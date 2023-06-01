76 Legit Cool Gifts for Dad This Father’s Day (It’s Next Month, FYI!)
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
Living up to the stereotype, it’s true that dads are typically pretty easy to please in the gift-giving department. Like if you get him new golf balls or a gift card to Home Depot, he’ll make a corny joke about it and be set for the next few months. You probably know exactly what I’m talking about—whether you’ve seen it play on a sitcom or IRL.
So, can someone explain why it feels like mission impossible when the time comes to actually shop for a good gift for dad during important dates like his birthday or Father’s Day? Of course, it could be because they always claim they already have everything they need. But frankly, that excuse is getting really old, and I can’t be the only one who thinks dads deserve better! Which is why we’ve put together this list of 76 super thoughtful gifts for Dad for any occasion.
Whether you see the big guy every day or live thousands of miles apart, you can still make him smile this season by gifting him something that suits his interests. We’ve got ideas for every dad personality type: the golfer, the outdoorsman, the traveler, the music lover—whatever your dad’s passion or hobby might be, we’ve got a unique gift idea that will speak to his soul (yes, we’re that confident in our selections *flips hair*). From inexpensive gifts that he’ll use every day to pricier options that he’ll want to break out for special occasions—be prepared to feel the fatherly love when your dad opens one of these cool AF gifts.
Foam Roller
Whether your dad's a marathon runner, avid golfer or certified couch potato, this high-density EVA foam roller will relieve his muscle tension in no time.
Skincare Gift Set
Teach your dad how to treat his skin right with this clinically-proven, award-winning four-step routine— face wash, day cream, night cream and eye cream— he can easily adopt.
Neck Massager With Heat
Dad complaining about tightness and tension in his neck and back? This massager with a built-in heat feature will be his new favorite tool (and save him tons of money in the process!).
Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit
Pops can bring the heat wherever he goes with this lil tabletop fire pit. There’s a sleek steel burn cup inside the concrete cavity that your dad can fill with alcohol fuel (the brand recommends using their own bioethanol fuel or even rubbing alcohol!). It has a one-hour burn time and can produce flames up to 12 inches high, which is perfect for roasting marshmallows or mini hot dogs if he’s into that.
"No One Measures Up" Personalized Tape Measure
Show him you appreciate all his handyman work around the house with this sweet custom tape measure.
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Put your dad on the trendy sneakers wave with these low-top Nike Dunks. These black and white ones will pair well with any 'fit—casual or dressed up.
Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine
When he finds out he can make cocktails with just the push of a button—thanks to the iconic Bartesian cocktail machine—it'll be game over.
Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal
And to go with that margarita machine, he'll obviously need some liquor. Contraluz's mezcal has a balanced smoky taste of cooked agave, vanilla and cacao. Plus, find notes of green agave, citrus, and drive fruits.
Sofa Arm Clip Table
Does he have that one place on the couch that’s distinctively his? Make it a little more homey with this portable table that’ll attach to any couch or chair arm.
Birthday Gift Box
If you're totally stumped on what to get Dad, go for this box of goodies. It's filled with must-haves for the office, kitchen, and perfect self-care night.
Carhartt Legacy Embroidered Gear Bag
He'll be sure to appreciate a roomy gear bag that has alllll the space for his tools.
Classic Tee
Does he think The Sandlot is one of the best films of all time? He'll love this ultimate cool dad cotton tee inspired by Ham's obsession with "The Great Bambino."
Growler Tap with Stand
Level up his at-home bar situation with this cool beer tap.
Casper Snoozewear™ Blanket Robe
If your dad isn't a fan of cold mornings (I mean, who is?) then get him this cozy number that'll keep him oh-so-warm.
Indoor Golf Putting Green
Bring the golf course to the house with this portable putting green. All they gotta do is unroll the mat, unpack the balls, bring out their club, and they've got a mini-golfing area right in the comfort of their own home.
2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
If he's a wino, impress him with this bottle from iconic Napa winery, Joseph Phelps. It has notes of "violet, dark fruit, tobacco, subtle baking spice, and earthy dried herb aromatics" which will pair well with his birthday dinner and dad jokes.
Native 1080P WiFi Bluetooth Projector
Movie night is about to be every night once he gets his hands on this Bluetooth projector.
HOPSULATOR TRíO MÜV 3-in-1
Pops will never have to experience a warm can of beer ever again with this cooler that's got a fully leakproof locking lid. It can fit 12- and 16-ounce cans!
Nocheluna Sotol
Is your dad someone who loves to try out new and distinct spirits? If so, Nocheluna Sotol is the one for him. Made from the Dasylirion plant that grows in the wild desert of Chihuahua, it brings forth fresh minerality and light sweetness balanced with notes of citrus and cacao.
