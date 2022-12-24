Doncic scores season-high 50 points, Mavericks beat Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.

Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic’s second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.

Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds for Houston.

76ERS 119, CLIPPERS 114

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 44 points, James Harden had a career-high 21 assists in a triple-double and Philadelphia overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat Los Angeles.

Harden also had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help Philadelphia sweep a seven-game homestand and improve to 19-12. Harden tied Wilt Chamberlain and Maurice Cheeks for the franchise game assist record.

Kawhi Leonard had 28 points on 12-of-19 shooting for Los Angeles. Paul George added 22 points and Norman Powell had 21.

NETS 118, BUCKS 100

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 24 points and the Nets held Giannis Antetokounmpo scoreless in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee, winning their eighth straight to match their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn a decade ago.

Nic Claxton made his first nine shots and finished 9 for 10 for a season high-tying 19 points for the Nets. They have won 12 of their last 13 games.

Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists, but didn’t take a shot in the fourth,

MAGIC 133, SPURS 113

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Franz Wagner added 21 points and Orlando beat San Antonio for its eighth victory in nine games.

Paolo Banchero had 18 points and six rebounds, and Mo Bamba broke open a close game with three 3-pointers in a 51-second span in the fourth quarter.

Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 17 points.

CELTICS 121, TIMBERWOLVES 109

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 23 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter to help Boston beat Minnesota and end a season-worst three-game losing streak.

Jayson Tatum added 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Derrick White scored 18 points and Al Horford had 17 points. Boston won for only the second time in seven games but moved back atop the NBA standings.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

RAPTORS 118, CAVALIERS 107

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 26 points and nine assists, O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points and Toronto became the first Eastern Conference team to beat the Cavaliers in Cleveland this season.

Scottie Barnes scored 25 points and Fred VanVleet added 18, helping Toronto beat the Cavaliers for the third time in three games this season. The Raptors made a season-high 19 3-pointers, with Anunoby tying his career best with six.

Darius Garland had 17 points and eight assists for Cleveland.

BULLS 118, KNICKS 117

NEW YORK (AP) — DeMar DeRozan’s jumper with less than a second to play lifted Chicago past New York.

DeRozan finished with 25 points in Chicago’s third straight victory. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 33 points and Nikola Vucevic added 25.

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with a season-high 44 points. Julius Randle finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

PACERS 111, HEAT 108

MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and had a career-high 43 points, helping Indiana beat Miami.

Haliburton’s winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 on 3s.

The Heat rallied from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and tied it at 108 on Tyler Herro’s 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Herro scored 28 points.

HAWKS 130, PISTONS 105

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 26 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 26 points and Atlanta used a dominant third quarter to beat Detroit.

The Hawks have won three of four to improve to 17-16. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points for NBA-worst Detroit. The Pistons have lost five straight.

