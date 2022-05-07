76ers fined $50,000 for failing to accurately disclose Joel Embiid’s status before Game 3

Tim Bontemps: The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday. The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week.

Source: Twitter @TimBontemps

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“[James Harden] has played almost 39,000 minutes…it will catch up to you.”

With Joel Embiid out, Antonio Daniels has concerns that James Harden can carry the load for the 76ers against Miami

#PhilaUnite #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/h4dTKXfbPd – 7:04 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NBA fines 76ers $50,000 for failing to disclose Embiid’s status in “accurate &timely manner” prior to Game 3. (The 76ers’ mistake, in my view, was changing his status from out to doubtful all day Friday, instead of changing it from out to questionable, which would have been OK) – 7:01 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#NBA fines #76ers $50K for “violating league injury reporting rules” with Joel Embiid’s “participation status” before Friday’s Game 3 vs. #Heat.

Philly won Game 3.

#Suns got fined for same thing with Devin Booker’s hamstring before Game 6 in New Orleans.

Phoenix won Game 6. pic.twitter.com/EAqJhnbGkH – 6:57 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Sixers were fined $50K for failing to “disclose center-forward

Joel Embiid’s participation status in an accurate and timely manner prior to Game 3”. – 6:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

NBA announces that the Sixers have been fined $50,000 for “violating league injury reporting rules.”

Per league release, the team did not disclose Embiid’s status “in an accurate and timely manner” before last night’s Game 3. – 6:54 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Sixers fined $50,000 for violating NBA’s injury reporting rules re: Joel Embiid and his availability for Friday’s game vs. Heat. pic.twitter.com/tgnWYD4ZHF – 6:54 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

The NBA just announced that the 76ers have been fined $50,000 for “violating league injury reporting rules.” Joel Embiid was listed as doubtful before playing in Game 3. – 6:53 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA gave the Sixers a $50,000 fine for not disclosing Joel Embiid’s status for Game 3 “in an accurate and timely manner.” – 6:52 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The 76ers have been fined $50,000 for not following the injury reporting rules regarding Joel Embiid yesterday. The Phoenix Suns were hit for the same amount for how they handled Devin Booker’s status last week. – 6:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo vows more aggressiveness, smarter play against 76ers’ Joel Embiid. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for Sunday for 76ers vs. Heat. Considering he took the court Friday while listed as doubtful for that game, take it all for what it’s (not) worth. – 5:17 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game, for whatever it’s worth.

Heat injury report for Game 4 not yet posted. – 5:11 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

James Harden and Joel Embiid are the most efficicent pick-and-roll duo in the NBA. @Kevin O’Connor looks at how Harden brings out the best in Embiid: https://t.co/LSA4rxLSEC pic.twitter.com/YghCxNOuoz – 4:22 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: How Joel Embiid led the #Sixers back into playoff series against the #Heat: https://t.co/Z3YMdcrx0p #76ers pic.twitter.com/va2t54ymNC – 4:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Bam Adebayo vows more aggressiveness, smarter play against 76ers’ Joel Embiid. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: P.J. Tucker gets under 76ers’ skin; schedule updates for remainder of series. – 3:49 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW from @Barry Jackson and me: What Bam Adebayo said he must do better against Joel Embiid and the 76ers miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Kyle Lowry on his return after two weeks away and other news – 3:36 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW from @Anthony Chiang and me: Bam, just now, discusses what he must do better against Embiid, 76ers after a difficult Game 3. The metrics of the Bam/Joel matchup. And Lowry reacts to scoreless game, schedule news, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:35 PM

Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

#FFTB @cryptocomofficial @Philadelphia 76ers @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/UaJQcdvuMZ – 3:35 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid and Isaiah Joe (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable for Game 4 tomorrow.

Embiid was one of the players on the court putting up shots when reporters were let into the gym post-film session. He went 36 mins. in Game 3, his first action since last Thursday. – 3:26 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Free his latest injury, Joel Embiid wonders what could have been if he stayed healthy #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/07/six… via @SixersWire – 3:25 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Joel Embiid and Isaiah Joe are listed as questionable for Game 4.

