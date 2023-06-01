76 Legit Cool Gifts for Dad This Father’s Day (It’s Next Month, FYI!)

Margie Rischiotto



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Living up to the stereotype, it’s true that dads are typically pretty easy to please in the gift-giving department. Like if you get him new golf balls or a gift card to Home Depot, he’ll make a corny joke about it and be set for the next few months. You probably know exactly what I’m talking about—whether you’ve seen it play on a sitcom or IRL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

So, can someone explain why it feels like mission impossible when the time comes to actually shop for a good gift for dad during important dates like his birthday or Father’s Day? Of course, it could be because they always claim they already have everything they need. But frankly, that excuse is getting really old, and I can’t be the only one who thinks dads deserve better! Which is why we’ve put together this list of 76 super thoughtful gifts for Dad for any occasion.

Whether you see the big guy every day or live thousands of miles apart, you can still make him smile this season by gifting him something that suits his interests. We’ve got ideas for every dad personality type: the golfer, the outdoorsman, the traveler, the music lover—whatever your dad’s passion or hobby might be, we’ve got a unique gift idea that will speak to his soul (yes, we’re that confident in our selections *flips hair*). From inexpensive gifts that he’ll use every day to pricier options that he’ll want to break out for special occasions—be prepared to feel the fatherly love when your dad opens one of these cool AF gifts.

Foam Roller

Whether your dad's a marathon runner, avid golfer or certified couch potato, this high-density EVA foam roller will relieve his muscle tension in no time.



Shop Now Foam Roller $29.99 menshealth.com

Skincare Gift Set

Teach your dad how to treat his skin right with this clinically-proven, award-winning four-step routine— face wash, day cream, night cream and eye cream— he can easily adopt.

Shop Now Skincare Gift Set $124.00 runnersworld.com

Neck Massager With Heat

Dad complaining about tightness and tension in his neck and back? This massager with a built-in heat feature will be his new favorite tool (and save him tons of money in the process!).

Shop Now Neck Massager With Heat $49.99 amazon.com Courtesy

Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

Pops can bring the heat wherever he goes with this lil tabletop fire pit. There’s a sleek steel burn cup inside the concrete cavity that your dad can fill with alcohol fuel (the brand recommends using their own bioethanol fuel or even rubbing alcohol!). It has a one-hour burn time and can produce flames up to 12 inches high, which is perfect for roasting marshmallows or mini hot dogs if he’s into that.

Shop Now Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $39.99 amazon.com

"No One Measures Up" Personalized Tape Measure

Show him you appreciate all his handyman work around the house with this sweet custom tape measure.

Shop Now "No One Measures Up" Personalized Tape Measure $22.45 etsy.com Etsy

Nike Dunk Low Retro

Put your dad on the trendy sneakers wave with these low-top Nike Dunks. These black and white ones will pair well with any 'fit—casual or dressed up.

Shop Now Nike Dunk Low Retro $159.00 stadiumgoods.com Stadium Goods

Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine

When he finds out he can make cocktails with just the push of a button—thanks to the iconic Bartesian cocktail machine—it'll be game over.

Shop Now Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine $369.95 williams-sonoma.com Williams Sonoma

Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal

And to go with that margarita machine, he'll obviously need some liquor. Contraluz's mezcal has a balanced smoky taste of cooked agave, vanilla and cacao. Plus, find notes of green agave, citrus, and drive fruits.

Story continues

Shop Now Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal $47.99 reservebar.com Contraluz

Sofa Arm Clip Table

Does he have that one place on the couch that’s distinctively his? Make it a little more homey with this portable table that’ll attach to any couch or chair arm.

Shop Now Sofa Arm Clip Table $19.99 amazon.com

Birthday Gift Box

If you're totally stumped on what to get Dad, go for this box of goodies. It's filled with must-haves for the office, kitchen, and perfect self-care night.

Shop Now Birthday Gift Box $2292.00 westtenth.com West Tenth

Carhartt Legacy Embroidered Gear Bag

He'll be sure to appreciate a roomy gear bag that has alllll the space for his tools.

