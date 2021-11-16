76ers fan shrugs off car crash to complain about Ben Simmons

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has support from his teammates, but fans are a different story. One annoyed 76ers fan shrugged off a car crash to complain about Simmons on the radio.

The fan — identified as James — called into the Andrew Cataldi show to talk about Simmons. When asked how they are doing, James says "someone just hit my car." The on-air talent was shocked, and encouraged James to chase down the driver of the other car and get a license plate number.

Despite all that, James wanted to stay on the line to talk about Simmons. Why? "Because he annoys me more than someone hitting my car and driving off," James explained.

Angelo Cataldi and the rest of the @SportsRadioWIP morning crew were shocked by this caller on Friday. Story by @russheltman11.https://t.co/x8VcfPgLFX pic.twitter.com/Apd2PEFALO — Jason Barrett (@sportsradiopd) November 12, 2021

The clip cuts off at that point, but James apparently stayed on the line to complain about Simmons.

Philadelphia fans have complicated relationships with athletes

If you're surprised, you don't know Philadelphia fans. This is the same place where a fan who caught kids dropped from a burning building called out Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor for dropping passes.

Simmons hasn't played in a game with the 76ers this season. He reported to the team after months of discontent, and is not playing due to mental health reasons. The 76ers are still at odds over Simmons' status, and reportedly fined him for not traveling with the team over the weekend.