Joe suffered a sprained right ankle. – 2:59 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Embiid addresses his return, motivation from Bam, strategy against Heat and the F word: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:11 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’ve talked about all the offensive issues, but Miami had a solid defensive game-plan

Bam-Tucker switch

Tucker fronts Embiid

Strus backside help, Jimmy splits difference

Perfect rotations end with Harden iso on Bam into a turnover

They executed on that side of the floor pic.twitter.com/1MAuHOBqQZ – 2:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Embiid says Siakam elbow not intentional, was irritated by reaction of Toronto fans nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/07/emb… – 2:01 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid was obviously a huge part of the Game 3 win just by his mere presence. James Harden and the team praised him for coming back. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/07/jam… via @SixersWire – 1:16 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Takeaways from last night’s Game 3 loss in Philadelphia:

-What went wrong for the Heat’s offense?

-Kyle Lowry returns, but finishes scoreless

-The Joel Embiid impact

-It’s a make-or-miss league

-And more

miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:56 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: The #Sixers can even series with the #Heat by winning Game 4 thanks primarily to the return of Joel Embiid: https://t.co/Z3YMdcrx0p pic.twitter.com/5FWpWXVxRc – 12:05 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

New @YahooSports Story: Sixers star Joel Embiid did what the Phillies’ bullpen couldn’t do: register the save. sports.yahoo.com/76-ers-star-jo… – 11:15 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Dissecting the Philadelphia 76ers’ 99-79 Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat and Joel Embiid’s return’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN9280502091 – 11:04 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

After the Heat watch film, there will be a lot of intention in game 4 to put Embiid in the action with Butler

Playing so high, meant a screen rejection and drive was sitting there

Plus in the 2nd clip, there was a switch, then seal for an open lane

There will be openings there pic.twitter.com/3nB2oCRF4I – 10:15 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘It’s whatever’: Joel Embiid brushes off wearing protective mask during Sixers’ Game 3 win over Miami Heat inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 10:13 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

After a legendary return, Joel Embiid has given the Sixers new life in a series they can win | writes David Murphy inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 10:13 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ Joel Embiid irritated with Raptors fans for chanting “F Embiid” after Pascal Siakam’s elbow gave him a fractured orbital and concussion inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 10:12 AM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW from Philadelphia: Joel Embiid addresses his return against Heat (with an interesting admission), what “pissed him” off watching Bam; their strategy against Heat; playing with a mask and a soliloquy on fans and the F word: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:48 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

NBA[dot]com’s matchup data isn’t available, but a decent barometer of Joel Embiid as the fulcrum of the defense:

In the first 2 games of the series, 34.5% of Miami’s shots came at the basket.

25.3% of their shots came at the rim last night. – 9:41 AM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

What went wrong for the Heat’s offense, and other takeaways from a 20-point loss to the 76ers in Game 3 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on Joel Embiid’s impact, the 76ers’ improved outside shooting, Kyle Lowry’s return and other stuff – 9:35 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Joel Embiid criticizes Raptors fans for how they responded to his injury in Game 6 nj.com/sixers/2022/05… – 9:14 AM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Updated observations on Joel Embiid and the Sixers’ Game 3 win last night:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 8:58 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid came back on Friday, and well, the Sixers looked a whole lot better. News at 11.

On Embiid ’s motivation battling through injuries and him being able to transform the Sixers even when he’s not at his best: theathletic.com/3298604/2022/0… – 8:30 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degree of Heat from Friday night’s 99-79 loss in Philadelphia: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Finished at the finish.

2. Jimmy Butler, but no one else.

3. Offense awful, especially early.

4. Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry return. One was dominant.

