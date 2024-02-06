76ers host the Warriors for cross-conference matchup

Golden State Warriors (22-25, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers in non-conference play.

The 76ers are 17-8 in home games. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 52.2 points per game in the paint led by Joel Embiid averaging 14.6.

The Warriors are 9-12 on the road. Golden State is eighth in the league scoring 118.7 points per game while shooting 47.2%.

The 76ers average 118.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 118.4 the Warriors allow. The Warriors score 5.3 more points per game (118.7) than the 76ers allow (113.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 119-107 in the last meeting on Jan. 31. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 37 points, and Tobias Harris led the 76ers with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.7 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jonathan Kuminga is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 30.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 125.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Nicolas Batum: day to day (hamstring), Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kenneth Lofton Jr.: out (personal).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (hamstring), Chris Paul: out (hand), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (ankle).

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press