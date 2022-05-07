76ers listing Joel Embiid as questionable for Game 4

JD Shaw: The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as questionable to play in Game 4 tomorrow. Something tells me he’ll be active again.

The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as questionable to play in Game 4 tomorrow. Something tells me he'll be active again.

Embiid addresses his return, motivation from Bam, strategy against Heat and the F word: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…

I’ve talked about all the offensive issues, but Miami had a solid defensive game-plan

Bam-Tucker switch

Tucker fronts Embiid

Strus backside help, Jimmy splits difference

Perfect rotations end with Harden iso on Bam into a turnover

They executed on that side of the floor pic.twitter.com/1MAuHOBqQZ – 2:03 PM

Embiid says Siakam elbow not intentional, was irritated by reaction of Toronto fans

Joel Embiid was obviously a huge part of the Game 3 win just by his mere presence. James Harden and the team praised him for coming back.

Takeaways from last night’s Game 3 loss in Philadelphia:

-What went wrong for the Heat’s offense?

-Kyle Lowry returns, but finishes scoreless

-The Joel Embiid impact

-It’s a make-or-miss league

-And more

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:56 PM

The #Sixers can even series with the #Heat by winning Game 4 thanks primarily to the return of Joel Embiid

Sixers star Joel Embiid did what the Phillies' bullpen couldn't do: register the save.

'Dissecting the Philadelphia 76ers' 99-79 Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat and Joel Embiid's return' by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers

After the Heat watch film, there will be a lot of intention in game 4 to put Embiid in the action with Butler

Playing so high, meant a screen rejection and drive was sitting there

Plus in the 2nd clip, there was a switch, then seal for an open lane

There will be openings there pic.twitter.com/3nB2oCRF4I – 10:15 AM

'It's whatever': Joel Embiid brushes off wearing protective mask during Sixers' Game 3 win over Miami Heat

After a legendary return, Joel Embiid has given the Sixers new life in a series they can win

Sixers' Joel Embiid irritated with Raptors fans for chanting "F Embiid" after Pascal Siakam's elbow gave him a fractured orbital and concussion

Joel Embiid addresses his return against Heat (with an interesting admission), what "pissed him" off watching Bam; their strategy against Heat; playing with a mask and a soliloquy on fans and the F word

NBA[dot]com’s matchup data isn’t available, but a decent barometer of Joel Embiid as the fulcrum of the defense:

In the first 2 games of the series, 34.5% of Miami’s shots came at the basket.

25.3% of their shots came at the rim last night. – 9:41 AM

What went wrong for the Heat's offense, and other takeaways from a 20-point loss to the 76ers in Game 3. More on Joel Embiid's impact, the 76ers' improved outside shooting, Kyle Lowry's return and other stuff

Joel Embiid criticizes Raptors fans for how they responded to his injury in Game 6

Updated observations on Joel Embiid and the Sixers' Game 3 win last night

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:58 AM

Joel Embiid came back on Friday, and well, the Sixers looked a whole lot better. News at 11.

On Embiid ’s motivation battling through injuries and him being able to transform the Sixers even when he’s not at his best: theathletic.com/3298604/2022/0… – 8:30 AM

Five Degree of Heat from Friday night’s 99-79 loss in Philadelphia: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Finished at the finish.

2. Jimmy Butler, but no one else.

3. Offense awful, especially early.

4. Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry return. One was dominant.

5. Caleb Martin shuffled out of mix. – 8:15 AM

Winderman's view: Embiid returns and everything changes, plus other thoughts on Heat-76ers.