Shop Now Carhartt Legacy Embroidered Gear Bag $89.99 personalizationmall.com Personalization Mall

Classic Tee

Does he think The Sandlot is one of the best films of all time? He'll love this ultimate cool dad cotton tee inspired by Ham's obsession with "The Great Bambino."

Shop Now Classic Tee $50.00 hambinoathletics.com

Growler Tap with Stand

Level up his at-home bar situation with this cool beer tap.

Shop Now Growler Tap with Stand $219.95 williams-sonoma.com

Casper Snoozewear™ Blanket Robe

If your dad isn't a fan of cold mornings (I mean, who is?) then get him this cozy number that'll keep him oh-so-warm.

Shop Now Casper Snoozewear™ Blanket Robe $169.00 casper.com

Indoor Golf Putting Green

Bring the golf course to the house with this portable putting green. All they gotta do is unroll the mat, unpack the balls, bring out their club, and they've got a mini-golfing area right in the comfort of their own home.

Shop Now Indoor Golf Putting Green $58.99 amazon.com Amazon

2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

If he's a wino, impress him with this bottle from iconic Napa winery, Joseph Phelps. It has notes of "violet, dark fruit, tobacco, subtle baking spice, and earthy dried herb aromatics" which will pair well with his birthday dinner and dad jokes.

Shop Now 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley $104.99 wine.com Aft

Native 1080P WiFi Bluetooth Projector

Movie night is about to be every night once he gets his hands on this Bluetooth projector.

Shop Now Native 1080P WiFi Bluetooth Projector $189.77 amazon.com Amazon

HOPSULATOR TRíO MÜV 3-in-1

Pops will never have to experience a warm can of beer ever again with this cooler that's got a fully leakproof locking lid. It can fit 12- and 16-ounce cans!

Shop Now HOPSULATOR TRíO MÜV 3-in-1 $26.78 amazon.com

Nocheluna Sotol

Is your dad someone who loves to try out new and distinct spirits? If so, Nocheluna Sotol is the one for him. Made from the Dasylirion plant that grows in the wild desert of Chihuahua, it brings forth fresh minerality and light sweetness balanced with notes of citrus and cacao.

Shop Now Nocheluna Sotol $69.99 oldtowntequila.com Nocheluna

Metro Backpack

He'll love a backpack that can fit alllll the things. This one from Monos has a laptop compartment, a small, hidden back pocket for valuables, a larger waterproof pocket for things like clothes and shoes, and a zippered pouch. Basically alllll the storage space.

Shop Now Metro Backpack $200.00 monos.com Monos

Google Nest Doorbell Smart Security

What dad doesn't love a new home ~tech~ device? If he doesn't have one already, gift him this video doorbell. Not only will it keep him and the fam safe, but it'll also give him a new people-watching hobby.

Shop Now Google Nest Doorbell Smart Security $149.78 amazon.com Amazon

Polished Poker Set

You're sure to earn an approving smile when he sees that you got him this fancy poker set that comes in an ebony tigerwood box.

Shop Now Polished Poker Set $450.00 One Kings Lane One Kings Lane

Star Wars™ Darth Vader Etched Glasses & Ice Molds Set

Your Star Wars-obsessed dad will definitely audibly gasp when he sees this super cool glassware set. But the icing on the cake is that it also comes with Darth Vader-shaped ice molds.

Shop Now Star Wars™ Darth Vader Etched Glasses & Ice Molds Set $44.95 williams-sonoma.com Williams Sonoma

Himalayan Salt Plank with Holder

Your dad who loves to chef it up will get a kick out of this fun prezzie. Check out this Himalayan salt tray that adds some saltiness to any dish if he grills or chills his food on it.

Shop Now Himalayan Salt Plank with Holder $42.49 amazon.com Williams Sonoma

Shinola Multi Watch Case

Is he always complaining about his watches never having a proper home when he travels? Got it. Well, that doesn't have to be a thing anymore if you get him this vegan leather case that can hold up to three watches.