5. Caleb Martin shuffled out of mix. – 8:15 AM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Embiid returns and everything changes, plus other thoughts on Heat-76ers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:14 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column on Joel Embiid propelling the #Sixers back into their playoff series against the #Heat: https://t.co/Z3YMdcJ8oZ #76ers pic.twitter.com/VRnkK6joWs – 8:00 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ Joel Embiid irritated with #Raptors fans for chanting “F Embiid” after Pascal Siakam’s elbow gave him a fractured orbital and concussion inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer – 7:42 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Embiid helps the Sixers get back in the series #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:21 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

James Harden: Joel Embiid showed why he’s the MVP

sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 6:14 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Dissecting the Philadelphia 76ers’ 99-79 Game 3 victory over the Miami Heat and Joel Embiid’s return’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN9280502091 – 3:47 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Heat vs. 76ers: Joel Embiid displays incredible toughness in return, helps propel Philadelphia to Game 3 win

By: @therealmikekb

cbssports.com/nba/news/heat-… – 2:11 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Doncic and Embiid are back in charge, Mavs and Sixers get the home wins

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 12:28 AM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid on the road ahead:

“I feel like we have a big chance to win it all. We’ve got to stay healthy, we all have to play well, we all have to be damn near perfect. That’s what I signed up for. Whatever it’s going to take me to win, that’s what I’m going to do.” – 11:59 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

James Harden on Joel Embiid tonight:

“We needed him, he showed up, he delivered. It’s not about him scoring 30 or 40 points – It’s about his presence. His presence alone gives us energy.” – 11:53 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid playing tonight:

“I was so happy to see 21 hanging up in the locker room, with his mask… He’s a soldier, man. Thumb, mask, concussion, broken face… He’s resilient. He’s the MVP for a reason. It’s a testimony to his will and his wanting to win.” – 11:46 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid explains why he was upset with Raptors fans after the elbow from Pascal Siakam #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/06/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: What went wrong for the Heat’s offense, and other takeaways from a 20-point loss to the 76ers in Game 3 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on Joel Embiid’s impact, the 76ers’ improved outside shooting, Kyle Lowry’s return and other stuff – 11:36 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers get back into series vs. the #Heat thanks largely to Joel Embiid: https://t.co/Z3YMdcJ8oZ pic.twitter.com/1vhseEPn3B – 11:30 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Embiid, on whether there was a chance he’d delay his return until Game 4: “These fractures, they’re not gonna heal for a couple of weeks so it was really not gonna change anything in my life if I played now or in Game 4. it’s about doing whatever is possible to protect it.” – 11:24 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Embiid, on wearing the mask: “Four years ago I really complained about it. It’s a little different this year because I don’t have to wear goggles. Those were really annoying.” – 11:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid reacts to his big return as Philly picks up a big Game 3 win over the Heat #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:14 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Maxey on his concern for Embiid: “I just asked him a couple of times, like, are you okay? You promise you’re good? End of the day, basketball is extremely important to all of us and it’s our job, but you want somebody to be the best they can possibly be feeling in life in general – 11:09 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Embiid: “I didn’t think I had a lot of energy [to start the game], honestly. I was really trying to get through it, and kinda just use my presence out there as a decoy. I feel like what I pride myself on is really defensively, and I feel that’s where my presence is really felt.” – 11:09 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid with a very long, thoughtful answer about Pascal Siakam’s elbow, the reaction to it in Toronto as it happened, and the interactions between players and fans in the crowd in general these days: pic.twitter.com/mAy3mqjdLN – 11:08 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Jimmy on Embiid: “You add Jo to any team, home or away, the game, the scouting report, it changes drastically. He’s been like that for his entire career. But that’s not the reason that we lost the game — we didn’t get back, turned the ball over … but he is a big part of it.” – 11:05 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

With Joel Embiid, the #Sixers went 16 for 33 (.485) from 3-point range in Game 3 after hitting just 14 of 64 (.219) in the first two games without him. – 11:04 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid doesn’t think the elbow from Pascal Siakam was intentional. “I don’t think it was intentional. That’s my guy. Obviously, it’s unfortunate. I don’t think he meant to do it.” – 11:01 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Here’s the full Embiid response on the treatment he got in Toronto, and some takes on how the league handles players cursing and/or going back and forth with fans: pic.twitter.com/KpnS3bIhGq – 11:01 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid, when asked whether he thinks about all the time he’s missed in his career when dealing with injuries like this: “It’s what motivates me to win.” – 10:39 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Embiid, who said he feels pretty good, said he always knew he would play in this series&was annoyed watching first two games:”Bam was dominating. I was really pissed off watching another big [guy] play well against my team.” Tough night for Bam tonight after 3 straight good ones – 10:39 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘Who knows how good I could’ve been if I didn’t miss those (first) two years.’ – 10:37 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid saved some bullets for Raptors fans for how they reacted to his injury and the “fuck Embiid” chants during the series:

