76ers pull highest local TV rating since 2001 in James Harden debut

Ky Carlin: Last night’s game was the highest-rated 76ers regular season game on NBCSP/NBCSP Plus since 2001. Including postseason games on the network, it tied the third highest-rated 76ers game on record. #Sixers

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden has picked up a bad reputation as being a bad teammate. He fired back at those accusations on Friday. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/six… via @SixersWire – 1:39 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden will have to be a leader out on the floor for the younger guys. He feels a responsibility to the younger guys on the team. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/26/jam… via @SixersWire – 1:38 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Step back triples from James Harden can be demoralizing for any defense. Philadelphia is happy to be on his side of those types of shots. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/26/six… via @SixersWire – 1:37 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ James Harden believes he’s one of the NBA’s best teammates inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:02 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

the @Philadelphia 76ers, reacting to James Harden’s Q4 step-back 3 – a still life.

tag yourselves

I’m Willie. pic.twitter.com/Gk6bbrCfqW – 12:01 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Takeaways from James Harden’s terrific #Sixers debut, including Doc Rivers’ rotation, starter decisions and living at the line: https://t.co/c3DDhL3Rk3 #76ers pic.twitter.com/NheIxwRcrA – 12:00 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid raved about how open he was. Tyrese Maxey lived in transition. The Sixers had a modern shot chart.

For one night, the first night, James Harden made things easy for his teammates. Who knows what happens from here but that’s the blueprint: theathletic.com/3151195/2022/0… – 11:05 AM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

This season, the Houston Rockets lead the NBA in free throw attempts per game (25 FTA).

Last night, the Harden-Embiid duo alone attempted 22 (19-22 FT).

Together, the @Philadelphia 76ers attempted 36 free throws in Harden’s debut, making 30 (83.3% FT).

Scary minutes. pic.twitter.com/BzuFZp7Cjf – 11:01 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Rewatching Sixers-TWolves, the relationship building between Harden and Maxey is something to keep close eye on. Gives appearance of big brother, listen, don’t question, and your game will grow under my tutelage. – 10:48 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Brooklyn James Harden vs. Philly James Harden! pic.twitter.com/mUy1SASsj9 – 10:39 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

It only took one game for James Harden to show the transformative effect he can have on the Sixers’ offense phillyvoice.com/james-hardens-… – 10:20 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Some people believe that James Harden has a lot to prove in Philadelphia. According to him, the Hall of Famer needs to prove nothing. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/26/six… via @SixersWire – 10:09 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ standout point guard James Harden believes he’s one of the #NBA’s best teammates inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:07 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

James Harden last night:

✅ 27 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 12 AST

Excluding rookies, it’s the sixth time in NBA history a player has recorded at least 25p/10a in his debut with a new team.

Harden is responsible for half of them. The others are Gail Goodrich, Lewis Lloyd, and Sam Cassell. pic.twitter.com/zFL3v9lImh – 10:01 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from February 25:

– R. Barrett: 46 pts, 9 reb, 2 ast

– K. Kuzma: 36 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast

– J. Embiid. 34 pts, 10 reb, +25

– D. Murray: 31 pts, 13 reb, 14 ast

– J. Poeltl: 28 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast

– B. Ingram: 28 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

– J. Harden: 27 pts, 8 reb, 12 ast – 9:33 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: James Harden

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/0Mu7NW5u5y – 8:38 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

“I am willing to do whatever. We have one common goal. I have nothing to prove individually.” – James Harden – 8:29 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Three pointers in Sixers uni:

James Harden – 5 (Friday night)

Ben Simmons – 5 (275 games) – 8:05 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: James Harden’s time with the #Sixers is off to an impressive start in romp over #Timberwolves: https://t.co/c3DDhL3Rk3 #76ers pic.twitter.com/wCMpPpvb8C – 8:05 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG James Harden demoralized the #Timberwolves by getting four-point plays with his step-back threes. Tyrese Maxey said “it feels way better” to be on the right side of his new teammate’s move. Maxey was called for a couple of fouls when Harden played for the #Nets. pic.twitter.com/zHVAzG1Tgh – 7:17 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG James Harden on center Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/Hqb0DNxSsl – 6:56 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG James Harden on why he’s been a vocal teammate: pic.twitter.com/Sr6TIqd6uC – 6:50 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ standout point guard James Harden believes he’s one of the NBA’s best teammates inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:58 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and the team praised James Harden for his big debut tonight in a win over Minnesota on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/26/joe… via @SixersWire – 1:21 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden reacts to his debut tonight in Minnesota #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/26/jam… via @SixersWire – 1:20 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers point guard James Harden feels he’s one of the best teammates the NBA has ever had. pic.twitter.com/4ETws4Oidg – 1:01 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.