Shop Now Shinola Multi Watch Case $295.00 shinola.com Shinola

Speakeasy Luxury Scented Candle

Big fan of speakeasies? Then he'll very much appreciate this mysterious candle.

Shop Now Speakeasy Luxury Scented Candle $48.00 amazon.com

MINERAL B PRO Carbon Steel Fry Pan

If your dad loves to be in the kitchen, he'll appreciate this new steel fry pan. It helps achieve caramelization, is heavy-duty, and becomes naturally nonstick as it becomes seasoned.

Shop Now MINERAL B PRO Carbon Steel Fry Pan $85.00 debuyer-usa.com Debuyer

Mini 2.0 - Handheld Electric Massage Gun

There isn't a dad in the world who wouldn't appreciate this mini massager.

Shop Now Mini 2.0 - Handheld Electric Massage Gun $199.00 amazon.com Amazon

Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Quilted Vest

If your old man is the outdoorsy type, he'll seriously appreciate this vest. Promise, he'll get a lot of use out of it.

Shop Now Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Quilted Vest $159.99 ralphlauren.com Ralph Lauren

Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof

Oh, he loves to hike? Make his day with a cool new pair of boots.

Shop Now Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof $90.06 amazon.com

Bevel Shaving Kit for Men

This might be called a starter kit, but even a guy as experienced with facial hair grooming as your dad would love a set of shaving essentials like this. Inside he'll find a safety razor with 20 blades, a shaving brush, shave cream, oil, and balm.

Shop Now Bevel Shaving Kit for Men $72.24 amazon.com Amazon

Crosley Vintage CR8005F-HA Cruiser Plus

Does he constantly have stories to tell about the good ol’ days of music? He'll love to receive one of these.

Shop Now Crosley Vintage CR8005F-HA Cruiser Plus $69.95 amazon.com

UGG Furry House Slippers

Because dads deserve the finer things in life, right?! Once he experiences what it's like to walk on clouds, there will be no going back.

Shop Now UGG Furry House Slippers $53.42 amazon.com

Snap Open Dated Planner

Get him hyped for the new year with this fahncy leather planner. (And yes, you can get it monogrammed.)

Shop Now Snap Open Dated Planner $90.00 leatherology.com

35 Hard Cooler

If he loves to camp, fish, or grill, he'll love having this cooler by his side.

Shop Now 35 Hard Cooler $275.00 yeti.com

Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas

Upgrade your dad's PJ game with a set of timeless flannel pajamas that he can leisurely read the newspaper in.

Shop Now Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas $79.00 L.L.Bean L.L. Bean

Wrist Wraps

Does he even lift, bro? If yes, then get him these wraps that'll keep his wrists supported during his toughest workouts.

Shop Now Wrist Wraps $24.99 sankofaathletics.com Sankofa Athletics

TRUFF 3-Pc. Hot Sauce Variety Pack

His meals are about to get so much better with this truffle-infused hot sauce set.

Shop Now TRUFF 3-Pc. Hot Sauce Variety Pack $75.00 amazon.com

Personalized Cutting Boards

Is your dad practically (or literally) a chef? Get him a personalized cutting board and get ready for a loooot of charcuterie nights to come.

Shop Now Personalized Cutting Boards $17.97 etsy.com Etsy

Leather Keyring

With this sophisticated leather keyring, he'll be thinking of you every time he uses his keys.

Shop Now Leather Keyring $24.12 etsy.com Etsy

WARMKNIT 2-Way Puffer Vest

A puffer vest that's ACTUALLY stylish.

Shop Now WARMKNIT 2-Way Puffer Vest $168.00 mackweldon.com

Balm Diggity~Softening Beard Butter

Encourage him to tame that beard of his with this "beard butter" balm.

Shop Now Balm Diggity~Softening Beard Butter $12.99 oyinhandmade.com Oyin Handmade

MLB Game Used Baseball Bat Bottle Openers

If he's a big baseball fan, get him this bottle opener that's made from a baseball bat. You can even choose a bat from his favorite team!