#NBA column on Joel Embiid propelling the #Sixers back into their playoff series against the #Heat

#Sixers' Joel Embiid irritated with #Raptors fans for chanting "F Embiid" after Pascal Siakam's elbow gave him a fractured orbital and concussion

Embiid helps the Sixers get back in the series

James Harden: Joel Embiid showed why he's the MVP

sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 6:14 AM

'Dissecting the Philadelphia 76ers' 99-79 Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat and Joel Embiid's return' by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers

Heat vs. 76ers: Joel Embiid displays incredible toughness in return, helps propel Philadelphia to Game 3 win

cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 2:11 AM

Doncic and Embiid are back in charge, Mavs and Sixers get the home wins

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:28 AM

Joel Embiid on the road ahead:

“I feel like we have a big chance to win it all. We’ve got to stay healthy, we all have to play well, we all have to be damn near perfect. That’s what I signed up for. Whatever it’s going to take me to win, that’s what I’m going to do.” – 11:59 PM

James Harden on Joel Embiid tonight:

“We needed him, he showed up, he delivered. It’s not about him scoring 30 or 40 points – It’s about his presence. His presence alone gives us energy.” – 11:53 PM

Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid playing tonight:

“I was so happy to see 21 hanging up in the locker room, with his mask… He’s a soldier, man. Thumb, mask, concussion, broken face… He’s resilient. He’s the MVP for a reason. It’s a testimony to his will and his wanting to win.” – 11:46 PM

Joel Embiid explains why he was upset with Raptors fans after the elbow from Pascal Siakam #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:40 PM

What went wrong for the Heat's offense, and other takeaways from a 20-point loss to the 76ers in Game 3. More on Joel Embiid's impact, the 76ers' improved outside shooting, Kyle Lowry's return and other stuff

The #Sixers get back into series vs. the #Heat thanks largely to Joel Embiid

Embiid, on whether there was a chance he'd delay his return until Game 4: "These fractures, they're not gonna heal for a couple of weeks so it was really not gonna change anything in my life if I played now or in Game 4. it's about doing whatever is possible to protect it."

Embiid, on wearing the mask: "Four years ago I really complained about it. It's a little different this year because I don't have to wear goggles. Those were really annoying."

Joel Embiid reacts to his big return as Philly picks up a big Game 3 win over the Heat

Embiid: "I didn't think I had a lot of energy [to start the game], honestly. I was really trying to get through it, and kinda just use my presence out there as a decoy. I feel like what I pride myself on is really defensively, and I feel that's where my presence is really felt."

Joel Embiid with a very long, thoughtful answer about Pascal Siakam's elbow, the reaction to it in Toronto as it happened, and the interactions between players and fans in the crowd in general these days

Jimmy on Embiid: "You add Jo to any team, home or away, the game, the scouting report, it changes drastically. He's been like that for his entire career. But that's not the reason that we lost the game — we didn't get back, turned the ball over … but he is a big part of it."

With Joel Embiid, the #Sixers went 16 for 33 (.485) from 3-point range in Game 3 after hitting just 14 of 64 (.219) in the first two games without him.

Joel Embiid doesn't think the elbow from Pascal Siakam was intentional. "I don't think it was intentional. That's my guy. Obviously, it's unfortunate. I don't think he meant to do it."

Here's the full Embiid response on the treatment he got in Toronto, and some takes on how the league handles players cursing and/or going back and forth with fans

Joel Embiid, when asked whether he thinks about all the time he's missed in his career when dealing with injuries like this: "It's what motivates me to win

Embiid, who said he feels pretty good, said he always knew he would play in this series&was annoyed watching first two games:”Bam was dominating. I was really pissed off watching another big [guy] play well against my team.” Tough night for Bam tonight after 3 straight good ones – 10:39 PM

Embiid saved some bullets for Raptors fans for how they reacted to his injury and the “fuck Embiid” chants during the series:

“I always thought they had great fans but it kind of changed my mind…I think they got mad because i did the airplane celebration” – 10:36 PM

Joel Embiid was upset with Raptors fans. He thought they had great fans, but the way they reacted to his injury in Game 6 bothered him and he didn’t like it at all. He also thought the “fuck Embiid” chants were out of line. #Sixers – 10:36 PM

Joel Embiid on the elbow from Pascal Siakam in the first round:

“I don’t think it was intentional. That’s my guy” #Sixers – 10:35 PM

#Sixers Joel Embiid on what they did better on defense than in first two games: pic.twitter.com/ByIPTz8IaZ – 10:35 PM

Five Degree of Heat from Friday night’s 99-79 loss in Philadelphia: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Finished at the finish.

2. Jimmy Butler, but no one else.

3. Offense awful, especially early.

4. Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry return. One was dominant.

