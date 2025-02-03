76ers play the Mavericks in non-conference action

Dallas Mavericks (26-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (19-29, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers host Spencer Dinwiddie and the Dallas Mavericks in a non-conference matchup.

The 76ers have gone 9-15 at home. Philadelphia is 9-17 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mavericks are 12-14 in road games. Dallas is 13-16 against opponents over .500.

The 76ers score 109.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 49.0% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 33.5 points over the last 10 games.

Dinwiddie is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul George: out (illness), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Jared McCain: out for season (meniscus), Caleb Martin: out (hip), Andre Drummond: out (toe), Eric Gordon: out (knee), KJ Martin: out (foot).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out (hip), P.J. Washington Jr.: out (knee), Kyrie Irving: out (shoulder), Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press