“I always thought they had great fans but it kind of changed my mind…I think they got mad because i did the airplane celebration” – 10:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid was upset with Raptors fans. He thought they had great fans, but the way they reacted to his injury in Game 6 bothered him and he didn’t like it at all. He also thought the “fuck Embiid” chants were out of line. #Sixers – 10:36 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid on the elbow from Pascal Siakam in the first round:

“I don’t think it was intentional. That’s my guy” #Sixers – 10:35 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid says he doesn’t think Siakam threw the elbow on purpose, but said he was irritated by the fans. Says he used to think they had great fans, but not anymore. – 10:35 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Joel Embiid on what they did better on defense than in first two games: pic.twitter.com/ByIPTz8IaZ – 10:35 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Five Degree of Heat from Friday night’s 99-79 loss in Philadelphia: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Finished at the finish.

2. Jimmy Butler, but no one else.

3. Offense awful, especially early.

4. Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry return. One was dominant.

5. Caleb Martin shuffled out of mix. – 10:33 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid says there was never a time in which he thought he might miss the whole series. – 10:32 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Joel Embiid on feeling a responsibility to play for his team: pic.twitter.com/xTAnkG1zKT – 10:31 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on his impact in Game 3 win: pic.twitter.com/3cgFVgI7Nd – 10:30 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid says he was “pissed” watching Bam beat his team in the first 2 games of the series. – 10:29 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Embiid calls the last 6 days a struggle. Says he had a number of symptoms from the concussion. Says he was cleared yesterday, and then today was about going through the drills to test himself. – 10:28 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid says he’s feeling pretty good. Says the last week has been a “struggle” #Sixers – 10:27 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“We needed him, and he showed up a delivered” – James Harden on Joel Embiid #Sixers – 10:11 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 10:10 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid: ‘He’s a soldier. He’s been through so much.’ – 10:05 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Maxey, after calling Embiid a “soldier” and praising him for playing through all his injuries, still has jokes: “Broken face, it’s gonna make him look even uglier now” – 10:05 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“I was so happy when I saw the No. 21 jersey and the mask hanging up in the locker room…. He’s a solider, man” – Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid #Sixers – 10:04 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Maxey on if he’s ever had to play through a mask like Embiid had to: “I was so happy to see that ’21’ and mask hanging from the locker. He’s a soldier. That mask gone make him uglier now.” – 10:04 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tyrese Maxey on Joel Embiid: “He’s a soldier.” – 10:04 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey on the difference Joel Embiid made in Game 3: pic.twitter.com/uqtuBWhXHL – 10:03 PM

Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid

pic.twitter.com/X6PE3IxTQj – 10:02 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Embiid triumphant in return to lead 76ers to 99-79 win to cut Heat series lead to 2-1 hothothoops.com/2022/5/6/23060… – 10:02 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

With Embiid back to shut off the paint, Miami’s O was so meek. Joel shut down the Lowry/Bam two man game, Strus didn’t scare Philly, and even Jimmy’s points came in spaces Bam owned in Gs 1-2. I wonder if we see Duncan Robinson in Game 4. A bit surprised we didn’t see him tonight – 10:00 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Doc didn’t really have much to say when asked if he’s ever seen anyone play through the injuries Embiid has, but said that he gets hit a ton because he’s so good.

Says that his retort for coaches who complain about fouls is “stop fouling him”. – 10:00 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid starting the 4th quarter:

“He talked me into it.”