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Embiid says he was “pissed” watching Bam beat his team in the first 2 games of the series. – 10:29 PM

Embiid calls the last 6 days a struggle. Says he had a number of symptoms from the concussion. Says he was cleared yesterday, and then today was about going through the drills to test himself. – 10:28 PM

Joel Embiid says he’s feeling pretty good. Says the last week has been a “struggle” #Sixers – 10:27 PM

“We needed him, and he showed up a delivered” – James Harden on Joel Embiid #Sixers – 10:11 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 10:10 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

pic.twitter.com/X6PE3IxTQj – 10:02 PM

Embiid triumphant in return to lead 76ers to 99-79 win to cut Heat series lead to 2-1 hothothoops.com/2022/5/6/23060… – 10:02 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

With Embiid back to shut off the paint, Miami’s O was so meek. Joel shut down the Lowry/Bam two man game, Strus didn’t scare Philly, and even Jimmy’s points came in spaces Bam owned in Gs 1-2. I wonder if we see Duncan Robinson in Game 4. A bit surprised we didn’t see him tonight – 10:00 PM

Doc didn’t really have much to say when asked if he’s ever seen anyone play through the injuries Embiid has, but said that he gets hit a ton because he’s so good.

Says that his retort for coaches who complain about fouls is “stop fouling him”. – 10:00 PM

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid starting the 4th quarter:

“He talked me into it.”

😂 – 9:56 PM

That was special from Embiid to give the Sixers whatever he had, when their starters are all contributing they’re tough. Bam was shook, Kyle with the patented zero special. Gotta figure the Heat will have the three ball going in Game 4. – 9:53 PM

This series:

Joel Embiid .…… +8 in 37 mins

Paul Reed .…….. +7 in 49 mins

D. Jordan ……… -31 in 31 mins – 9:50 PM

Joel Embiid came through defensively more than anything else – 9:48 PM

Nothing but respect, @Joel Embiid. 🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽 lotta heart ❤️ – 9:48 PM

“I definitely wasn’t good enough.” – Joel Embiid

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Winderman’s view: Embiid returns and everything changes, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:47 PM

Inspirational effort by Joel Embiid. You can see how much pain he is dealing with. 18 points, 11 rebounds and Philadelphia is right back in this series. – 9:45 PM

Sixers won Game 3 over the Heat.

-Danny Green difference maker (21pts, 7/9 FG)

-Tobias Harris had almost triple-double (9pts, 10rebs, 8asts)

-Joel Embiid led by example (18pts, 11rebs)

-Tyrese Maxey put up a show (21pts, 6rebs)

-James Harden had +27 (17-8-6)|

#PhilaUnite – 9:45 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Final: Sixers win 99-79, and now trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 Sunday night in Philly.

Embiid finished with 18/11 and changed the game defensively, Maxey had a huge second half and finished with 18, Harden steadied the offense and Green chipped in with 21 on 7-9 shooting. – 9:43 PM

FINAL: Sixers 99, Heat 79 to close the gap to 2-1 in this second-round series. Maxey with 21 and 6 and another massive second half. Embiid with 18 and 11 in his return from an orbital fracture and concussion. Harden with 17-8-6. Game 4 is Sunday night. – 9:43 PM

The @Philadelphia 76ers defend home court, and win, 99-79.

Embiid: 18 PTS / 11 REB

Maxey: 21 PTS / 2 REB / 6 AST

Harden: 17 PTS / 8 REB / 6 AST

Green: 21 PTS / 4 REB

Harris: 9 PTS / 10 REB / 8 AST

…and a whole lotta heart. – 9:43 PM

Pedestrian stat line for Joel Embiid, by his standards anyway: 18 points and 11 boards. That doesn’t matter, though. His presence alone made this a series and he did it with a broken face and busted thumb.

