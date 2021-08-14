75th Independence Day: Here's How You Can Celebrate 15th August at Home

Independence Day is celebrated every year on 15 August. This day marks end of British rule in India.

This year, we will be celebrating 75th year of our Independence from British rule. Britishers ruled India for almost 200 year. The road to freedom was long, tiresome and the one in which many freedom fighters had to sacrifice their lives.

Therefore, this day play a very important role in modern India.

Independence Day is also a public holiday. Many people, on this day, go out to watch parade at their nearby Independence Day ceremony venues. People also celebrate this day at their homes, with family, friends, relative, neighbors, etc. But since last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, general public is not allowed at the parade venue(s). Other public places are likely to stay close as well due the pandemic.

But here are some amazing ways in which you can do to celebrate Independence Day at home.

Watch Movies on about Indian Freedom Struggle

After watching the live telecast of Independence Day parade in the morning, you can always watch some movie about Indian freedom struggle with your family. You can watch patriotic movies like Gandhi, Mangal Pandey, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, etc.

Play Antakshari

On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day, you can spent some quality time with your family and friends while playing antakshari with patriotic songs.

Read about Independence

Since you and your housemates have got the time now, you can read, discuss and enlighten yourself about our Independence, and the great freedom struggle. Millions of people were a part of the struggle, and a lot has been written about it. From prose to poetry, from fiction to non-fiction, you will get everything you want.

Prepare Nice Meals

You can also celebrate this Independence Day with your family and friends by preparing a delicious meal together.

. Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.Do You Know What the Lyrics of Vande Mataram Mean?75th Independence Day: Here's How You Can Celebrate 15th August at Home . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.