Metro Backpack
He'll love a backpack that can fit alllll the things. This one from Monos has a laptop compartment, a small, hidden back pocket for valuables, a larger waterproof pocket for things like clothes and shoes, and a zippered pouch. Basically alllll the storage space.
Google Nest Doorbell Smart Security
What dad doesn't love a new home ~tech~ device? If he doesn't have one already, gift him this video doorbell. Not only will it keep him and the fam safe, but it'll also give him a new people-watching hobby.
Polished Poker Set
You're sure to earn an approving smile when he sees that you got him this fancy poker set that comes in an ebony tigerwood box.
Star Wars™ Darth Vader Etched Glasses & Ice Molds Set
Your Star Wars-obsessed dad will definitely audibly gasp when he sees this super cool glassware set. But the icing on the cake is that it also comes with Darth Vader-shaped ice molds.
Himalayan Salt Plank with Holder
Your dad who loves to chef it up will get a kick out of this fun prezzie. Check out this Himalayan salt tray that adds some saltiness to any dish if he grills or chills his food on it.
Shinola Multi Watch Case
Is he always complaining about his watches never having a proper home when he travels? Got it. Well, that doesn't have to be a thing anymore if you get him this vegan leather case that can hold up to three watches.
Speakeasy Luxury Scented Candle
Big fan of speakeasies? Then he'll very much appreciate this mysterious candle.
MINERAL B PRO Carbon Steel Fry Pan
If your dad loves to be in the kitchen, he'll appreciate this new steel fry pan. It helps achieve caramelization, is heavy-duty, and becomes naturally nonstick as it becomes seasoned.
Mini 2.0 - Handheld Electric Massage Gun
There isn't a dad in the world who wouldn't appreciate this mini massager.
Ralph Lauren Water-Repellent Quilted Vest
If your old man is the outdoorsy type, he'll seriously appreciate this vest. Promise, he'll get a lot of use out of it.
Merrell Men's Moab 2 Mid Waterproof
Oh, he loves to hike? Make his day with a cool new pair of boots.
Bevel Shaving Kit for Men
This might be called a starter kit, but even a guy as experienced with facial hair grooming as your dad would love a set of shaving essentials like this. Inside he'll find a safety razor with 20 blades, a shaving brush, shave cream, oil, and balm.
Crosley Vintage CR8005F-HA Cruiser Plus
Does he constantly have stories to tell about the good ol’ days of music? He'll love to receive one of these.
UGG Furry House Slippers
Because dads deserve the finer things in life, right?! Once he experiences what it's like to walk on clouds, there will be no going back.
Snap Open Dated Planner
Get him hyped for the new year with this fahncy leather planner. (And yes, you can get it monogrammed.)
35 Hard Cooler
If he loves to camp, fish, or grill, he'll love having this cooler by his side.
Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas
Upgrade your dad's PJ game with a set of timeless flannel pajamas that he can leisurely read the newspaper in.
Wrist Wraps
Does he even lift, bro? If yes, then get him these wraps that'll keep his wrists supported during his toughest workouts.
TRUFF 3-Pc. Hot Sauce Variety Pack
His meals are about to get so much better with this truffle-infused hot sauce set.
Personalized Cutting Boards
Is your dad practically (or literally) a chef? Get him a personalized cutting board and get ready for a loooot of charcuterie nights to come.
Leather Keyring
With this sophisticated leather keyring, he'll be thinking of you every time he uses his keys.
WARMKNIT 2-Way Puffer Vest
A puffer vest that's ACTUALLY stylish.
Balm Diggity~Softening Beard Butter
Encourage him to tame that beard of his with this "beard butter" balm.
MLB Game Used Baseball Bat Bottle Openers
If he's a big baseball fan, get him this bottle opener that's made from a baseball bat. You can even choose a bat from his favorite team!
Rabbit Freezable Beer Glasses, Set of 2
Oh, and he's gonna need these freezable beer glasses to go with the above.
Self-Therapeutic Bamboo Back Scratcher
Part gag gift, part but-you-really-need-it gift, this bamboo back scratcher will become his best friend.
New Limited Edition Graftons
This isn't just any ol' pen. It's a fancy writing instrument, thank you very much. And if your dad's the type to know and appreciate the difference, then this limited-edition one from Everyman would make for a great treat.
AirPods Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case (3rd Generation)
I'm just sayin'... he needs to ditch those cords. Get him up to date with some wireless AirPods.
AirPods Leather Case With Strap
And a protective leather case connected to a keychain means the AirPods’ charging station will never be too far away.
Shaver 7100
Whether he prefers shaving his face wet or dry, this electric shaver will get the job done safely and comfortably, thanks to its ComfortGlide technology.
Cufflinks, Inc.