Sixers win Game 3 by a 99-79 score. Miami leads the series 2-1. – 9:43 PM

Philly leading scorers in Game 3:

21 — Danny Green

21 — Tyrese Maxey

18 — James Harden

17 — Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/3hCFJjYHBo – 9:43 PM

36 minutes for Embiid tonight after not doing any conditioning for a week is maybe the most important stat of the night. – 9:41 PM

Joel Embiid return:

18 PTS

11 REB

in 36 MINS pic.twitter.com/sMfNKYTtEr – 9:41 PM

Embiid not getting a raucous MVP chant there at the line cause I’m guessing fans were watching the replay in terror to see where Bam hit him… – 9:39 PM

Paul Reed has checked in for Joel Embiid with the Sixers up by 17 points with 2:05 left. – 9:39 PM

What Joel Embiid did tonight was nothing short of heroic.

This is what an MVP looks like. – 9:39 PM

Embiid is half man half injury at this point and he played a full min load. Replace Billy Penn with Jo – 9:39 PM

Convex Hull spacing is big – having nobody you need to honor Above the break is big – having nobody who can credibly space out to the hash vs a dominant interior defender in Embiid is an issue. – 9:39 PM

Embiid must have seen bright flashes of white light after getting hit in the head again. Oof. – 9:37 PM

The refs gave Bam tacit approval to put hands on Embiid and then that happens – 9:37 PM

Adebayo smacked Embiid right in the face. Embiid needed some extra time to get up, but appears fine. Made both free throws. Sixers up 17 with 2:45 left. – 9:37 PM

Bam Adebayo caught Joel Embiid in the face going for that rebound with his left arm. Embiid was down on the court for a moment, but got up and made both free throws. He has 18 and 11 in this game. Philly is up 17 with 2:47 to go. – 9:37 PM

Looks like Bam’s left arm got Embiid across the face going for the last rebound. Embiid looked like he was in a bit of pain afterwards, but got up and appears to be fine now. – 9:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc clearly extended Embiid’s minutes because he wanted the Mud Man to play with all three of Maxey, Harden and Harris.

Maxey hits a 3 and the Sixers are up 10 now. – 9:15 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers are living in double drag, Thybulle (Herro) and Embiid screening for Harden. – 9:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid to start the fourth.

When Doc said a minute restriction was possible, I guess he meant it in the way that everything is possible. – 9:06 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

It’s about to be a very loud 12 minutes in South Philadelphia…

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead in Game 3, 68-65, headed to Q4.

Green: 18 PTS / 6-7 3fg

Embiid: 13 PTS / 10 REB

Harden: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 6 PTS / 9 REB / 6 AST – 9:05 PM

Heat outscored the Sixers by only 4 in the third. But the way it played out, it felt like more. Harden has 4 fouls Embiid and Green have 3. Lowry has 3 for Mia.

Sixers hold by 3 with 12 to go. Fans may need to be the 6th man. – 9:05 PM

Sixers 68, Heat 65 at the end of a seesaw third quarter. Both teams still struggling from the floor, especially Miami’s 6-of-22 mark from 3. Harden with 15 points (zero in the third) 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Embiid with 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds. – 9:05 PM

The ever-looming question of Sixers basketball appears again — can the Sixers win the non-Embiid minutes to open the fourth? – 9:04 PM

The most important minutes of the whole season loom. Figure Embiid has to recharge to open the 4th quarter. – 9:04 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers gotta do a way better job of exploiting Embiid’s mismatch when Miami switches the pick-and-roll.

Harden holding the ball for forever and isolating against Bam Adebayo is bad offense. – 8:41 PM

is it just me or does embiid not have the most faith in danny g – 8:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Shake was there to get a FT though. pic.twitter.com/Wz6phQ4oAq – 8:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Philadelphia stopped rebounding in that second quarter but they at least kept the defense up.

Embiid having his biggest struggle in the midrange (0/4) but so is Jimmy Butler (0/3 midrange FGs, 0/4 3s) – 8:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Halftime: 76ers 41, Heat 34.

Sixers scored four points over the final 6 minutes of the second quarter – all by Shake Milton – to allow Miami to stick around.