😂 – 9:56 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

That was special from Embiid to give the Sixers whatever he had, when their starters are all contributing they’re tough. Bam was shook, Kyle with the patented zero special. Gotta figure the Heat will have the three ball going in Game 4. – 9:53 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

This series:

Joel Embiid .…… +8 in 37 mins

Paul Reed .…….. +7 in 49 mins

D. Jordan ……… -31 in 31 mins – 9:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Joel Embiid came through defensively more than anything else – 9:48 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Nothing but respect, @Joel Embiid. 🙌🏽🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽 lotta heart ❤️ – 9:48 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

“I definitely wasn’t good enough.” – Joel Embiid

There’s a reason Miami only scored 79pts. MVP. – 9:48 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Everything Harden has been hearing this series needs to be redirected at Adebayo on the off day. Embiid hadn’t done much of anything in a week and just being there made him invisible. – 9:47 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column on Joel Embiid willing the #Sixers back into their playoff series against the #Heat: https://t.co/9oJ9nGhSEZ #76ers pic.twitter.com/sYoTx2SZj1 – 9:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Winderman’s view: Embiid returns and everything changes, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:47 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Inspirational effort by Joel Embiid. You can see how much pain he is dealing with. 18 points, 11 rebounds and Philadelphia is right back in this series. – 9:45 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Sixers won Game 3 over the Heat.

-Danny Green difference maker (21pts, 7/9 FG)

-Tobias Harris had almost triple-double (9pts, 10rebs, 8asts)

-Joel Embiid led by example (18pts, 11rebs)

-Tyrese Maxey put up a show (21pts, 6rebs)

-James Harden had +27 (17-8-6)|

#PhilaUnite – 9:45 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Welcome back Mr. Embiid – 9:44 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

getting joel embiid minutes is very good. so is losing all of deandre jordan’s playing time. – 9:44 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers win 99-79, and now trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 Sunday night in Philly.

Embiid finished with 18/11 and changed the game defensively, Maxey had a huge second half and finished with 18, Harden steadied the offense and Green chipped in with 21 on 7-9 shooting. – 9:43 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

FINAL: Sixers 99, Heat 79 to close the gap to 2-1 in this second-round series. Maxey with 21 and 6 and another massive second half. Embiid with 18 and 11 in his return from an orbital fracture and concussion. Harden with 17-8-6. Game 4 is Sunday night. – 9:43 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers defend home court, and win, 99-79.

Embiid: 18 PTS / 11 REB

Maxey: 21 PTS / 2 REB / 6 AST

Harden: 17 PTS / 8 REB / 6 AST

Green: 21 PTS / 4 REB

Harris: 9 PTS / 10 REB / 8 AST

…and a whole lotta heart. – 9:43 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Pedestrian stat line for Joel Embiid, by his standards anyway: 18 points and 11 boards. That doesn’t matter, though. His presence alone made this a series and he did it with a broken face and busted thumb.

Sixers win Game 3 by a 99-79 score. Miami leads the series 2-1. – 9:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Philly leading scorers in Game 3:

21 — Danny Green

21 — Tyrese Maxey

18 — James Harden

17 — Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/3hCFJjYHBo – 9:43 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

36 minutes for Embiid tonight after not doing any conditioning for a week is maybe the most important stat of the night. – 9:41 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid return:

18 PTS

11 REB

in 36 MINS pic.twitter.com/sMfNKYTtEr – 9:41 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Embiid not getting a raucous MVP chant there at the line cause I’m guessing fans were watching the replay in terror to see where Bam hit him… – 9:39 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Paul Reed has checked in for Joel Embiid with the Sixers up by 17 points with 2:05 left. – 9:39 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

What Joel Embiid did tonight was nothing short of heroic.

This is what an MVP looks like. – 9:39 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Embiid is half man half injury at this point and he played a full min load. Replace Billy Penn with Jo – 9:39 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Convex Hull spacing is big – having nobody you need to honor Above the break is big – having nobody who can credibly space out to the hash vs a dominant interior defender in Embiid is an issue. – 9:39 PM

Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr

Embiid must have seen bright flashes of white light after getting hit in the head again. Oof. – 9:37 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

The refs gave Bam tacit approval to put hands on Embiid and then that happens – 9:37 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Adebayo smacked Embiid right in the face. Embiid needed some extra time to get up, but appears fine. Made both free throws. Sixers up 17 with 2:45 left. – 9:37 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Bam Adebayo caught Joel Embiid in the face going for that rebound with his left arm. Embiid was down on the court for a moment, but got up and made both free throws. He has 18 and 11 in this game. Philly is up 17 with 2:47 to go. – 9:37 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Looks like Bam’s left arm got Embiid across the face going for the last rebound. Embiid looked like he was in a bit of pain afterwards, but got up and appears to be fine now. – 9:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

