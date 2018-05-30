76ers launch investigation into team president Bryan Colangelo’s social media use

Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo (AP)

The Philadelphia 76ers have started an independent investigation into the “serious” allegations regarding Sixers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo’s social media usage.

“An online media outlet filed a story linking multiple social media accounts to 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo. The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter. We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded,” the team said in a statement.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

Colangelo was at the center of a report from The Ringer detailing his apparent connection to multiple “burner” accounts on Twitter, which criticized several key players such as Joel Embiid, Jahlil Okafor, Nerlens Noel and Markelle Fultz, divulged potential team information and engaged in attacking Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, among other things.

In speaking to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Colangelo said he stands by his statements of having no knowledge of the situation nor the “motives or origins” behind the activity.

Colangelo has served as 76ers president since 2016, returning to the NBA after two successful stints with the Phoenix Suns from 1995-2006 and Raptors from 2006-13. The 76ers returned to winning this season, with the franchise going 52-30 and making a run to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where it lost to the Boston Celtics.

Behind Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers appear to be future Eastern Conference contenders and are expected to be a strong free-agency destination this offseason. Philadelphia will have the ability to create nearly $30 million in salary cap space as it targets top free agents.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL star’s career likely over due to concussions

• Serena’s outfit steals show in French Open return

• Why an NFL star’s tweet could cost him millions

• Smith rips NFL, says anthem rule pushes ‘false narrative’