Joel Embiid missed all three shots he took in the second quarter. James Harden has 15 points, and Jimmy Butler has 10. – 8:21 PM

Joel embiid is about to cement himself as a Philly legend…fractured eye, messed up thumb…damn he’s tough – 8:19 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The good for the Heat

– Denying Embiid in the post

– Forcing turnovers

– OREBs generating extra possessions

The bad

– Rushing shots on offense

– 2 of 16 from 3

– Jimmy Butler looks like he has tired legs – 8:18 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Not exactly a work of art, but the Sixers lead 41-34 at the break.

End of the quarter offense has been rough: Super sloppy non-Embiid and Harden minutes to close the first, Shake Milton was the only guy to score in the last six minutes of the second. – 8:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 41, Heat 34. Miami hanging in there despite shooting a woeful 33 percent from the floor. Sixers’ 10 turnovers and 34.3 percent shooting are no bueno. Harden with 15 points (8-of-8 FT). Embiid with 7 points on 2-of-7 and 7 rebounds. – 8:18 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Heat can’t find much offensive rhythm at all. Butler, Strus and Herro are a combined 8-for-28 from the field. Embiid’s presence has been felt on both ends — but having him back has created more space for Harden to operate. Miami can’t just focus on him like they had been. – 8:17 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat didn’t shy away from Embiid in the paint there. Got him and Harden involved in the PnR and Harden screwed up. Easy dunk for Jimmy Butler. – 8:09 PM

Want to see more of that Bam right there

Go at Embiid – 8:02 PM

Joel Embiid makes his teammates so much better. Harden running p-n-r, better looks for Green. Stops and rebounds (!!!) that lead to early offense.

Oh and I haven’t seen DJ yet so safe to say he helps the coaches a ton too. – 8:00 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Really good stretch by the Sixers, who started the 2nd quarter on a 9-0 run with Embiid on the bench. Harden with 4 during this stretch, 2 for Harris and a corner 3 by Green, who is now 2-3 from deep for the game after going just 2-14 from 3 in the first two games of the series. – 7:56 PM

Think people are rushing to blame Doc for both Embiid and Harden being on the bench when the fact is that Harden picked up his 2nd foul late in 1Q. Picks up a 3rd in the first quarter and you’re in danger. – 7:49 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers only up 21-17 after a tough end to the first quarter, helped from further damage by the fact that the Heat shot just 2-6 from the free-throw line. Harden has 9/3/2 and Embiid has 7/4.

Sixers made their first two 3s then missed their next four. – 7:48 PM

Philly with and without Embiid going exactly as you’d expect, Heat haven’t found a way to attack when he’s in the game. – 7:48 PM

Sixers 21, Heat 17 at the end of the first. Heat shot 7-of-20 (started 3-of-15) and Sixers led by as many as 10, but seven turnovers have hurt them. Embiid with 7 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes. Harden with 9-3-2. – 7:47 PM

End of first quarter: 76ers 21, Heat 17. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 16 of Philadelphia’s 21 points. Heat shooting 36.8 percent from the field. – 7:46 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat – which has led every playoff game by at least 15 points and won 6 of them – finishes quarter strong and down 21-17 after one… Embiid, still listed as doubtful, plays the first 10 plus minutes of the game and has 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:46 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

He’s replaced by Bball Paul. – 7:43 PM

Paul Reed is checking in for Joel Embiid, after nearly 11 minutes for his first shift – 7:43 PM

Paul Reed coming in for Embiid at the 1:34 mark of the first. He was huffing and puffing a bit when play was stopped a bit ago. – 7:43 PM

Paul Reed getting set to check in for Embiid. The big fella has 7 points and 4 rebounds in his initial run. #Sixers – 7:43 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 7:33 PM

#Sixers are 2 for 2 on 3-pointers so far after going 14 for 64 (.219) without Joel Embiid in the first two losses to the #Heat. – 7:27 PM

Good start to this one. James Harden and Danny Green have knocked down some triples and they have a 10-8 lead early. Joel Embiid has 2 points from the free throw line. #Sixers – 7:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What an opening possession from Miami

Bam-Butler switch

Butler fronts Embiid

Strus waiting for the help

Charge – 7:18 PM

Ref calls offensive foul on Embiid on the Sixers first possession. – 7:17 PM

Embiid opens it for 76ers with a charge. But his face appears intact. – 7:17 PM

As you can imagine, home crowd went ballistic during Joel Embiid’s introduction, followed by MVP chants – 7:14 PM

