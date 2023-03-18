At 76, Susan Lucci Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Corset Dress With Sheer Skirt

Susan Lucci stunned on the Writers Guild Awards’ red carpet wearing a sheer, shimmering gown with a corset top.

She posted a video on Instagram for the event, dedicating the caption to writers.

The 76 year old recently recovered from heart surgery

Susan Lucci knows how to turn heads. The 76-year-old star never shies away from the chance to rock a trend and she recently stunned fans by wearing a daring, sheer glittery gown to the Writers Guild Awards.

The All My Children icon dazzled in an LBD fit for a queen. The dress featured a black satin corset with a shimmering sheer skirt, showing off her strong toned legs . She posted a video of her wearing the gown on Instagram and fans took notice.

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

Lucci recently underwent heart surgery, following some heart attack scares in the past . She recently told People that she’s been “doing really well” in her recovery. Given her history of heart issues, the star is a well-established advocate for heart health, taking every opportunity to raise awareness for women’s heart health. Now, it’s clear that she’s looking and feeling better than ever.

Fans showered the star with love, fawning over her outfit. Nobody works a red carpet like La Lucci! 😍,” one wrote. Another fan wrote, “You must be going back in time [because] you never looked better! ❤️😍.” A third chimed in with, “How come after first seeing you in 1983 I STILL CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF YOU??? ❤️❤️.” We have to agree, Lucci is only getting better with age.

Now, you may be wondering, how does Lucci maintain her amazing physique? The 76-year-old works out six days a week. Her secret to maintaining such a diligent workout schedule? “I like to work out first thing in the morning,” Lucci previously told Women’s Health . “Because then I know, no matter what happens for the rest of the day, I’ve done something good for myself.”

As far as what kind of exercise she likes to get up and do bright and early, Lucci is a big advocate for daily Pilates sessions. In these workouts, she relies on a piece of equipment called the Pilates Pro Chair , which helps target your abs, thighs and butt while you exercise. Lucci likes to do 10 different moves a day on her chair, of 30 to 100 reps each.

Story continues

After a lifetime of prioritizing fitness, and now her heart health, Lucci is really at the top of her game, and she’ll surely continue to dazzle us with her chic, stunning looks. We can’t wait for her next red carpet-appearance!



You Might Also Like