These fans obviously love Embiid, but I don’t think anything ignites this crowd like when Maxey gets going. – 9:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey drills another triple and Joel Embiid blocks Jimmy Butler. Yea, this one’s over. #Sixers – 9:36 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

I’m surprised Heat haven’t tried to get a spark out of some Bam/Duncan DHOs against Embiid drops – 9:31 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

A concussion, an orbital fracture, a ligament tear in his thumb… Joel Embiid is the definition of tough. This is remarkable. – 9:29 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyrese Maxey’s speed is such a problem for the Heat. After Tucker stole the ball from Harden, Tucker tried to find Herro in transition but Maxey zoomed in and stole it back. Results in an Embiid and-1 and the Sixers up 86-74. Could have been 83-76 with 4:31 left. – 9:28 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Adebayo played really well in the first two games of this series. With Embiid back on the floor, things have changed quickly — Bam is just 2-for-8 from the field and has only two rebounds in 30 minutes. – 9:23 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Embiid’s about to check back in with a little under 7 minutes left. – 9:22 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

Let Embiid speak in commercials – 9:17 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc clearly extended Embiid’s minutes because he wanted the Mud Man to play with all three of Maxey, Harden and Harris.

Maxey hits a 3 and the Sixers are up 10 now. – 9:15 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers are living in double drag, Thybulle (Herro) and Embiid screening for Harden. – 9:12 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

They’re going after Herro now, with him guarding Thybulle, getting him onto Harden and then running the PnR with Embiid – 9:10 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Worth noting: Embiid is starting the fourth quarter with Harden, Maxey, Milton and Niang. He’s played 31 minutes. – 9:07 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Embiid to start the fourth.

When Doc said a minute restriction was possible, I guess he meant it in the way that everything is possible. – 9:06 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid is headed to the court to start the 4th quarter, which is a big deviation from their typical rotations. Guess the plan is to play the whole 2nd half? – 9:06 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is back on the court for the start of the fourth quarter. – 9:06 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

It’s about to be a very loud 12 minutes in South Philadelphia…

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead in Game 3, 68-65, headed to Q4.

Green: 18 PTS / 6-7 3fg

Embiid: 13 PTS / 10 REB

Harden: 15 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST

Harris: 6 PTS / 9 REB / 6 AST – 9:05 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Heat outscored the Sixers by only 4 in the third. But the way it played out, it felt like more. Harden has 4 fouls Embiid and Green have 3. Lowry has 3 for Mia.

Sixers hold by 3 with 12 to go. Fans may need to be the 6th man. – 9:05 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 68, Heat 65 at the end of a seesaw third quarter. Both teams still struggling from the floor, especially Miami’s 6-of-22 mark from 3. Harden with 15 points (zero in the third) 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Embiid with 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds. – 9:05 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The ever-looming question of Sixers basketball appears again — can the Sixers win the non-Embiid minutes to open the fourth? – 9:04 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The most important minutes of the whole season loom. Figure Embiid has to recharge to open the 4th quarter. – 9:04 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Maxey and Embiid messed up, Maxey iced it, Embiid not there, Herro bangs a 3 – 9:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I put that Joel drive on Herro guarding Thybulle, he’s retreating to the opposite baseline, step up and help on the Embiid drive instead of just sticking to Thybulle for no reason. – 9:01 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Sixers trying to preswitch Thybulle onto the screen defender that time, Butler eventually got Embiid involved anyway. – 8:57 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Sixers get Butler switched onto Embiid. Tucker just plays a 1-man zone in the paint, leaving Harris alone. But Thybulle not spaced & pass isn’t there. pic.twitter.com/kc8jNhutTF – 8:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Embiid needs some water – 8:52 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Miami has a great opportunity here. Harden in foul trouble, Embiid trying to find his rhythm off the break. Philly wins this one, they’ll be much harder to beat in Game 4. – 8:48 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers gotta do a way better job of exploiting Embiid’s mismatch when Miami switches the pick-and-roll.