Shop Now MLB Game Used Baseball Bat Bottle Openers $135.00 uncommongoods.com

Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses, Set of 2

Oh, and he's gonna need these freezable beer glasses to go with the above.

Shop Now Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses, Set of 2 $39.95 williams-sonoma.com Williams Sonoma

Self-Therapeutic Bamboo Back Scratcher

Part gag gift, part but-you-really-need-it gift, this bamboo back scratcher will become his best friend.

Shop Now Self-Therapeutic Bamboo Back Scratcher $5.98 amazon.com Amazon

New Limited Edition Graftons

This isn't just any ol' pen. It's a fancy writing instrument, thank you very much. And if your dad's the type to know and appreciate the difference, then this limited-edition one from Everyman would make for a great treat.

Shop Now New Limited Edition Graftons $39.00 everyman.co Everyman

AirPods Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case (3rd Generation)

I'm just sayin'... he needs to ditch those cords. Get him up to date with some wireless AirPods.

Shop Now AirPods Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case (3rd Generation) $169.00 amazon.com

AirPods Leather Case With Strap

And a protective leather case connected to a keychain means the AirPods’ charging station will never be too far away.

Shop Now AirPods Leather Case With Strap $19.99 amazon.com

Shaver 7100

Whether he prefers shaving his face wet or dry, this electric shaver will get the job done safely and comfortably, thanks to its ComfortGlide technology.

Shop Now Shaver 7100 $99.96 amazon.com

Cufflinks, Inc.

Spoil him with a pair of really nice cufflinks that he can wear to his next big event.

Premium Cotton T-Shirt

Sometimes dads need a little help in the style department—that's where this simple, yet stylish slim-fit cotton shirt comes in. Something's gotta replace all those old ratty tees.

Shop Now Premium Cotton T-Shirt $68.00 nordstrom.com

Rechargeable Amber Reading Light

For the dad who insists on reading before bed every night: a clip-on reading light.

Shop Now Rechargeable Amber Reading Light $14.99 amazon.com Amazon

Portable Table Top Gas Grill Griddle

If your dad's so *chef's kiss* at grilling he could open up his own restaurant, get him a portable grill he can bring while camping or, really, wherever he goes. This one has 24 inches of flat grilling space so he has all the room necessary to whip up any meal.

Shop Now Portable Table Top Gas Grill Griddle $89.99 amazon.com Courtesy

Logo-Appliquéd Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jersey Drawstring Shorts

Your dad can do it all (or not do a thing) in these versatile sweat shorts. They're comfy enough for lounging but also stylish enough to wear with a button-down shirt.

Shop Now Logo-Appliquéd Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jersey Drawstring Shorts $75.00 mrporter.com Mr. Porter

Laptop Sleeve

If he always has his computer with him, consider gifting a profesh-looking pouch that will keep it protected from scratches and the elements.

Shop Now Laptop Sleeve $22.90 amazon.com

Garmin Vivosmart 4

If he's always venting about never getting a good night's sleep anymore, buy him a tracker that does it all—it monitors fitness, tracks stress, gathers sleep stats, and notifies him of texts and phone calls.

Shop Now Garmin Vivosmart 4 $98.00 amazon.com

Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot

Casual but cool chukka boots will be his go-to dress shoes. Choose from dozens of color combos and leathers (like suede, distressed, and smooth) to suit his style.

Shop Now Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot $66.45 amazon.com

Oakywood Walnut Laptop Stand

Get all the sibs to pitch in on this ergonomic laptop stand for dad. Not only will it help with his tech neck by bringing his screen to eye level, but it also has a sleek look, which makes it also a great gift idea for the guy who has an eye for design.

Shop Now Oakywood Walnut Laptop Stand $149.00 bespokepost.com

Essential Crewneck Sweater

Letting you in on a secret: Every guy looks immediately more professional and put together in a crewneck sweater layered over a dress shirt. Your dad will appreciate the upgrade.

Shop Now Essential Crewneck Sweater $150.00 amazon.com Amazon

Garment Bag Duffel

You must click through to see how this simple-looking duffle bag unzips completely to reveal that it can double as a garment bag for his suits.