• Harden & Embiid go off in debut

• Gobert conquers Luka

• Sneaky Pels

• Knicks doom

• Lakers doom

• Elsa Dutton not dying

• Operation Case Green

Taking your calls⬇️ twitter.com/i/spaces/1djGX… – 12:55 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ standout point guard James Harden believes he’s one of the #NBA’s best teammates inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:51 AM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Underrated @Philadelphia 76ers stats from tonight’s W:

Team: 30 assists, 42 buckets

Embiid: 11-13 FT

Harden: 8-9 FT

Harden: 5-7 3fg

Maxey: career-high 4 STL

Maxey: 12-16 FG

Thybulle: 7 REB / game-high 3 OREB

Harris: +24

Green: +17

Fast break points: 76ers (23) Wolves (4)

Scary minutes. – 12:41 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers All-Star Joel Embiid and James Harden postgame: pic.twitter.com/D6xc7TcHRz – 12:32 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

James Harden’s stellar debut with 76ers provides major reason for optimism in Philadelphia

By: @therealmikekb

cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 12:27 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

James Harden on his Sixers debut: “Tonight was a great start, but we’ve got a long way to go and we’ll do whatever it takes every single day to build some great habits so we’re prepared when the time is right… – 12:21 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tyrese Maxey on life on the other side of Harden step-back four-point plays: “It feels WAY better. Because I know from experience, in Brooklyn, when he was doing his between the legs and he step-backed on me and you touch him and he gets a foul and you just be like, ‘(C’mon).'” – 12:20 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid on playing with James Harden: “I’ve really never been wide open like this in my life — seriously. The passes, I wasn’t even expecting it and [the ball] was just coming…That’s what he does. He’s gonna make the game easy, whether it’s for me or for my teammates.” – 12:17 AM

James Harden @JHarden13

NOT THE 2! #UNO – 12:16 AM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Tyrese Maxey with 28 points on 12/16 shots tonight. I love what he did playing off James Harden. Maxey was constantly attacking a rotating defense and we saw Harden screen for him. A lot of focus has rightfully been on how Harden fits with Joel Embiid but Maxey will also benefit. pic.twitter.com/yWtLTWa6nP – 12:10 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

James Harden: “Just because the current situation happened, whatever happened happened, that doesn’t mean I’m a bad teammate. Me personally, I just feel like I needed to what’s best for my career and help myself and be happy.” pic.twitter.com/WdhEPCJe91 – 12:00 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Watching 76ers twitter fall in love with James Harden after one game is beyond poetic.

A Greek tragedy waiting to happen and I simply can’t wait for it. – 12:00 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

I would say Embiid seems happy with the Harden debut pic.twitter.com/LOh9GoF7JD – 11:56 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

James Harden now has three of the top 10 game scores in his debut for a new team since 1983-84. pic.twitter.com/1DpK7ldVRO – 11:54 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

James Harden has 27 points, 12 assists in dream debut for 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/jam… – 11:53 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Some early thoughts from tonight’s impressive James Harden Sixers debut. I will have much more detail later: theathletic.com/news/james-har… – 11:46 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: James Harden delivers in his #Sixers’ debut despite high expectations from Philly fans: https://t.co/c3DDhL3Rk3 #76ers pic.twitter.com/Pm1uy7IJda – 11:45 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden 76ers debut:

27 PTS

8 REB

12 AST

2 TOV

7-12 FG

5-7 3P

8-9 FT

He was a +35, the highest +/- on the team. pic.twitter.com/br8D79nTNc – 11:43 PM

James Harden @JHarden13

pic.twitter.com/0BKAk6ShKt – 11:42 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid on James Harden: “I really never been wide open like this in my life. Seriously. I mean, the passes, like I wasn’t even expecting it.” pic.twitter.com/w2LZQTrpwH – 11:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Career threes as a Sixer:

5 — James Harden in 1 game

5 — Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/yBPWQAzkV8 – 11:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A lot of things have been said about James Harden as a so called bad teammate, but he responded to those criticisms on Friday after a win in his Philly debut #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/25/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:40 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden debuts

Rockets: 37 PTS, 6 REB, 12 AST

Nets: 32 PTS, 12 REB, 14 AST

76ers: 27 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST pic.twitter.com/o4O0BFkuxT – 11:38 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Joel Embiid just posted this photo with James Harden on Instagram with the caption: “Can’t believe this is my life.”