Harden holding the ball for forever and isolating against Bam Adebayo is bad offense. – 8:41 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

is it just me or does embiid not have the most faith in danny g – 8:37 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Guessing Embiid is saying “dude slow down you had a layup on the left side take your time.” And Maxey is saying “I was going so fast to track it my momentum took me to a reverse.”

Shake was there to get a FT though. pic.twitter.com/Wz6phQ4oAq – 8:22 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Philadelphia stopped rebounding in that second quarter but they at least kept the defense up.

Embiid having his biggest struggle in the midrange (0/4) but so is Jimmy Butler (0/3 midrange FGs, 0/4 3s) – 8:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Halftime: 76ers 41, Heat 34.

Sixers scored four points over the final 6 minutes of the second quarter – all by Shake Milton – to allow Miami to stick around.

Joel Embiid missed all three shots he took in the second quarter. James Harden has 15 points, and Jimmy Butler has 10. – 8:21 PM

Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13

Joel embiid is about to cement himself as a Philly legend…fractured eye, messed up thumb…damn he’s tough – 8:19 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

The good for the Heat

– Denying Embiid in the post

– Forcing turnovers

– OREBs generating extra possessions

The bad

– Rushing shots on offense

– 2 of 16 from 3

– Jimmy Butler looks like he has tired legs – 8:18 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Not exactly a work of art, but the Sixers lead 41-34 at the break.

End of the quarter offense has been rough: Super sloppy non-Embiid and Harden minutes to close the first, Shake Milton was the only guy to score in the last six minutes of the second. – 8:18 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 41, Heat 34. Miami hanging in there despite shooting a woeful 33 percent from the floor. Sixers’ 10 turnovers and 34.3 percent shooting are no bueno. Harden with 15 points (8-of-8 FT). Embiid with 7 points on 2-of-7 and 7 rebounds. – 8:18 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

The Heat can’t find much offensive rhythm at all. Butler, Strus and Herro are a combined 8-for-28 from the field. Embiid’s presence has been felt on both ends — but having him back has created more space for Harden to operate. Miami can’t just focus on him like they had been. – 8:17 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat didn’t shy away from Embiid in the paint there. Got him and Harden involved in the PnR and Harden screwed up. Easy dunk for Jimmy Butler. – 8:09 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Want to see more of that Bam right there

Go at Embiid – 8:02 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Joel Embiid makes his teammates so much better. Harden running p-n-r, better looks for Green. Stops and rebounds (!!!) that lead to early offense.

Oh and I haven’t seen DJ yet so safe to say he helps the coaches a ton too. – 8:00 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Really good stretch by the Sixers, who started the 2nd quarter on a 9-0 run with Embiid on the bench. Harden with 4 during this stretch, 2 for Harris and a corner 3 by Green, who is now 2-3 from deep for the game after going just 2-14 from 3 in the first two games of the series. – 7:56 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Think people are rushing to blame Doc for both Embiid and Harden being on the bench when the fact is that Harden picked up his 2nd foul late in 1Q. Picks up a 3rd in the first quarter and you’re in danger. – 7:49 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers only up 21-17 after a tough end to the first quarter, helped from further damage by the fact that the Heat shot just 2-6 from the free-throw line. Harden has 9/3/2 and Embiid has 7/4.

Sixers made their first two 3s then missed their next four. – 7:48 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Philly with and without Embiid going exactly as you’d expect, Heat haven’t found a way to attack when he’s in the game. – 7:48 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Sixers 21, Heat 17 at the end of the first. Heat shot 7-of-20 (started 3-of-15) and Sixers led by as many as 10, but seven turnovers have hurt them. Embiid with 7 points and 4 rebounds in 10 minutes. Harden with 9-3-2. – 7:47 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

End of first quarter: 76ers 21, Heat 17. James Harden and Joel Embiid have combined for 16 of Philadelphia’s 21 points. Heat shooting 36.8 percent from the field. – 7:46 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Heat get a dunk and a layup on two straight possessions immediately after Embiid checks out. – 7:46 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat – which has led every playoff game by at least 15 points and won 6 of them – finishes quarter strong and down 21-17 after one… Embiid, still listed as doubtful, plays the first 10 plus minutes of the game and has 7 points and 4 rebounds. – 7:46 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Embiid played the first 11 minutes of the game, before checking out for Paul Reed. 7 points and 4 rebounds on 2-for-4 shooting and 3-for-4 free throws so far for Embiid, who looked very comfortable after eight days off. – 7:45 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Embiid heads to the bench after 10 minutes, with 7 points and 4 rebounds (2-4 fg/3-4 FT).