Shop Now Garment Bag Duffel $47.78 amazon.com

Men's Milano Sandal

A slide that molds to his feet will be a go-to all year long, and this pair only gets better with time.

Shop Now Men's Milano Sandal $99.95 birkenstock.com

Soul Emotion Max

Give him a pair of headphones that deliver amazing sound quality and are comfortable enough to wear all day long.

Shop Now Soul Emotion Max $79.99 amazon.com

True Brands Canvas Cocktail Kit

If your old man is known for making a good old fashioned, this set of cocktail accessories is a must. A strainer, corkscrew, wood muddler, and more come bundled together in a cool canvas carrying case for storage or travel.

Shop Now True Brands Canvas Cocktail Kit $65.00 bespokepost.com

Face Care Collection

With face wash, exfoliating scrub, and moisturizing face lotion, his skin will feel so fresh and so clean after using this luxe set.

Shop Now Face Care Collection $34.99 scotchporter.com Courtesy

Godinger Stackable Whiskey Decanter and Whisky Glasses

His favorite spirit would look v classy in a glass stacking set that comes with two cups.

Shop Now Godinger Stackable Whiskey Decanter and Whisky Glasses $39.99 amazon.com

Reversible Leather Belt

It’s time he replaced his trusty old belt with one that’s not falling apart, right? This one is reversible with brown and black leather, so he can match it to whatever he’s wearing.

Shop Now Reversible Leather Belt $34.00 amazon.com

GoPro HERO7

With this small, durable, and waterproof camera, your dad can shoot 4K videos and take photos anytime he wants. Even if he’s not that tech-savvy, this one has an intuitive touch screen and voice control to make things super simple.

Shop Now GoPro HERO7 $369.73 amazon.com

Canvas Log Carrier Bag

This canvas tote bag with open sides and leather handles makes lugging firewood around so much easier. It’s the perfect gift for the guy who’s always building campfires outside or starting them indoors in a wood-burning fireplace.

Shop Now Canvas Log Carrier Bag $23.16 amazon.com

Voice Controlled Smart Speaker

If your dad is all about creating the perfect playlist for every occasion, a wireless Sonos speaker is just the thing for him.

Shop Now Voice Controlled Smart Speaker $219.00 amazon.com

Stainless Steel Espresso Machine

If he loves strong coffee in the morning, invest in a heavy-duty espresso maker that comes with a frothing pitcher. He’ll use it all the time.

Shop Now Stainless Steel Espresso Machine $205.41 amazon.com

20-Piece Grilling Tool Set with Aluminum Case

If he’s into grilling, he could always use an upgrade to his barbecue utensils.

Shop Now 20-Piece Grilling Tool Set with Aluminum Case $49.97 amazon.com

iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

A clean freak will definitely get some use out of a robot vacuum that is Amazon Alexa compatible.

Shop Now iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $599.00 amazon.com

Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite

For those lazy days, he’ll def love the new Kindle, which is also waterproof!

Shop Now Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite $129.99 amazon.com

Link Chain Bracelet

If he’s the type who likes subtle jewelry, a chain-link bracelet with silver and blue accents will look right at home around his wrist.

Shop Now Link Chain Bracelet $77.00 macys.com

Wooden Tabletop Baseball Game

If he loves family game night, this gift will be an undeniable home run.

Shop Now Wooden Tabletop Baseball Game $62.40 amazon.com

Copeland Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Three-Hand Watch

Give dad a classic style with a leather strap and super stylish silver and tan accents.

Shop Now Copeland Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Three-Hand Watch $70.98 amazon.com

How we chose these gifts for dad

Cosmo's shopping team is constantly curating the internet to bring you the chicest, trendiest options like it's our job (because it is, heh).

We have pretty high standards when it comes to recommendations. Each of our shopping articles adheres to the 15 Percent Pledge and includes picks for all styles. And you better believe we read those product reviews (and test many of the brands IRL) so you don't have to. You're welcome!

Hearst Owned

You Might Also Like