-point attempt with 25 seconds remaining, the 76ers went 6 of 6 from the line the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Harden added 10 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid had 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and Georges Niang had 16.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee. Brook Lopez and Holiday added 26 points apiece. Grayson Allen had 20, all in the third quarter.

The 76ers pulled off this comeback without a couple of key players.

Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris didn’t play in the second half due to left calf soreness and P.J. Tucker sat out the fourth quarter with back spasms. Harris scored three points in 13 minutes, while Tucker had two points in 19 minutes.

Milwaukee had built a 19-point lead in the second half thanks largely to Allen's hot streak.

After going scoreless and attempting just one shot in the first half, Allen scored 20 points in the first 9 minutes, 19 seconds of the third quarter. He went 6 of 6 from 3-point range during that stretch.

Allen capped his third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer that gave Milwaukee a 95-77 lead with 2:41 left in the third.

The 76ers erased nearly all of that deficit in about 5 1/2 minutes.

Philadelphia trailed 99-85 at the end of three quarters but scored the first nine points of the fourth. The 76ers cut Milwaukee’s lead to 101-100 on Harden's three-point play with 9:07 left.

Antetokounmpo responded with a three-point play that gave the Bucks some breathing room, but the 76ers kept coming and eventually tied the game at 108 on Niang's 3-pointer with 6:23 left.

Milwaukee regained the lead as Antetokounmpo drove, scored and drew a foul on Embiid for a three-point play with 5:55 left.

Once again, the 76ers responded. And this time, they finally regained the lead and made sure it stuck.

TIP-INS

76ers: Dewayne Dedmon was available to play but didn't take the floor. Dedmon has been dealing with a sore left hip and hasn't played for the 76ers since signing with them on Feb. 14. ... 76ers coach Doc Rivers, a former Marquette star whose jersey hangs from the Fiserv Forum banners, says he visited with Marquette coach Shaka Smart on Friday night during the team's trip to Milwaukee.

Bucks: Wesley Matthews missed a fifth straight game with a strained right calf. ... Antetokounmpo went 16 of 18 on free-throw attempts. One of the misses was a 10-second violation on his first attempt. Antetokounmpo had gone 4 of 15 from the line the last time the Bucks faced the 76ers, a 110-102 loss on Nov. 18. ... The Bucks signed C Meyers Leonard to a second 10-day contract. Leonard has averaged 2.8 points, 2 rebounds and 6.8 minutes in four appearances.

UP NEXT

76ers: At Indiana on Monday in the fourth game of a five-game road swing.

Bucks: At Washington on Sunday. ___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