Embiid and Harden are definitely a match made in basketball heaven. Let’s see where this season takes them. pic.twitter.com/rdKuNkWiBs – 11:34 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Nothing exposes #nbatwitter narratives like James Harden going to their favorite team does. pic.twitter.com/XjLFmAb9vq – 11:21 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden on the @Philadelphia 76ers statement win tonight:

“Tonight was a great start, but we have a long way to go. We’ll do whatever it takes every single day to build the right habits, so we’re prepared when the time is right.” – 11:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden: “I think I’m a great teammate” #Sixers – 11:20 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey on playing with James Harden for the first time:

“It was fun. What he does is amazing on the basketball court. He elevates everybody’s game to a higher level.” – 10:58 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey speaks on being on the good side of a James Harden step back And-1 triple #Sixers pic.twitter.com/CxrTtyuQwH – 10:48 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers says @Georges Niang will (and already is) benefit greatly playing with James Harden:

“Georges is perfect for James… he’s perfect. When it comes, he’s shooting it. We need guys like that.” – 10:46 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Imagine the welcome home party Delilah’s is gonna throw Harden – 10:40 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid on playing with James Harden for the first time:

“That was probably the most wide open I’ve ever been in my career.” – 10:36 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Observations after James Harden’s dream debut in a blowout Sixers win:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:36 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers topple the Timberwolves, 133-102, in James Harden’s debut.

Harden, Embiid, and Maxey combined for 89 points.

The team shared 30 assists on 42 buckets.

The team shot 51.2% fg, 48.7% 3fg, 83.3% FT.

I mean… wow. – 10:34 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The debut of James Harden was a successful one. Here are the player grades following a win in Minnesota. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire #NBA – 10:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Takeaways from James Harden’s impressive debut with the #Sixers: https://t.co/zPeIJhsygt #76ers pic.twitter.com/Z561CjnTEy – 10:29 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

27-8-12 for Harden

34-10-3 for Embiid

28-2-2 plus four steals for Maxey

and a dominant victory for the Sixers to open the Harden era in Minnesota. You can’t script a better debut than that phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:29 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tough to draw up a better debut for James Harden: 27 points (7-12 FG), 12 assists, 8 boards. Transition passing, step-back 3s, total command of the offense, everything was working.

Sixers beat the Wolves, 133-102. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey also combined for 62 points, btw. – 10:29 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers win 133-102.

Embiid (34), Maxey (28) and Harden (27) combined for 89 points on 29-46 shooting. Embiid (11-13) and Harden (8-9) predictably lived at the line. Harden finished with 12 assists to just 2 turnovers.

Next up is New York on Sunday afternoon. – 10:29 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Final: Philly 133, Minnesota 102.

James Harden: 27-8-12, 7-12 overall, 5-7 from 3, 8-9 FTs

Joel Embiid: 34 points, 10 rebounds, 10-19 overall, 3-5 from 3, 11-13 FTs.

Philly shot 13-for-39 from 3, and held Minnesota to 9-39 shooting.

A dream start to the Harden-Embiid era. – 10:28 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Sixers 133, Wolves 102

Harden and Embiid combine for 61 on 17-30.

KAT with 25 and 7, but 8-19

Edwards 5-13 for 15 pts

Wolves 9-39 from 3. – 10:28 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Blowouts hit different during a playoff push

Wolves 102, Sixers 133

On tonight’s show:

– The Harden + Embiid (foul) Show

– Ant shows some life

– The bench without Beasley

– Lookin at Pat Bev’s year – 10:28 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers starters have hit the bench… and wow.