Massive ovation when @MattyCord announces Joel Embiid as the #Sixers‘ final starter in Game 3 vs. #Heat – 7:14 PM

Let’s just say the atmosphere to start this game is *slightly* more energetic than it was for Games 1 and 2 in Miami. Joel Embiid’s re-introduction to the proceedings has plenty of juice in the building ahead of a do-or-die Game 3 for the 76ers. – 7:12 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:56 PM

I voted for Joel Embiid for MVP. And the fact that he’s even potentially going to try and play with a torn ligament in his hand and a broken face makes me question some things, for sure — but not my vote. – 6:55 PM

Joel Embiid is back. Kyle Lowry is back. Game 3 is minutes away.

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:51 PM

Joel Embiid playing 76ers-Heat Game 3 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/06/joe… – 6:48 PM

Kyle Lowry returns for Heat, Joel Embiid back for 76ers in Game 3 of East semis. https://t.co/UYool0kpWU pic.twitter.com/miJi2SR6dT – 6:48 PM

Sixers’ Joel Embiid to play in Game 3 vs. Miami Heat in Eastern Conference semifinals inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:48 PM

Philly starters: Harden, Maxey, Green, Harris, and Embiid

Heat starters: Lowry, Strus, Butler, Tucker, and Adebayo #Sixers – 6:46 PM

Very good @Philadelphia 76ers news:

Joel Embiid is available and starting in Game 3. – 6:41 PM

Joel Embiid will play tonight, Sixers say. – 6:41 PM

Joel Embiid is officially in for Game 3 – 6:41 PM

Embiid is in – 6:40 PM

Joel Embiid went from out to doubtful to active? 🤔 – 6:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’ve said this on every platform except this one, but it’s pretty clear Miami’s gameplan will be to force Philly’s role players to beat them

They’re going to help down freely off corners on Embiid

Forces the Danny Greens of the world to win them the game – 6:38 PM

For what it’s worth (and it’s worth very little at this point), Joel Embiid is still listed as doubtful on the 6:30 p.m. injury report.

The expectation is that he’ll play tonight. – 6:37 PM

The 76ers’ 6:30 p.m. injury report again listed Embiid as doubtful. Which is all well and good . . . except he’s back. – 6:37 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sixers star Joel Embiid will return for Game 3 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. Doc Rivers said he could be limited in minutes, because of minimal conditioning in the past week. – 6:34 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Some detail on the mask Joel Embiid is wearing tonight as he tries to play with the right orbital fracture. https://t.co/herm1FgKNf pic.twitter.com/v8HhefWz7m – 6:26 PM

Embiid from the corner: pic.twitter.com/6lYrH6dmfW – 6:26 PM

Masked Embiid pic.twitter.com/3UfF1vxnFh – 6:24 PM

My best friend’s sister’s boyfriend’s brother’s girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who’s going with the girl who heard at 31 Flavors last night that Joel Embiid is going to try to play. – 6:24 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid gets a big hand as he walks onto court to warm up prior to Game 3: pic.twitter.com/TzS0QnPtqO – 6:22 PM

More Joel Embiid #Sixers pic.twitter.com/d2J66TbXCp – 6:22 PM

A masked Joel Embiid has started his warmup: pic.twitter.com/P4ON955qgb – 6:21 PM

Embiid warmup flow pic.twitter.com/1jTJOl4mcm – 6:20 PM

Embiid has taken the court. pic.twitter.com/KEIWZq4xXv – 6:20 PM

Joel Embiid, wearing mask, enters court to warm up to loud ovation. Cannot fathom he doesn’t play (so can fathom he does play). – 6:20 PM

Joel Embiid takes the court for warmups with his mask #Sixers pic.twitter.com/XytCg0e7oc – 6:20 PM

Joel Embiid is on the court warming up for tonight’s game. He has a mask on. – 6:19 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will warm up momentarily with the intention of returning tonight in Game 3 against the Miami Heat, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @YahooSports. – 6:15 PM