Spoil him with a pair of really nice cufflinks that he can wear to his next big event.
Premium Cotton T-Shirt
Sometimes dads need a little help in the style department—that's where this simple, yet stylish slim-fit cotton shirt comes in. Something's gotta replace all those old ratty tees.
Rechargeable Amber Reading Light
For the dad who insists on reading before bed every night: a clip-on reading light.
Portable Table Top Gas Grill Griddle
If your dad's so *chef's kiss* at grilling he could open up his own restaurant, get him a portable grill he can bring while camping or, really, wherever he goes. This one has 24 inches of flat grilling space so he has all the room necessary to whip up any meal.
Logo-Appliquéd Wide-Leg Cotton-Blend Jersey Drawstring Shorts
Your dad can do it all (or not do a thing) in these versatile sweat shorts. They're comfy enough for lounging but also stylish enough to wear with a button-down shirt.
Laptop Sleeve
If he always has his computer with him, consider gifting a profesh-looking pouch that will keep it protected from scratches and the elements.
Garmin Vivosmart 4
If he's always venting about never getting a good night's sleep anymore, buy him a tracker that does it all—it monitors fitness, tracks stress, gathers sleep stats, and notifies him of texts and phone calls.
Clarks Men's Bushacre 2 Chukka Boot
Casual but cool chukka boots will be his go-to dress shoes. Choose from dozens of color combos and leathers (like suede, distressed, and smooth) to suit his style.
Oakywood Walnut Laptop Stand
Get all the sibs to pitch in on this ergonomic laptop stand for dad. Not only will it help with his tech neck by bringing his screen to eye level, but it also has a sleek look, which makes it also a great gift idea for the guy who has an eye for design.
Essential Crewneck Sweater
Letting you in on a secret: Every guy looks immediately more professional and put together in a crewneck sweater layered over a dress shirt. Your dad will appreciate the upgrade.
Garment Bag Duffel
You must click through to see how this simple-looking duffle bag unzips completely to reveal that it can double as a garment bag for his suits.
Men's Milano Sandal
A slide that molds to his feet will be a go-to all year long, and this pair only gets better with time.
Soul Emotion Max
Give him a pair of headphones that deliver amazing sound quality and are comfortable enough to wear all day long.
True Brands Canvas Cocktail Kit
If your old man is known for making a good old fashioned, this set of cocktail accessories is a must. A strainer, corkscrew, wood muddler, and more come bundled together in a cool canvas carrying case for storage or travel.
Face Care Collection
With face wash, exfoliating scrub, and moisturizing face lotion, his skin will feel so fresh and so clean after using this luxe set.
Godinger Stackable Whiskey Decanter and Whisky Glasses
His favorite spirit would look v classy in a glass stacking set that comes with two cups.
Reversible Leather Belt
It’s time he replaced his trusty old belt with one that’s not falling apart, right? This one is reversible with brown and black leather, so he can match it to whatever he’s wearing.
GoPro HERO7
With this small, durable, and waterproof camera, your dad can shoot 4K videos and take photos anytime he wants. Even if he’s not that tech-savvy, this one has an intuitive touch screen and voice control to make things super simple.
Canvas Log Carrier Bag
This canvas tote bag with open sides and leather handles makes lugging firewood around so much easier. It’s the perfect gift for the guy who’s always building campfires outside or starting them indoors in a wood-burning fireplace.
Voice Controlled Smart Speaker
If your dad is all about creating the perfect playlist for every occasion, a wireless Sonos speaker is just the thing for him.
Stainless Steel Espresso Machine
If he loves strong coffee in the morning, invest in a heavy-duty espresso maker that comes with a frothing pitcher. He’ll use it all the time.
20-Piece Grilling Tool Set with Aluminum Case
If he’s into grilling, he could always use an upgrade to his barbecue utensils.
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
A clean freak will definitely get some use out of a robot vacuum that is Amazon Alexa compatible.
Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite
For those lazy days, he’ll def love the new Kindle, which is also waterproof!
Link Chain Bracelet
If he’s the type who likes subtle jewelry, a chain-link bracelet with silver and blue accents will look right at home around his wrist.
Wooden Tabletop Baseball Game
If he loves family game night, this gift will be an undeniable home run.
Copeland Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Three-Hand Watch
Give dad a classic style with a leather strap and super stylish silver and tan accents.
How we chose these gifts for dad
Cosmo's shopping team is constantly curating the internet to bring you the chicest, trendiest options like it's our job (because it is, heh).
We have pretty high standards when it comes to recommendations. Each of our shopping articles adheres to the 15 Percent Pledge and includes picks for all styles. And you better believe we read those product reviews (and test many of the brands IRL) so you don't have to. You're welcome!
You Might Also Like