Embiid: 34 PTS / 10 REB / 3 AST

Harden: 27 PTS / 8 REB / 12 AST

Maxey: 28 PTS / 2 AST / 4 STL

What a night. – 10:25 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Good lord, Harden was a +35 in his debut over a good team (on a b2b).

This Sixers team is gonna be REAL interesting. – 10:25 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

James Harden is a game-best +35 in 35 minutes tonight. #Sixers – 10:22 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Blown away by the immediate chemistry between Embiid & Harden. – 10:22 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

Shocker: James Harden is still very good at basketball – 10:20 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

It’s one game, against a tailor-made opponent, but this has been about as good of a start for the Joel Embiid-James Harden era in Philadelphia as the 76ers could’ve possibly hoped for. – 10:20 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey drills another triple and that seems to have turned the lights out at Target Center. The fans here in Minnesota are headed for the exits. Philly leads 120-93. Joel Embiid has 34, James Harden has 27, and Maxey has 26. #Sixers – 10:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Harden gonna Harden. – 10:19 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

James Harden dribbles the ball off the screen and his defender follows him. It’s so weird. – 10:16 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

maxey’s energy working off of this embiid/harden dynamic seems like it’s going to be a pain in the ass to deal with – 10:15 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid up to 32 points. Maxey has 22 points while Harden has 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. – 10:11 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

With his 10th assist tonight, James Harden has notched his first double-double with the @Philadelphia 76ers.

And it’s not over…

20 PTS / 8 REB / 10 AST

6:47 to play. – 10:11 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Embiid & Harden have scored or assisted 80.4% of the team’s points through 3 quarters, lead 92-74. – 10:03 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Notable stats headed into Q4, with the @Philadelphia 76ers up, 92-74:

Embiid: 27 PTS / 9 REB / 11-13 FT

Harden: 20 PTS / 6 REB / 8 AST

Maxey: 16 PTS / 2 AST / 3 STL

Thybulle: 11 PTS / 7 REB / 3 STL – 10:02 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Philly opens the fourth quarter with Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Paul Millsap on the court. – 10:02 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

With Embiid and Harden both on the bench, the Wolves went on a 10-0 run to end the 3rd, cutting the lead to 18 as we head to the 4th.

Embiid and Harden have combined for 47 points on 12-23 shooting, with a combined 11 assists and just 3 turnovers. – 10:01 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

A 13-4 run to end the quarter for Minnesota – the final nine points of which were scored by Anthony Edwards – has Philadelphia’s lead down to 92-74 after three quarters. Harden and Embiid have combined for 47 points and 21 free throws. – 10:00 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

After Doc Rivers staggered his guys in the first half, he now has an all-bench lineup out here late in the third quarter after taking out James Harden and Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey’s foul trouble seemed to get the rotations out of whack, but still notable.

Also: Philly is up 25. – 9:55 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

this is going to sound insane but it feels like there have been a bunch of times where Sixers players are shocked by how open they are when Harden gets them the ball and they don’t know how to act – 9:54 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden with 20 points and eight assists, while Embiid has 23 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. The #Sixers lead 84-59 with 5:22 left in the third quarter. – 9:47 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

This James Harden guy is pretty good at basketball. He’s up to 20 points on 5/7 shooting and he’s 3/4 from deep. Philly leads 84-59. #Sixers – 9:46 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Thought James Harden was toast? – 9:39 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The Scary Minutes @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 65-49, at halftime.

Harden: 17 PTS / 3 REB / 5 AST

Embiid: 14 PTS / 7 REB / 2 AST

Maxey: 12 PTS

Thybulle: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 2 STL

Harden + Embiid: 16-19 FT

Sixers’ fast break points advantage: 14-4

Are we having fun yet? – 9:24 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

17 points on six field goal attempts for James Harden. He’s also got five assists and has been so sharp capitalizing when Minnesota isn’t fully set.

Harden-Harris, Embiid-Maxey duos working. Harris’ ability to guard multiple positions something that could be especially valuable. – 9:23 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Matisse Thybulle putback dunk at the buzzer puts the Sixers up 65-49 at the half, despite shooting just 39.5% from the field.

* Harden has 17/3/5 on 4-6 shooting.

* Embiid has 14/7

* Maxey with 12 on 5-8 shooting.

Sixers with 12 assists to just 3 turnovers so far. – 9:19 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Embiid with 14 on 2/8 shooting.