He’s replaced by Bball Paul. – 7:43 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Paul Reed is checking in for Joel Embiid, after nearly 11 minutes for his first shift – 7:43 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Paul Reed coming in for Embiid at the 1:34 mark of the first. He was huffing and puffing a bit when play was stopped a bit ago. – 7:43 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Paul Reed getting set to check in for Embiid. The big fella has 7 points and 4 rebounds in his initial run. #Sixers – 7:43 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid is what Philadelphia would be if it were a person. – 7:42 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Every single time there is a stoppage in play, Joel Embiid is calling for a towel to dry off his face under his mask. – 7:41 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is only 1-for-3, but he’s (unsurprisingly) immediately changed the dynamic of the series. After Miami got whatever it wanted in the paint the first two games, things have flipped around here in Game 3. – 7:34 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

New @RealGM Radio podcast! @MoDakhil_NBA and I go through all four second round series, including Embiid’s (hopeful) return, the Suns’ dominant game two, Grizz/Warriors, Celtics/Bucks and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266840… – 7:33 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers are 2 for 2 on 3-pointers so far after going 14 for 64 (.219) without Joel Embiid in the first two losses to the #Heat. – 7:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Good start to this one. James Harden and Danny Green have knocked down some triples and they have a 10-8 lead early. Joel Embiid has 2 points from the free throw line. #Sixers – 7:26 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat fronting Embiid in the post and sending help when gets the ball, as Miami often does. – 7:21 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid obviously impacts the game in a lot of different ways, but at least being slightly competitive on the defensive glass would be a nice change of pace for the Sixers. – 7:19 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Embiid takes his mask off, and gets a towel to wipe his face, during Harden’s free throws. – 7:19 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

1:18 into the game and PJ Tucker hit Embiid in the face going for the ball (called for a foul). – 7:18 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

What an opening possession from Miami

Bam-Butler switch

Butler fronts Embiid

Strus waiting for the help

Charge – 7:18 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ref calls offensive foul on Embiid on the Sixers first possession. – 7:17 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Embiid opens it for 76ers with a charge. But his face appears intact. – 7:17 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

As you can imagine, home crowd went ballistic during Joel Embiid’s introduction, followed by MVP chants – 7:14 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Massive ovation when @MattyCord announces Joel Embiid as the #Sixers‘ final starter in Game 3 vs. #Heat – 7:14 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Let’s just say the atmosphere to start this game is *slightly* more energetic than it was for Games 1 and 2 in Miami. Joel Embiid’s re-introduction to the proceedings has plenty of juice in the building ahead of a do-or-die Game 3 for the 76ers. – 7:12 PM

Michael Gallagher: Joel Embiid was officially listed as doubtful on the 6:30 injury report. The 76ers announced he was available at 6:41 for the 7:00 tip. At least Devin Booker was listed as available at the 6:30 injury report for the 7:30 tip that day. -via Twitter @MikeSGallagher / May 7, 2022

JD Shaw: The Sixers are currently listing Joel Embiid as questionable to play in Game 4 tomorrow. Something tells me he’ll be active again. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / May 7, 2022

Joel Embiid returned after missing more than a week with a facial fracture and concussion to play 36 minutes, score 18 points and grab 11 rebounds to lead his 76ers to a 99-79 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of this Eastern Conference semifinal, pulling Philadelphia back into the series after dropping the opening two games. “No,” Embiid said, when asked if there was ever a moment when he thought he wouldn’t return to the series. “When it happened, after we figured out what really happened, I didn’t think about [the possibility of not playing]. -via ESPN / May 7, 2022