One would assume Embiid would play tonight, at least give it a serious try, with his sister and shooting coach in attendance. #Sixers – 6:10 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The latest on the status of Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry ahead of Game 3, with tipoff an hour away miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:05 PM

Embiid plans to play barring any setbacks in next 58 minutes, per ESPN. Still listed as doubtful, which is kinda funny – 6:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And, yes, Spoelstra seemingly expects “doubtful” Embiid to be back, “We don’t want to duck any kind of competition. We expected Philly to be at full health at some point and we want to take on that challenge.” – 5:35 PM

#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on preparing in case Joel Embiid plays tonight: ‘He’s a big change, literally and figuratively. … We don’t want to duck any competition.’ Figured Miami would face the full #Sixers roster at some point and looks forward to that challenge. – 5:35 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 5:35 PM

Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid possibly returning:

“If you’re just trying to cram and prepare for a test…then it would probably be a lot more stressful.”

“We wanna take on that type of challenge.” – 5:33 PM

If Embiid is able to play tonight, Doc Rivers said there will be staffers monitoring his conditioning and how he looks on the floor. He hasn’t been able to run, etc. while in concussion protocols, and Rivers said today’s shootaround was more of a film/walk-thru session. – 5:30 PM

Updated #Sixers story on Doc Rivers saying Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s Game 3 vs #Heat will be determined during his pregame workout: https://t.co/Q6QsOE9SWj #76ers pic.twitter.com/uxy8NrjdE2 – 5:25 PM

Rivers said no minutes restriction on Embiid if he plays, but said his situation (eye, orbital, thumb) will be monitored by others throughout. – 5:23 PM

Rivers said no cap on minutes for Embiid if he plays. – 5:21 PM

Doc Rivers said there won’t be a minutes restriction on Joel Embiid if he plays tonight, but the team will monitor his conditioning. – 5:21 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Listed as doubtful

“He’s going to warm up and see, and go from there.” – 5:18 PM

Rivers says Embiid is still listed as doubtful, will go through his warmup and they’ll take it from there (as anticipated) – 5:18 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Interesting stuff from @Steve Bulpett on the future of Doc Rivers. Are the @Los Angeles Lakers stalling on their coaching search? Would Embiid be unhappy if the @Philadelphia 76ers let him walk? Hmmm …

heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:27 PM

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 3:26 PM

Charles Barkley discusses “the one thing that really sucks” about Heat-76ers. (Embiid still doubtful on the 3:09 pm and 41 second injury report.) miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:10 PM

76ers’ Joel Embiid exits concussion protocols, currently upgraded to “doubtful” for Friday return vs. Heat. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:07 PM

Joel Embiid returned after missing more than a week with a facial fracture and concussion to play 36 minutes, score 18 points and grab 11 rebounds to lead his 76ers to a 99-79 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of this Eastern Conference semifinal, pulling Philadelphia back into the series after dropping the opening two games. “No,” Embiid said, when asked if there was ever a moment when he thought he wouldn’t return to the series. “When it happened, after we figured out what really happened, I didn’t think about [the possibility of not playing]. -via ESPN / May 7, 2022

Kyle Neubeck: Maxey on his concern for Embiid: “I just asked him a couple of times, like, are you okay? You promise you’re good? End of the day, basketball is extremely important to all of us and it’s our job, but you want somebody to be the best they can possibly be feeling in life in general -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / May 7, 2022

Joel Embiid said that he didn’t believe that Siakam, who is a fellow native of Cameroon, didn’t intentionally hit him with the elbow. He also gave a very long, thoughtful answer on the interactions between fans and players in general in today’s NBA, including hearing “F— Embiid” chants throughout the series and how the fans there reacted after he was struck in the face. “I don’t think it was intentional,” Embiid said. “That’s my guy, obviously. It’s unfortunate. I don’t think he meant to do it. But, you know, I was more irritated by the perception of when that happened by really the fans and I’ve always thought they have great fans, but I kind of changed my mind about, you know, the fans up there. Whether it throughout the series, the ‘F—‘ chants and all that stuff. That’s cool. -via ESPN / May 7, 2022