Harden with 17 on 4/6 shooting. – 9:19 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

17pts on just six shots for Harden st the half. – 9:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

A literally did this in my chair on that Thybulle putback slam.

Sixers 65, Wolves 49 at the break. Harden has a team-high 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including a vintage step-back four-point play. Embiid with 14 and 7. Maxey 12. pic.twitter.com/HwIiPKVGGm – 9:18 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Emphatic tip-dunk by Matisse Thybulle to end the half, and Philadelphia goes into the break with a 65-49 lead.

Joel Embiid: 14-7-2

James Harden: 17-3-5

Embiid and Harden: 19 free throws

Minnesota: 13 free throws – 9:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Woah. Matisse Thybulle rose up and slammed home a missed Danny Green triple at the buzzer. Philly will carry a 65-49 lead into the half. James Harden is up to 17 points and 5 assists and Joel Embiid has 14 and 7 rebounds. #Sixers – 9:17 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

17-3-5 for Harden in his first half with the Sixers. Only needed six shots to do it. – 9:17 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

James Harden stepback 3 and-1. Shades of the Gaungzhou Loong Lions game. – 9:17 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Harden and Embiid combine for 31 first half points. 16 of those points came at the free throw line

Wolves down by 16 at half – 9:16 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

James Harden making grown men swoon – 9:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

And there’s a four-point play for James Harden off the stepback. – 9:15 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

And there’s the 1st step back triple And-1 of the James Harden era in Philadelphia. He’s up to 17 points on the night. Philly up 63-49. #Sixers – 9:15 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I think you gotta put Ant on Harden/Maxey to keep him engaged. He just checks out when he has to guard Korkmaz in the corner. And while Korkmaz isn’t as good as those guys, he’ll punish just as much if you leave him open in the corner. – 9:02 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden up to 11 points while 3-for-5 shooting and making 4 of 5 foul shots. The point guard also has three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes, 4 seconds of action so far. – 9:02 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden on @Tyrese Maxey (last week):

“You love that young, turnt energy that [Tyrese] has… I can’t wait to have that pace. I feel like we can compliment each other.”

“That pace”: pic.twitter.com/rgtJ2YiNs8 – 9:01 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

So far for the Sixers:

14 2-point attempts

14 3-point attempts

20 free-throw attempts.

Sixers’ 3-point attempt rate (36.1% of FGAs) ranks just 24th in league. You would expect Harden to help improve that substantially, both because of his own shooting, but also shot creation. – 8:58 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

Harden moving and spacing to the corner of-ball? pic.twitter.com/uLl5n815hO – 8:48 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Harden hits a spot up catch and shoot triple with movement then Tobias rains another. Creepy minutes? – 8:47 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Harden complains to ref after not getting call driving the lane he got a season ago. So glad that is back.

At least this time he did it while running back up court on defense. – 8:47 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

If Harden actually starts moving off the ball, that’s when the Sixers could really get dangerous. – 8:46 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A relocation catch-and-shoot Harden three in the corner is something I can’t remember seeing very much of in recent years – 8:46 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

It is so strange to see Doc Rivers argue IN FAVOR of James Harden free throws lol – 8:46 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch James Harden drive, get and-1 for first bucket with 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/25/wat… – 8:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

After 1Q:

— 16 free throws

— 11 for Embiid/Harden

— Went into bonus 4 minutes in pic.twitter.com/xv44zp3cBK – 8:43 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Tobias Harris has to stop second guessing, especially when Harden is putting in the work to set him up. – 8:42 PM

Kevin Pelton @kpelton

Mentioned the Sixers’ potential to live in the bonus on last week’s Lowe Post and the first quarter with Harden in the lineup lived up to that promise (or possibly threat for people who hate seeing parades to the free throw line). – 8:42 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 34, Wolves 25 at the end of the first. Harden with 5 points on 1-of-2 shooting, one rebound and one assist in nine minutes. Embiid with 10 and 6 despite going 1-of-5 from the floor (7-of-8 from the line). Sixers are 5-of-9 from beyond the arc. – 8:42 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Quarters played with Embiid/Harden in an opposing team’s arena: 1

