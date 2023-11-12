76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck by vehicle while walking, expected to miss major time

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle.

Oubre was walking near his home in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday evening when he was struck, team representatives told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dave Sholler, Philadelphia's chief communications officer, confirmed Wojnarowski's report to USA TODAY Sports.

The 27-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries that will cause him to miss significant time this season, the team spokesperson told Wojnarowski, although his injuries are not believed to be season-ending. Oubre was joined at the hospital by 76ers president Daryl Morey and other team representatives.

Local police are investigating the incident.

Oubre was selected out of Kansas by the Atlanta Hawks with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, before his draft rights were traded to the Washington Wizards. Oubre played for the Phoenix Suns (2018–20), Golden State Warriors (2020–21) and Charlotte Hornets (2021–2023) before being traded to the 76ers in September, where he's made an early impact and averaged 16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals through eight games this season.

On Friday evening, Oubre recorded eight points, eight rebounds and two steals in Philadelphia's 114-106 win over the Detroit Pistons.