Quarters with a “refs you suck” chant: 1

34-25 Sixers at the end of 1. – 8:41 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Sixers are on pace for 64 free throw attempts per game after the first quarter of James Harden’s debut. – 8:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden and Paul Millsap on for Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. Look at Doc Rivers staggering lineups out here. #Sixers – 8:35 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Staggering update: Now Harden back in at the 1:56 mark of the first, with Embiid, Maxey and Harris out. – 8:35 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Seems like the coaching staff sent a clear message that you better be shooting or moving the ball if your name isn’t Embiid or Harden. Ball is flying around the floor early – 8:32 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Harden and Harris the first to be subbed out for the Sixers, which means River’ initial stab at the two-man groupings appears to be Embiid + Maxey and Harden + Harris. I think this is the right pairings, fwiw. – 8:28 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Harden-Harris go out, Maxey-Embiid stay.

Never has a substitution pattern been more closely observed in the history of NBA regular season basketball. – 8:28 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

First subs for Philly come at the five minute mark:

James Harden and Tobias Harris out, Georges Niang and Furkan Korkmaz in

Would seem to indicate the staggers will be Harden/Harris and Maxey/Embiid, which always was the logical pairing. Doc has said he’d stagger them. – 8:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

1st initial stint for James Harden: 3 points and an assist. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid will stay on the floor while Harden gets a rest. #Sixers – 8:27 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

First subs for the Sixers: Korkmaz for Harden and Niang for Harris. – 8:26 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

James Harden opens his Sixers account with an And-1!

(📼 @NBATV)

pic.twitter.com/ruXg8FRYXN – 8:25 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

James Harden will be good in the Sixers offense because Doc is already utilizing him out of 21 series, which is where Harden exceeds with a Big that’s an offensive threat. Doc ran 21 series a ton with the Clippers. – 8:24 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Yeah might just need to watch Harden and Embiid the rest of the way – 8:22 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Shaking off rust, coaching on-court already paying dividends. #Harden – 8:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

James Harden hits Tobias Harris on the wing in a semi-break situation for a 3-pointer, followed by a timeout, to make it 16-6 Sixers with 6:51 to go in the first. Now a 15-0 run for Philly. – 8:22 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Things you love to see:

A 15-0 @Philadelphia 76ers run in the first quarter of the James Harden era. – 8:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

That’s a big thing right there. Tobias Harris just walked into a triple off the pass from James Harden. Philly is on a 15-0 run and lead it 16-6 causing a timeout from Minnesota. #Sixers – 8:21 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

So far the Sixers in the Embiid/Harden era have 7 FTA and 8 FGA. Sounds about right. – 8:20 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

four minutes into the Embiid/Harden era and I think the opposing team’s fanbase is probably already pissed about the officiating

(maybe justifiably so on that last call) – 8:19 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

James Harden FIRST bucket as a 76er.

Iso and one on Anthony Edwards 🤧

pic.twitter.com/knTx9D1ZuP – 8:18 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden’s first shot attempt, basketball and three-point play as a Sixers came with 8:43 left in the first quarter. The #Sixers lead 10-6. – 8:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

There’s Harden. – 8:17 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

James Harden’s first shot attempt comes at the 8:43 mark of the first: an and-one drive to the hoop, through contact. – 8:17 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

On/off splits:

Joel Embiid w/out James Harden: 81.3% from the line.

With James Harden: 50%

🤔 – 8:13 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

No more fitting way for the Embiid-Harden era to start than with some free throws. – 8:12 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Minnesota Timberwolves are last in the NBA in fouls per game – exactly the kind of team that the combination of Joel Embiid and James Harden should feast against. – 8:12 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden in a @Philadelphia 76ers jersey pic.twitter.com/EftYr9Pdhd – 8:11 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Pat Bev on Harden pic.twitter.com/zgmRQV4mwm – 8:11 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

James Harden vs Patrick Beverley and Chris Finch – 8:11 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Embiid just did that scary eyes thing, looked Harden in the face and said “it’s go time” – 8:10 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Harden get booed during pregame introductions. So does Embiid. – 8:06 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers PG James Harden (1,423 career steals) needs five steals to tie Tim Hardaway for 55th on the NBA all-time steals list at 1,428. #DidYouKnowFlow – 8:05 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Embiid and Harden are locked in for their debut as teammates 👀 🔒

pic.twitter.com/4Fhwo2U7JF – 8:05 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden #PregameFlow 6 pic.twitter.com/jo1x4JRVl9 – 8:05 PM

Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC

With great respect to the Heat and everything else that is way more important in the world: How is James Harden’s Philly debut not on National TV in 2022? – 8:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden #PregameFlow 5 pic.twitter.com/vo2m3Peg0o – 7:48 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

What’s everybody drinking for Harden’s Sixers debut tonight? – 7:45 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Daryl Morey’s 16 month personal nightmare of experiencing life without James Harden ends in 20 minutes. – 7:40 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden #PregameFlow 4 pic.twitter.com/03evaOjmkb – 7:39 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

James Harden warms up for his Philly debut in the @adidas Basketball Harden Vol. 6: pic.twitter.com/RLwvgOot9L – 7:36 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Philadelphia’s starting lineup:

Tyrese Maxey

James Harden

Matisse Thybulle

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid – 7:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden #PregameFlow 3 pic.twitter.com/zQaoboS85B – 7:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Matisse Thybulle will be the starter tonight alongside Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers in Minnesota:

◦ James Harden

◦ Tyrese Maxey

◦ Matisse Thybulle

◦ Tobias Harris

◦ Joel Embiid

🍿🍿🍿 – 7:30 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden pregame work part 4 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/GNdn0e63dG – 7:12 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

More James Harden work part 3 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/VFjhUvkcxX – 7:07 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

With James Harden set to make his Sixers debut tonight vs T-Wolves, @Shaun Powell with good perspective on Harden, and if he’ll learn this time how to fit in with an All-Star teammate on.nba.com/3HoG3M6 – 7:06 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden #PregameFlow 2 pic.twitter.com/IBx6MrKT9O – 7:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

More James Harden work pregame in Minnesota #Sixers pic.twitter.com/QJDMDV6pW2 – 7:02 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

James Harden #PregameFlow pic.twitter.com/1w0HoJ6R5A – 7:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden is warming up and preparing to make his team debut #Sixers pic.twitter.com/CTGKYLCOIq – 6:59 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Can’t believe the Knicks are on national TV tonight and they didn’t flex this Harden-Embiid debut. – 6:43 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement with @jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA

We back up.

– Harden’s debut

– Brogdon with Hali now

– Luka vs. Don

– Point Book

– and oh good the Knicks are back too

Lord of Lineups at the top of the show, live all the way through tipoff:

➡️ https://t.co/yt3eTgGeJM pic.twitter.com/CBubSYllZb – 6:31 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

The 76ers visit #RaisedByWolves as James Harden debuts. All eyes will be on Philly but Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has my attention. Will his offensive slump continue? My thoughts from the @WagerTalk NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/GbDCsjLG3o – 6:28 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

James Harden makes his debut tonight – I’m fascinated to see if he’s willing to give the ball up more quickly than he has in years

Joel Embiid is an MVP frontrunner on a Top 3 team in the East – the 76ers duo can be terrific but the Beard has to let the offense flow through Joel – 6:25 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

When asked about holding James Harden to a 4-13 performance last month, Wolves coach Chris Finch joked that he wasn’t sure that was the “most engaged” version of Harden. Said he fully expects Harden to be at his best tonight in his 76ers debut. – 6:22 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Harden here. pic.twitter.com/PQTOjk4kjK – 5:55 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

After a brief delay, the James Harden era is set to begin Friday in Minnesota inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:03 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As James Harden gets set to make his debut tonight in Minnesota, the team discusses their expectations for him #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/24/six… via @SixersWire – 4:33 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on appreciating DeRozan, Bulls depth, Wolves-Grizz, Nuggets-Kings, Celtics beating the depleted Nets, Harden debut, Warriors, and POINT BOOKER. I promised on the pod I’d tweet a video of Booker assists so here it is 🤘🤘 https://t.co/lyoK8ax8zT pic.twitter.com/y1zwSNMjPH – 4:11 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

James Harden is set to make his Sixers debut tonight against the T-Wolves.

How many points do you think the Beard will drop? pic.twitter.com/zuzZSp3jD3 – 3:29 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: What do you expect from the James Harden and Joel Embiid pairing in Harden’s #Sixers’ debut tonight? https://t.co/uccYbybRHr pic.twitter.com/faFtmEKzaL – 3:00 PM

